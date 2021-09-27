U.S. markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

Dynetics to Manufacture Enduring Indirect Fires Protection Capability (IFPC) Weapon System for the US Army

·2 min read

The Alabama-based company chosen to produce mobile ground-based weapon system to counter cruise missile and unmanned aircraft system threats

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos, has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Missiles and Space for the Enduring Indirect Fires Protection Capability (IFPC) to produce its mobile ground-based weapon system. The transportable system is designed to engage and defeat Cruise Missile (CM) and Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) threats. The award is worth an estimated value of $237 million over the next 2.5 years. The contract also includes the option for follow on production of 400 launchers with associated interceptors.

(PRNewsfoto/Dynetics)
(PRNewsfoto/Dynetics)

"Dynetics looks forward to delivering this next-generation solution to meet the Army's needs now and in the future" said Ronnie Chronister, senior vice president of Weapons Technology and Manufacturing at Dynetics. "We're ready to tackle this urgent schedule, supporting the safety of our soldiers with this integrated air and missile defense capability."

Enduring Shield was designed and manufactured in the U.S. and offers an open-system architecture that provides both flexibility and growth, as well as full integration with the Army's Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS). The system provides a 360 degree air defense envelope with the ability to engage multiple targets simultaneously. Dynetics unveiled its Enduring Shield offering earlier this summer in preparation for the contract. The proven and existing technologies within Enduring Shield deliver a cyber-resilient solution on a rapid schedule, delivering 16 launchers prototypes and 60 interceptors.

Dynetics selected the AIM-9X effector and environmentally sealed All-Up Round Magazine (AUR-M) provided by Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies business. The AIM-9X features the most advanced IR seeker in use today, providing warfighters a highly effective solution to track and intercept hard to detect, fast moving cruise missiles. The missile has previously demonstrated successful integration and engagements with the U.S. Army's IBCS, supporting the accelerated prototyping phase that the U.S. Army has requested.

Dynetics and Raytheon worked collaboratively to provide the Army a weapon system which met key requirements while incorporating lessons learned from previous programs. The investments in Enduring Shield enabled the completion of the Phase 1 Shoot-Off in May 2021 and demonstrated missile and IBCS integration.

The manufacturing of components, performance of assembly and system integration will be conducted in Huntsville, Alabama. Dynetics is set to deliver four units in 2022 and 12 units by the end of 2023.

About Dynetics

Dynetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos, provides responsive, cost-effective engineering, scientific, IT solutions to the national security, cybersecurity, space, and critical infrastructure sectors. Our portfolio features highly specialized technical services and a range of software and hardware products, including components, subsystems, and complex end-to-end systems. The company of more than 3,000 employees is based in Huntsville, Ala., and has offices throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.dynetics.com.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 1, 2021 and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact:
Kristina Hendrix
kristina.hendrix@dynetics.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynetics-to-manufacture-enduring-indirect-fires-protection-capability-ifpc-weapon-system-for-the-us-army-301385594.html

SOURCE Dynetics

