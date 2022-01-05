U.S. markets closed

Dynavax to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2022 Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing vaccines, today announced that Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2022 Conference being held January 10-13, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Dynavax Technologies)
(PRNewsfoto/Dynavax Technologies)

The on demand presentation will be available, beginning Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. E.T. and may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at http://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations.

About Dynavax
Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines to help protect the world against infectious diseases. The Company's first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. and the European Union for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, plague, Tdap, seasonal influenza and universal influenza. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contacts:
Nicole Arndt
narndt@dynavax.com
510-665-7264

Derek Cole, President
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
derek.cole@IRadvisory.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynavax-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-virtual-bioconnect-2022-conference-301454785.html

SOURCE Dynavax Technologies

