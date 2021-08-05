U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,405.00
    +10.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,756.00
    +66.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,106.75
    +33.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,198.70
    +7.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.14
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.80
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.54
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1853
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.61
    -0.43 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3930
    +0.0045 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5240
    +0.0560 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,089.46
    -263.58 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.52
    +18.76 (+2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.70
    -9.16 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 383,000 Americans likely filed new unemployment claims for week ended July 31

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Dyne Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- On Track to Submit INDs for DM1, DMD and FSHD Programs Between the Fourth Quarter of 2021 and the Fourth Quarter of 2022 -

- New In Vivo Data from DM1 and DMD Programs to be Presented at Scientific Meetings this Fall -

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today reported financial results for the second quarter 2021 and business highlights.

“We were pleased to present preclinical data from our DM1 and FSHD programs at scientific meetings during the quarter which further support our approach for addressing these devastating diseases, neither of which has any approved therapies,” said Joshua Brumm, president and chief executive officer of Dyne. “We remain on track to submit INDs for all three of our programs – DM1, DMD and FSHD – between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2022. We have an exceptional team and the right resources to transition Dyne into a clinical stage company focused on bringing potentially life-transforming therapies to patients.”

Recent Highlights

  • The Company presented preclinical data from its facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) program during the 28th Annual FSHD Society International Research Congress in June 2021. Data from in vitro studies in an FSHD patient cell line highlighted that Dyne’s proprietary FORCE™ platform enabled targeted muscle delivery with its lead FSHD candidate demonstrating potent suppression of DUX4 transcriptome markers.

  • Oxana Beskrovnaya, Ph.D., was appointed chief scientific officer in June 2021, after serving as Dyne’s senior vice president, head of research since January 2020.

  • The Company presented new preclinical data from its myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) program, during the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 24th Annual Meeting in May 2021.

    • To assess the ability of its lead DM1 candidate to reduce toxic human nuclear DMPK RNA, Dyne developed an innovative hTfR1/DMSXL mouse model that expresses the human TfR1 and carries a human DMPK gene that represents a severe DM1 phenotype with more than 1,000 CTG repeats. Dyne’s lead DM1 candidate demonstrated sustained DMPK RNA knockdown at 4 weeks in multiple muscles after administration of a single, low 10 mg/kg dose.

    • The Company also reported new in vitro findings from DM1 patient cells with approximately 380 and 2,600 CTG repeats, where its candidate showed a robust, dose-dependent reduction in DMPK RNA, nuclear foci and correction of splicing defects as measured by BIN1 exon 11 inclusion.

    • Following the ASGCT presentations, Dyne hosted a webcast reviewing its DM1 program and preclinical data and featuring leading DM1 expert, Charles Thornton, M.D., the Saunders Distinguished Professor of Neuromuscular Research at the University of Rochester. A replay of the event is available at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

Upcoming Events and Presentations

  • Dyne plans to present additional in vivo data at scientific meetings this fall:

    • New data from its DM1 program during the World Muscle Society 2021 Virtual Congress taking place September 20-24

    • New data from its Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) program during the 2021 Muscle Study Group Annual Scientific Meeting being held virtually October 1-3

  • Dyne will host an R&D Day on October 13, 2021, beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET. The Company will review its programs in serious muscle diseases and be joined by key opinion leaders. Further details will be announced closer to the event.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Cash position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $435.6 million as of June 30, 2021, which is anticipated to fund operations into the second half of 2024.
Research and development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses were $23.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2020.
General and administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses were $6.3 million during the second quarter of 2021 compared to $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2020.
Net loss: Net loss was $30.0 million or $0.58 per common share for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $9.0 million, or $3.31 per common share for the second quarter of 2020.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is building a leading muscle disease company dedicated to advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue seen with other approaches. Dyne’s broad portfolio of therapeutic candidates for serious muscle diseases includes programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Dyne’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans, objectives of management, the expected timeline for submitting investigational new drug applications and achieving proof-of-concept data readouts and the sufficiency of its cash resources, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “should,” or “would,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Dyne may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the identification and development of product candidates, including the conduct of research activities and the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; uncertainties as to the availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of and Dyne’s ability to submit investigational new drug applications; whether results from preclinical studies will be predictive of the results of later preclinical studies and clinical trials; uncertainties related to Dyne’s ability to obtain sufficient cash resources to fund the Company’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements for the anticipated periods; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Dyne’s business and operations; as well as the risks and uncertainties identified in Dyne’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s most recent Form 10-Q and in subsequent filings Dyne may make with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Dyne’s views as of the date of this press release. Dyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Dyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Dyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact:

Dyne Therapeutics
Amy Reilly
areilly@dyne-tx.com
857-341-1203

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating expenses:

Research and development

$

23,872

$

7,334

$

42,496

$

13,423

General and administrative

6,293

1,341

12,802

3,105

Total operating expenses

30,165

8,675

55,298

16,528

Loss from operations

(30,165

)

(8,675

)

(55,298

)

(16,528

)

Other (expense) income, net

210

(307

)

375

(340

)

Net loss

$

(29,955

)

$

(8,982

)

$

(54,923

)

$

(16,868

)

Net loss per share—basic and diluted

$

(0.58

)

$

(3.31

)

$

(1.09

)

$

(6.31

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding
used in net loss per share—basic and diluted

51,216,254

2,710,556

50,349,193

2,675,260


Dyne Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$

435,589

$

345,314

Other assets

31,558

8,020

Total assets

$

467,147

$

353,334

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Liabilities

14,551

10,967

Stockholders’ equity

452,596

342,367

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

467,147

$

353,334



Recommended Stories

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Moderna Earnings Crush Views; Covid Vaccine Maker Guides Higher, Sets Buyback

    Moderna earnings easily beat as sales boomed. The Covid vaccine maker gave bullish guidance and announced a stock buyback.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing July Stocks?

    With that as the backdrop, any bargain hunters eyeing last month's biggest pullbacks among constituents of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may want to think twice before stepping in. Good investors think about a company's fiscals and scour headlines about that organization. Great investors consider context and commonalities that nobody else notices.

  • Regeneron Earnings Top Estimates. Its Stock May Be Breaking Out.

    The company credited record sales of asthma medication Dupixent and age-related macular degeneration drug Eylea, among other factors, for the beat.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Etsy Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Etsy's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Climb 25% But Its Business Is Yet to Catch Up

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 25% gain in the last...

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Lost 32% in July

    Shares of the movie theater stock fell after shareholders rejected a dilution plan and as Disney's "Black Widow" played well with the streaming audience.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • Earnings Beat: Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

    It's been a good week for Li Auto Inc. ( NASDAQ:LI ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • What to expect from Weber's IPO

    Brian Sozzi gives us his take on Weber Grills ahead of the company’s IPO debut in the NYSE and also breaks down the features that differentiate Weber from other grill companies.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • Penn National Gaming to acquire theScore from Score Media for about $2.0 billion in cash and stock, Score shares jump 65% premarket

    Penn National Gaming Inc. said Thursday it has agreed to acquire theScore, a digital media and sports betting company, from Toronto-based Score Media and Gaming Inc. for about $2.0 billion in cash and stock. Under the terms of the deal, theScore shareholders will receive $17 in cash and 0.2398 Penn shares for each theScore share owned, equal to $23 a share based on Penn National's 5-day volume weighted average trading price as of July 30. The deal has been approved by the boards of both companie

  • What the Heck Just Happened to Avis Budget Shares?

    After a heady rally in the first half of 2021, Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) stock suffered one of its worst declines so far this year on Wednesday, finishing the session down 16.6%. Avis Budget reported its best quarter in history on the evening of Aug. 3. From one of its worst-ever quarters this time last year to its best-ever quarter today, Avis Budget's turnaround is nothing short of remarkable.

  • Why Alteryx Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) were taking a dive today after the data analytics company once again offered up a disappointing earnings report. Alteryx beat estimates with its second-quarter earnings report.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Roku, Etsy Dive On Earnings; AMD, Robinhood Signal Meme Stock Shift

    Roku and Etsy beat earnings, but sold off late. In a mixed market, AMD and Robinhood soared, signaling a meme stock shift.

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • Should We Be Delighted With Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s (NYSE:CLF) ROE Of 22%?

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • Why AMD Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    What happened  Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) climbed as high as $122.48 on Wednesday, marking a new record. As of 2:35 p.m. EDT, the popular tech stock was up more than 5%. So what AMD debuted its Radeon PRO W6000X series graphics processing units (GPUs) for Apple's Mac Pro desktop computers on Tuesday.