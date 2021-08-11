U.S. markets open in 8 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,426.00
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,131.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,042.75
    -1.75 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.50
    -3.30 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.02
    -0.27 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.80
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.37
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    -1.3420 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.79
    -16.72 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6680
    +0.1280 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,626.69
    +63.57 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,131.77
    +889.09 (+366.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,019.22
    +131.07 (+0.47%)
     

Dynasty Gold Corp. - Share Acquisition

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Karim Mohamedani (the "Acquiror") of 5821 Pioneer Avenue, Burnaby, British Columbia V5H 2X8 has acquired 1,500,000 common shares in the capital of Dynasty Gold Corp. (the "Issuer") of 1613 – 610 Granville Street, Vancouver British Columbia V6C 3T3 on August 6, 2021. The 1,500,000 common shares that are the subject of this report were purchased through the exercise of warrants at a price of $0.10 each for total consideration of $150,000.

The transaction that triggered the requirement to file this report took place on the TSX Venture Exchange.

There are no joint actors.

The 1,500,000 common shares, represent 4.67% of the Issuer's current issued and outstanding Common Shares. Prior to the transaction that is the subject of this report, the Acquiror held 2,693,625 common shares in the capital of the Issuer, representing in aggregate 8.38% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer and a further 100,000 share purchase warrants to acquire common shares of the Issuer. The Acquiror now exercises control or direction over an aggregate of 4,193,625 common shares of the Issuer, representing 13.04% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer, and warrants to acquire 100,000 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 0.31% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Issuer, on a partially diluted basis.

The Acquiror will evaluate his investment in the Issuer and will increase or decrease his investment by future acquisitions or dispositions of securities of the Issuer, at the discretion of the Acquiror, as circumstances warrant. As of the date of this report, the Acquiror has no immediate future intention to acquire additional securities of the Issuer or to dispose of securities of the Issuer that he beneficially owns or over which he exercises control or direction.

SOURCE Dynasty Gold Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/10/c2316.html

Recommended Stories

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 10%

    Ever since the company reported earnings last week, Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock has been on a tear -- shooting up nearly 27% in four trading days. Last week, Lithium Americas had some modest good news for its shareholders. Also, Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass feasibility study should be completed by the end of this year.

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is trying to do in its home country what market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) did in the U.S. Nio reports its second-quarter financial update tomorrow just two days after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed what Tesla produced from its Shanghai plant in July. The EV stocks are both lower in today's market session as investors look toward Nio's report tomorrow. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, Tesla and Nio shares were both down less than 2%.

  • Raymond James Goes Bargain Hunting; Offers 3 Stocks to Buy

    Now that the second quarter earnings are mostly in, we can sift through the result to find stocks that are primed for gains in the second half. In a note from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has stared the sorting process. McCourt introduces the firm's picks, noting: “We highlight... stocks/subject areas where stock reactions ran materially counter to Raymond James analyst opinion during 2Q21 earnings season so far. We suspect these names are a good hunting ground for further study as Au

  • Why Nanox Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of medical-imaging company Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), commonly referred to as Nanox, plunged on Tuesday following the release of financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Rather, the company also announced a shuffling with the management team which tends to make investors jumpy. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nanox stock was down 10% but it had been down almost 17% earlier in the session.

  • Cathie Wood Keeps ‘Open Mind’ on China Shares After Dumping Them

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood said valuations of Chinese stocks will likely remain depressed for a while, but she isn’t shutting the door on them.“So is China now uninvestable?” the head of Ark Investment Management said on a webinar hosted by the firm Tuesday. “Well, I would say in any of the areas that we’re looking at right now, the multiple structure, the valuation structure of those companies is down and probably not going to come back very quickly, may even go down more.”“But,” she said later

  • Why 3D Systems Stock Soared Today

    Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) soared 21% on Tuesday after the 3D printing company delivered strong second-quarter financial results. 3D Systems' revenue jumped 44% year over year to $162.6 million, fueled by robust growth in its healthcare segment and a rebound in its industrial business from its lows during the early stages of the pandemic. "We believe this performance is the result of our exclusive focus on additive manufacturing, bringing together our printers, materials, and software technologies to solve specific key customer applications that drive market adoption in both healthcare and specific industrial markets, such as semiconductors, space systems, and advanced transportation systems," CEO Jeffrey Graves said in a press release.

  • Steel stocks hit records, Wall Street responds to COVID, Pfizer stock smashes 22-year record

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Diving Today Despite Q2 Beats

    Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) was having a terrible Tuesday, with its stock trading down by nearly 17% in late afternoon action. This doesn't necessarily mean the end of bardoxolone; Reata believes that "each of the identified issues is addressable with additional data and analyses."

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Palantir Earnings, Charts Show

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • Why Livent Stock Soared 11% Today

    Shares of Livent (NYSE: LTHM), which reported beats on both sales and earnings last week, are on the rise again Tuesday, up a solid 11% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT. In a flurry of news developments, first Livent saw its stock upgraded from sell to hold by Vertical Research Partners yesterday. Then Citigroup raised its price target on the stock from $22 to $25, reports TheFly.com.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Was Gaining Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were moving higher today even as there was no company-specific news on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, a disappointing report from fellow international e-commerce stock Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) seemed to highlight MercadoLibre's strengths as the two often draw comparisons with each other. During a quarter when e-commerce stocks largely faced difficult comparisons with the year-ago quarter, MercadoLibre stood out as one of the rare winners in the sector after surging on its earnings report a week ago, passing its second-quarter update with flying colors.

  • Coinbase trading volume shifts from BTC to ETH

    Decrypt writer Scott Chipolina joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Coinbase earnings and the latest in cryptocurrency hacking concerns.&nbsp;

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Benefit From an EV Boom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su

  • Coinbase Earnings Crushed Estimates. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase beat second-quarter forecasts, but a tepid outlook may be weighing on the shares.

  • Qurate Retail CEO on Q2 earnings, the future of streaming

    Mike George, President and CEO of Qurate Retail, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's strong second-quarter results, supply chain constraints, and weigh in on the outlook for retailers post-pandemic.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • These 7 Warren Buffett quotes can help you stay sane in today's manic market

    Let the Oracle of Omaha be your guide in today's tough market.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Plunged 25% in July

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock plummeted 25.4% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The catalyst was the image-sharing platform's release of its second-quarter report, which disappointed many investors. Despite July's big pullback, shares of Pinterest (which went public in April 2019) are up 68.2% over the one-year period through Aug. 9, compared with the broader market's 34.3% return over this period.