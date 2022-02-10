U.S. markets closed

Dyslipidemia Drugs Market to Expand at CAGR of 3.5% during Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

·6 min read

- As per many government and corporate organizations involved in the cholesterol medicine business, dyslipidemia is on the rise globally and is one of the most dangerous cardiovascular diseases

- Several governmental and private institutions as well as major corporations are actively working to raise awareness about dyslipidemia by holding various awareness programs or issuing guidelines

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dyslipidemia drugs market was valued at US$ 11.8 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027. The global dyslipidemia drugs market is likely to be driven by increasing awareness about illness through marketing activities and rising incidences of people with triglyceride and cholesterol abnormalities. Due to changes in lifestyle and other variables such as lack of exercise, obesity, and bad eating habits, the incidence of triglyceride and cholesterol imbalances is projected to rise dramatically globally.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Dyslipidemia is one of the most dangerous cardiovascular disorders, as per several government and corporate groups involved in the cholesterol medicine business. As of 2016, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that 95 million individuals (55% of the population) in the U.S. had a total level of cholesterol higher than 200 mg/dL. In addition, an approximately 29 million adults in the U.S. have a total level of cholesterol over 240 mg/dL. As a result, the global dyslipidemia drugs market is likely to be driven by a huge population base suffering from the disease during the forecast period.

Request Brochure of Dyslipidemia Drugs Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1535

The development of novel pharmaceuticals for the treatment of dyslipidemia as well as collaborations & collaborative contracts with other firms are among the top priorities of key competitors in the global dyslipidemia drugs market. These leading players' approaches are anticipated to boost the global market. Players in the dyslipidemia drugs market have used a variety of expansion methods.

Key Findings of Market Report

  • The global dyslipidemia drugs market is divided into bile acid resins, niacins, fibric acid, statins, and omega-3 fatty acid derivatives, and others based on drug class. Due to the supply or high sales of blockbuster drugs such as Crestor and Lipitor, the statins segment is likely to dominate the global dyslipidemia drugs market in the years to come.

  • The global dyslipidemia drugs market has been divided into three distribution channels namely, retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacy. Due to rise in dyslipidemia drug sales via retail channels, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period.

  • Furthermore, the fibric acid and omega-3 fatty acid derivatives segment is growing due to rise in clinical research and desire among patients for omega-3 fatty acid derivatives

  • Many government as well as private organizations and major firms are actively working to raise awareness about dyslipidemia by holding various awareness campaigns or releasing recommendations

  • Due to changes in lifestyle and other variables such as lack of exercise, obesity, and bad eating habits, the occurrence of cholesterol and triglyceride irregularities is projected to rise significantly globally. Dyslipidemia, as per to several government and corporate organizations involved in the cholesterol medicine market, is quickly expanding across the world and regarded as one of the most dangerous cardiovascular diseases.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Dyslipidemia Drugs Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1535

Global Dyslipidemia Drugs Market: Growth Drivers

  • The global dyslipidemia drugs market is expected to be fueled by rising incidence of people with abnormal cholesterol and triglyceride levels

  • North America is projected to lead the global market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The region's dominance is mostly due to favorable government policies as well as the increasing incidences of dyslipidemia.

  • Europe is expected to be the second most promising region in the dyslipidemia drugs market during the forecast period. The favorable environment for the expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturers in the region is related to customer affordability for recognized formulations.

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=1535

Global Dyslipidemia Drugs Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

  • AstraZeneca plc

  • Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

  • Merck & Co., Inc.

  • Abbott Laboratories.

  • Novartis AG

Buy Dyslipidemia Drugs Market Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1535&ltype=S

Global Dyslipidemia Drugs Market: Segmentation

Drug Class

  • Statins

  • Bile Acid Resins

  • Fibric Acid and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Derivatives

  • Niacins

  • Others

Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Online Pharmacies

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Telehealth Market: The telehealth market is broadly classified into radiology, remote ICU, dermatology, psychiatry, and cardiology where the cardiology segment is proving to be a stellar growth generator for the telehealth market. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases as well as cutting-edge technological innovations taking place in the telehealth market.

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market: The rising importance of dental treatments has also generated new opportunities for growth within the global bone grafts and substitutes market. Fractures in and around the dental cavity have created several opportunities for vendors operating in the global bone grafts market.

Cardiac and Metabolic Disorder Sterile Injectable Market: Rise in chronic diseases across the world, especially cardio vascular and metabolic diseases such as diabetes; emphasis on research and development by drug manufacturers; faster approval of sterile injectables by the FDA; coupled with short approval timelines for new drug for the treatment of cancer are the key factors boosting the demand for global sterile injectables market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact
Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/dyslipidemia-market.htm

