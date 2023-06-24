Dyson Airwraps, Vacuums and More up to 50% Off: Don’t Miss This Week’s Deals at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is a mecca for bargain shoppers, and this season it’s pulling out all the stops with flashy clearance sales that can score you up to 79% off. You’ll find everything from Dyson Airwraps to Versace watches, along with some classic summer looks.

If you can afford to, feel welcome to shop your heart out — if you spend $89 or more, you’ll get free shipping! Take advantage of these great deals while you can.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler

The highly coveted Airwrap Complete Styler by Dyson is available refurbished, on sale at Nordstrom Rack for $449.99 — 25% off.

Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum

You can score a refurbished Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum from Nordstrom Rack for just $299.99 — that’s 40% off full price.

Cooling Down Alternative Pillow

Take the heat down those hot summer nights with the Cooling Down Alternative Pillow, now priced at $34.97 at Nordstrom Rack, which is 40% less than what it normally costs.

Automatic Open Clear Bubble Stick Umbrella

Shelter from the summer storms with a large, fashionably clear — so it will match any outfit — umbrella. Right now at Nordstrom Rack, it’s $17.97 — 55% off.

Sterling Silver Maya Carnelian Oval Bangle by LAGOS — Size Medium

Jewelry, if made of quality materials, is typically not cheap, but you can still save a bundle by shopping at Nordstrom Rack. Case in point: the gorgeous sterling silver Maya Carnelian Oval Bangle by LAGOS, available in size medium. It’s 55% off and costs $289.97.

18K Gold Post Sterling Silver Diamond Marquis Drop Earrings — 0.93 ctw by LAGOS

Dazzle at your summer gala in a pair of 18K Gold Post Sterling Silver Diamond Marquis Drop Earrings – 0.93 ctw, also by LAGOS. They’re marked down by 51% at Nordstrom Rack, priced at $1,399.97.

Cece II Shoulder Tote by Tommy Hilfiger

Designer purses can cost an arm and a leg, but this Cece II Shoulder Tote by Tommy Hilfiger is pretty affordable right now at Nordstrom Rack, which is selling it for 72% off, at $38.48.

Quilted Backpack by Betsey Johnson

Designer backpacks — even mini ones — are also often quite expensive, but at Nordstrom Rack, you can get a darling Quilted Backpack by Betsey Johnson for just $18.88 — 72% off. Perfect for a teen looking to go back to school in style.

Women’s Valeri Slide Sandals by Sam Edelman

Summer slides are super trendy at the moment, but you don’t need to go broke over this slick new style. Shop at Nordstrom Rack, where a pair of women’s Valeri Slide Sandals by Sam Edelman are on sale for as low as $26.98 — an up to 77% discount.

Women’s Puremotion Adapt Slip-On Sneaker by Adidas

Who said athletic sneakers have to be clunky and unattractive? You can get a sleek pair of women’s Puremotion Adapt Slip-On Sneakers by Adidas for as low as $34.99 — a 53% discount on certain styles.

Men’s Adidas Shower Slides

Men are also in luck when it comes to the summer slide sandal trend. At Nordstrom Rack, you can get men’s Adidas Shower Slides for as low as $22.97, or up to 40% off. Though they’re called shower slides, you can definitely wear these out and about!

58mm Irregular Fashion Sunglasses by Miu Miu

Sunglasses can be a serious fashion statement, and the 58mm Irregular Fashion Sunglasses by Miu Miu — a high-end designer — certainly get that point across. And they’re 79% off, priced at $83.98.

Women’s 55mm Round Sunglasses by Gucci

Gucci is among the most exclusive designers, and its sunglasses can easily set you back thousands, but at Nordstrom Rack, you can get the 55mm Round Sunglasses by Gucci at 57% off, for $335.99.

Men’s 60mm Oval Browline Sunglasses by GUESS

Men can also find some hot deals on summer eyewear. Consider the 60mm Oval Browline Sunglasses by GUESS, now 65% off at $18.73.

Women’s Carnaby Street Crystal Pavé Mesh Strap Watch, 38mm by Versus Versace

Nothing screams luxury like Versace. At Nordstrom Rack, you can currently get the Women’s Carnaby Street Crystal Pavé Mesh Strap Watch, 38mm, by Versus Versace for $83.98 — that’s 70% off.

The Chronograph Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch, 44mm by Versace

Men can also relish substantial savings on Versace bling. The Chronograph Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch, 44mm by Versace is $419.98, or 69% off.

Women’s Wrap by Vince Camuto

Take a summer evening stroll in fashion. This elegant wrap by Vince Camuto is marked down by 47%, going for just $19.97 at Nordstrom Rack.

Women’s Carrie Roll Cuff Boyfriend Straight Jeans by KUT from the Kloth

Ladies, get in on the boyfriend jean trend, summer edition, with Carrie Roll Cuff Boyfriend Straight Jeans by KUT from the Kloth. They cost $34.97 at Nordstrom Rack, which amounts to 60% off.

Women’s Floral Stripe Tie Strap Maxi Dress by Blu Pepper

Dresses made for twirling in meadows are summer staples. Check out the Floral Stripe Tie Strap Maxi Dress by Blu Pepper for $36.97. That presents savings of 66%.

Women’s Elysa Long Sleeve Satin Midi Dress by Alexia Admor

Ladies can show some serious leg in a dazzling green or blue Elysa Long Sleeve Satin Midi Dress by Alexia Admor. Right now, at Nordstrom Rack, this gown is marked down 75%, priced at $59.97.

Men’s Performance Chino Shorts by Tailor Vintage

Dudes can show off their gams too in Performance Chino Shorts by Tailor Vintage. At Nordstrom Rack, they’re up to 77% off, costing as low as $19.98.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dyson Airwraps, Vacuums and More up to 50% Off: Don’t Miss This Week’s Deals at Nordstrom Rack