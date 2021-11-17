U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,698.75
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,091.00
    +30.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,306.50
    +5.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,402.90
    -1.90 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.26
    -0.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.70
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6340
    +0.0110 (+0.68%)
     

  • Vix

    16.37
    -0.12 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3433
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8040
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,065.78
    -2,136.02 (-3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,472.33
    -35.05 (-2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,326.97
    -24.89 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.28
    -90.84 (-0.30%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

Dyson Award winners: Glaucoma glove and bottle scanner

Jane Wakefield - Technology reporter
·3 min read

A kit that allows people to test for glaucoma at home and a scanner that helps recycle plastic bottles are among the winners of the international James Dyson Award.

Usually won by just one student innovator, this year's competition had three winners, after a record number of entries.

Each receives £30,000 in prize money.

Sir James was pleased to see "the enthusiasm with which young people tackle the world's problems".

"Commercialising an idea is very hard and I hope that the awareness of the award drives, as well as the financial support it provides, will give these ideas a springboard to success," he said.

Eye pressure

The glaucoma glove, which won the international award, was inspired by the diagnosis of inventor Kelu You, and her father, with the condition.

Along with Si Li and David Lee, from the National University of Singapore, she came up with a less invasive and more accessible way to monitor eye pressure.

Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness worldwide and half a million people in the UK alone have it.

There is no cure - but if diagnosed and treated early, blindness can be prevented.

Monitoring for intraocular pressure is key to diagnosis but requires hospital visits.

The students' home eye-pressure e-skin sensor (Hopes) consists of a glove with a sensor on the fingertip, which needs to be pressed against the eyelid.

The data the sensor collects is transmitted via Bluetooth to a phone and uploaded to be accessed remotely be doctors.

An accompanying app collates the information and offers advice.

"For us, this all started with Kelu and her attempt to create a solution for her after after the problem they faced as a family," the team said.

"With this win, we hope in the future people can measure their eye pressure in a pain-free, at-home environment".

They are also looking to apply the sensor technology to other health-monitoring applications.

The sustainability award, a category created this year, was won by Jerry de Vos, from TU Delft University of Technology, in the Netherlands.

He came up with a handheld device that can tell what type of plastic is used in products, so it can be recycled correctly rather than sent to landfill.

It uses infrared light to detect the plastic components and again was inspired by personal experience.

Mr De Vos works for an organisation aiming to reduce plastic waste and witnessed first hand the issues when plastic is incorrectly sorted.

In much of the world, it is done by hand - which takes time and is prone to error.

Significant technology

Some 40% of plastic waste was sent to landfill, 25% incinerated, 19% dumped and only 16% recycled, Mr De Vos said.

And he would use the prize money to "accelerate the development process of both the electronics as well as the software side of the invention".

Sir James described it as a "potentially significant technology".

The third prize went to Joseph Bentley, 22, from Loughborough University, whose rapid emergency actuating tamponade (React) device - designed to prevent blood loss from stab wounds by inflating a silicone balloon into them - had already won the UK's James Dyson Award, in August.

Two of Mr Bentley's friends had been stabbed in London - neither fatally but the incidents inspired him to come up with the solution.

Sir James said: "Developing a medical device is very challenging and there will be no end of hurdles but I would urge Joseph not to be put off, since the opportunity to save lives is so great."

Recommended Stories

  • MindMed Launches Study of Low-Dose LSD Effects on Sleep and Cognitive Measures

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD; NEO: MMED; DE: MMQ; the "Company"), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, is pleased to announce it has launched recruitment for a randomized placebo-controlled study evaluating the effects of daytime and evening administration of repeated low doses of LSD (the "LSD Study").

  • Space Force spends $737M on Colorado-made GPS satellites

    Lockheed Martin Space will build three more global positioning satellites for the military under a $737 million contract option the U.S. Space Force revealed Monday. The Jefferson County-based space company, a division of Bethesda, Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Corp., will build the 15th, 16th and 17th GPS III satellites at its headquarters campus. Lockheed Martin Space has been designing and building the modernized GPS III satellite fleet since 2008, when the company landed contracts to build the first 10 upgraded GPS III satellites.

  • Rocket Lab agrees to acquire Planetary Systems for $42 million

    Rocket Lab USA Inc. on Monday said it agreed to acquire Planetary Systems Corp. for $42 million in cash and 1,720,841 shares of common stock, with the potential for an additional 956,023 shares of common stock for a performance earnout.

  • Russia blows up satellite, sending space debris flying toward ISS and evoking strong reactions

    Russia's Anti-Satellite test launched space debris near the International ISS. Who is on the ISS now, and how did governments and NASA react?

  • Small Talk: How Bayer Is Keeping an Ear to the Short Stature Corn Conversation

    by Bob Reiter, Head of Research & Development, Crop Science at Bayer

  • Researchers Discover More Than 100 'Herd' Dinosaur Eggs In Argentina

    The eggs and fossilized bones are the oldest known evidence of "complex social behavior" among dinosaurs, according to scientists.

  • Entrepreneurs: AI start-up Sensat aims to be Europe’s first trillion-dollar company

    Sensat works on HS2 and has raised money from one of the co-founders of Facebook

  • What You Need to Know About the Next Big Space IPO

    In an instant, Planet will become the biggest publicly traded satellite observation company on the, er, planet.

  • DevOps transformation: Taking edge computing and continuous updates to space

    As a global community, we have been unable to travel long distances due to various restrictions, but that doesn’t mean we stop reaching for the stars. During this same time frame, monumental advancements and achievements in space exploration were made -- from the successful launch of the Inspiration 4 SpaceX, which transported four civilian astronauts to space, to NASA’s Lucy mission, launched to study Jupiter's trojan asteroids in a quest for deeper knowledge of planetary origins and the formation of our solar system. Actor William Shatner, best known for his role as Captain Kirk from "Star Trek,” recently made history as the oldest person to fly into space.

  • Astronauts Take Shelter Aboard ISS After Russian Anti-Satellite Test, U.S. Says

    The Russian military conducted a missile test Monday that obliterated a dead satellite and generated a cloud of debris in outer space that forced astronauts aboard the International Space Station to temporarily take shelter, according to U.S. officials. “The Russian Federation recklessly conducted a destructive test of a direct-ascent, anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. “The long-lived debris created by this dangerous and irresponsible test will now threaten satellites and other space objects that are vital to all nations’ security, economic and scientific interests for decades to come.”

  • Russian anti-satellite weapon test: What happened and what are the risks?

    If a satellite is destroyed, the debris fans out in orbit and poses serious threats to other satellites or crewed spacecraft. ESA/ID&Sense/ONiRiXEL via WikimediaCommons, CC BY-SAOn Nov. 15, 2021, U.S. officials announced that they had detected a dangerous new debris field in orbit near Earth. Later in the day, it was confirmed that Russia had destroyed one of its old satellites in a test of an anti-satellite weapon. Wendy Whitman Cobb is a space security researcher. She explains what these weapo

  • Australia to invest $73 million in quantum tech as it beefs up critical areas

    Australia will spend A$100 million ($73 million) to develop quantum technology, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is to say on Wednesday, as Canberra identifies nine areas of technology it believes critical for national interests. Quantum technology, based on core principles of physics, is still in its infancy but has become a darling of investors aspiring to revolutionise industries from healthcare and finance to artificial intelligence and weather forecasting. In recent months Australia has promised spending of billions of dollars to modernise its economy and cut dependence on China, by spurring manufacturing in industries such as resources and critical minerals as well as backing for development of low-emission technology.

  • Russia rejects accusations of endangering ISS astronauts

    Russian officials on Tuesday rejected accusations that they endangered astronauts aboard the International Space Station by conducting a weapons test that created more than 1,500 pieces of space junk but a White House official said the move by Russia would threaten activities in space “for years to come.” U.S. officials on Monday accused Russia of destroying an old satellite with a missile in what they called a reckless and irresponsible strike. Astronauts now face four times greater risk than normal from space junk, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told The Associated Press.

  • Clarivate Identifies the One in 1,000 Citation Elite with Annual Highly Cited Researchers List

    Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, unveiled its 2021 list of Highly Cited Researchers™ today. The methodology that determines the "who's who" of influential researchers draws on the data and analysis performed by bibliometric experts and data scientists at the Institute for Scientific Information™ at Clarivate.

  • Russia space junk threatening Space Station

    Astronauts aboard the International Space Station are forced inside docked capsules as incoming Russian space debris looms. (Nov. 15)

  • New study suggests Alzheimer’s could be vaccinated against

    If successful, the treatment could ‘transform the lives of many patients’

  • Space Tourism’s Arrival Spurs U.S. Rules for Inevitable Mishaps

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. crash investigators preparing for the rapid growth in space tourism from operators such as Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin are formalizing the rules for investigating accidents.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillThe National Transportation Safety Board

  • Russian anti-satellite weapons test 'dangerous' - U.S

    Russia launched an anti-satellite weapons test against its own satellite on Monday causing over a thousand pieces of debris.The U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price sounded the alarm calling the test reckless and a risk to the International Space Station where astronauts and cosmonauts are on board:"Russia's dangerous and irresponsible behavior jeopardizes the long term sustainability of outer space and clearly demonstrates that Russia's claims of opposing the weaponization of space are disingenuous and hypocritical."The Russian military and ministry of defense were not immediately available for comment.A message posted on Twitter by the Russian space agency saying the station was in the 'green zone.'The seven-member space station crew - four U.S. astronauts, a German astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts were directed to take shelter in their docked spaceship capsules for two hours after the test. That's according to NASA.Anti-satellite tests in space aren't a new thing.The U.S performed the first anti-satellite tests in 1959, when satellites were rare and new.Last April, Russia carried out another test of an anti-satellite missile.But these recent tests have raised questions about the long-term sustainability of space operations essential to commercial activities to banking and GPS services.Officials have said that space will increasingly become an important domain for warfare.

  • Grant awarded to Landscape Evolution Observatory at Biosphere 2

    Grant awarded to Landscape Evolution Observatory at Biosphere 2

  • L’Oréal USA Announces 2021 Women in Science Fellows

    Recipients' disciplines vary from physics to biogeochemistry.