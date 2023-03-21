U.S. markets open in 9 hours 17 minutes

Dynanet is a CMS ACME BPA Awardee

PR Newswire
·2 min read

ELKRIDGE, Md., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has awarded Dynanet a Prime contract to provide services under the Agile Collaboration and Modernization Endeavors (ACME) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). The total estimated value for all awarded BPAs over the five-year ordering period is $1,000,000,000. The purpose of this BPA is to provide a timely and cost-effective method for procuring expert information technology services to support the CMS quality-related initiatives using agile development iterations and methodology.

Dynanet Logo
Dynanet Logo

"Dynanet and its partners are excited to support CMS's mission to strengthen and modernize the nation's health care systems to provide access to high quality care and improved health at lower cost," Sean Peay, Dynanet CEO.

"We are honored to have been awarded a contract under the CMS ACME BPA. This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity for our company to leverage cutting-edge technologies to drive innovation and deliver world-class solutions that improve healthcare outcomes for millions of Americans," Peter Anih, Dynanet CTO.

Dynanet has a proven track record of helping our customers accomplish their business mission and goals. Dynanet delivers system integration services that solve complex business problems in the areas of Automation, Agile Application Development, Cloud Enablement and Migration, Legacy Systems Modernization, Data Analysis and Visualization (including AI and ML), and Security and DevSecOps. Dynanet's industry experts follow tailored approaches to provide advanced solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers in the best way possible. Dynanet was named a Washington Post Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. It is CMMI-DEV ML5 and CMMI-SVC ML3 appraised, and ISO 9001, 20000, and 27001 certified. For more information, please visit Dynanet's website at www.dynanetcorp.com.

 

CMMI DEV 5
CMMI DEV 5
CMMI Service 3
CMMI Service 3
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynanet-is-a-cms-acme-bpa-awardee-301776872.html

SOURCE Dynanet Corporation

