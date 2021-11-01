U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

The Dyrt Launches Commission-Free Bookings for Campgrounds

·2 min read

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt is disrupting the camping industry by introducing commission-free bookings for campgrounds. The No. 1 camping app, with over 30 million visits from campers per year, is ramping up efforts to help campgrounds grow their businesses.

"We all know the old, soon-to-be-outdated business model," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "A campground owner lists their property with a bookings partner who takes a commission. We're able to get campground owners more bookings without taking a cut."

The Dyrt is dedicated to creating a new, more profitable model for all types of campgrounds: tent, RV and glamping. The first 500 properties that enable instant bookings on The Dyrt will get a $100 activation bonus and a free premium search boost.

"Booking commissions eat up a significant portion of my profits," says Sequoia Slentz, who owns Buckridge Grove in Mendocino, California, and uses multiple online services for bookings. "Commission-free bookings is a game changer for the campground industry. We'll be primarily using The Dyrt for bookings going forward."

"Traditional bookings platforms charge anywhere from 5 to 15 percent and simply don't have the ability to go lower without compromising their business," says Long. "Commission-free bookings allows campground owners to increase their revenue and keep up with expenses without impacting their customers."

The Dyrt launched its premium membership for campers, The Dyrt PRO, in 2019 and the business has grown rapidly since. For $36 per year, campers gain access to map layers showing free camping, a road trip planner and more. It's the success of this camper membership model that allows The Dyrt to offer such favorable terms to campgrounds.

"With the most photos and reviews of any source for over 40,000 campgrounds, supporting bookings is the next logical step," says Long. "Our unique model will further help both campers and campgrounds for years to come."

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt's mission is to expand the camping community and help more people enjoy the outdoors. With over 4 million user-generated reviews and tips for US campgrounds, The Dyrt is the largest source of camping information and the Apple and Google Play App Stores' No. 1-ranked camping app. The Dyrt helps campers find their ideal destinations by collecting reviews, photos and videos from fellow campers through the app. The Dyrt PRO enables campers to plan road trips, find free camping areas on public lands, use the app offline and more. www.thedyrt.com

Contact:
Maggie Fisher
860-526-1555
322171@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-dyrt-launches-commission-free-bookings-for-campgrounds-301411770.html

SOURCE The Dyrt

