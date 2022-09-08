U.S. markets closed

Dynavax to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

·1 min read

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines, today announced that Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held September 12-14, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Dynavax Technologies)

The on demand presentation will be available, beginning Monday, September 12, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. E.T. and may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at https://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect the world against infectious diseases. The Company has two commercial products, HEPLISAV-B® vaccine [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], which is approved in the U.S. and the European Union for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older, and CpG 1018® adjuvant, currently used in multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccines. Dynavax is advancing CpG 1018 adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant through global research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal influenza, universal influenza, plague, shingles and Tdap. For more information about our marketed products and development pipeline, visit www.dynavax.com and follow Dynavax on LinkedIn.

Contacts:
Nicole Arndt
narndt@dynavax.com
510-665-7264

Derek Cole, President
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
derek.cole@IRadvisory.com

 

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynavax-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-24th-annual-global-investment-conference-301620814.html

SOURCE Dynavax Technologies

