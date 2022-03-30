U.S. markets open in 6 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,621.00
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,165.00
    -25.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,216.50
    -21.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,129.20
    -2.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.97
    +1.73 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.50
    +10.30 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    25.02
    +0.29 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1114
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.90
    -0.73 (-3.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3120
    +0.0022 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9200
    -0.9460 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,381.20
    -183.02 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.63
    +4.26 (+0.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.25
    +64.11 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Dyson is betting you’ll want to strap an air purifier to your face

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Air. I love it, you love it. We’re all out here walking around in it all day, filling our lungs and blood with the stuff. We can’t get enough of it. But that beautiful, wonderful, life-saving air that you, me and your pet chinchilla all need is bad sometimes. That’s right. The same air we rely on is sometimes filled with bad, tiny things. Things that would love nothing more than to fly into your nose and wreak havoc on your soft, unprotected insides.

Over the past two years, air purifiers have seen a massive spike in sales here in the U.S., starting with a 57% increase in 2020. The pandemic, coupled with phenomenon like the California wildfires, has driven many to install filters in their homes and offices. All the while, the engineers at Dyson have been asking themselves one important question: What if we found a way to stick the purifier on people’s faces? In a world where mask wearing has become the status quo, maybe it’s not the most out-there question?

Maybe.

Image Credits: Dyson

The Dyson Zone is a beast. It has many of the hallmarks of Dyson’s much-loved product design, with the decided (and not insignificant) difference that it’s designed to be strapped onto the wearer’s face. Or, more precisely, I suppose, strapped to a pair of headphones and worn in front of their mouth. Honestly, the basic form factor most closely resembles a football helmet.

The final product arrives after 500 prototypes over six years, according to the company. Says Dyson:

Originally a snorkel-like clean air mouthpiece paired with a backpack to hold the motor and inner workings, the Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones evolved dramatically over its six years in development. More than 500 prototypes saw one motor initially placed at the nape become two compressors, one in each ear-cup and the evolution of the snorkel mouthpiece into an effective, contact-free visor that delivers clean air without full-face contact – a brand-new clean air delivery mechanism.

Image Credits: Dyson

The removable visor shoots a pair of filtered air streams at the user’s mouth and nose without coming in direct contact with the face. It’s designed to filter out allergens, pollutants and other particulates. Dyson isn’t making any claims here about the Zone’s ability to filter out contagions like COVID. Instead, the product comes with an attachment that allows a user to wear a face covering in addition to the product. The headphones feature three noise-canceling modes, and the front piece has four air purification settings.

Exact pricing and availability are not yet available -- which is too bad, because I really want to know how much this thing is going to run. Broadly, it’s arriving in select markets at some point this fall. More information on all of that is promised in the coming months.

Recommended Stories

  • The Dyson Airwrap is finally back in stock — here's where to buy it

    It's ALWAYS sold out

  • 16 Cold-Hearted Roasts That Made Me Smack My Palm Over My Mouth In Shock

    All in good fun!View Entire Post ›

  • Some stock market ‘complacency creeping in’ after S&P 500’s ‘near-perfect retracement’ of selloff: chart watcher

    The S&P 500 is knocking on the door of what could be stiff, near-term resistance after completing an almost perfect retracement of its fall from a January record to its February low, a top Wall Street chart watcher said.

  • Former Google employee claims there’s a dark reason behind free office perks like dinner

    In a viral TikTok, a former Google employee explained how company perks are actually a way for the company to get you to work more for less.

  • Bill to ban transgender women from competing in women’s high school, college sports moves forward

    A Republican proposal to prevent transgender women from participating in women’s school sports cleared a major hurdle Tuesday, passing the House Education Committee.

  • Fauci Says We May Never Know If Costs of Covid Lockdowns Outweigh Benefits

    Anthony Fauci said he doesn't believe it is possible to determine whether the overall costs of Covid lockdowns were worth the benefits.

  • Musk wants to start selling Tesla’s A.I.-powered humanoid robot next year, but his A.I. chief just went on sabbatical

    Tesla's CEO aims for series production of the droid by the end of 2023, but it remains unclear how as Andrej Karpathy takes a sabbatical.

  • Flytrex expands drone delivery into Texas

    Starting today, it will be operating outside of Granbury, Texas, a town of roughly 10,000 located in the greater Dallas/Forth Worth metroplex (and, Wikipedia tells me, one time-home to Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew). The expansion finds the firm broadening its partnership with Brink International, the restaurant conglomerate that owns familiar chains like Chili’s and Maggiano. “We’re thrilled to be soaring into the Lone Star State – an outsized achievement for ultrafast home delivery,” founder and CEO Yariv Bash says in a release.

  • Automation could send long-haul truckers driving into the sunset

    Autonomous trucks could one day replace more than 90% of all highway trucking, which could have a profound impact on as many as 500,000 long-haul truckers, a new study found. Why it matters: Automation, and its potential impact on human labor, is a widespread concern for workers in many industries. While labor markets continually evolve, it often takes time for displaced workers to adapt to new jobs requiring different skills.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axi

  • Treeswift is using drones to monitor forests

    Formed as a spinoff of the University of Pennsylvania’s GRASP Laboratory in 2020, Treeswift has been working to build out that promise. Founders Steven Chen, Elizabeth Hunter, Michael Shomin and Vaibhav Arcot brought together expertise in drone swarms and forestry to create a system capable of collective large swaths of data in a fly-through. “Our mission is to build the data ecosystem for the natural world, and we are accomplishing that by capturing important data from below the forest canopy,” Chen, the startup’s CEO, said in a release.

  • The RoboBurger vending machine will see you now

    Last year, Italy was forced to reckon with Mr. Go Pizza, a supposed affront to the nation’s culinary traditions that took the form of a cold, unfeeling pizza vending machine. Customers in Rome eagerly ate up Mr. Go’s output, but talked a lot of trash about the machine all the while seemingly concerned that it undermined something vital about how we approach food.

  • Should robots have genders?

    Last week we asked you, in response to a question posed by reader Desiree Furness, "Should robots have genders?"Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: We're going to be interacting with robots more and more, whether in human form or not. It's important that we feel comfortable with them and that they seem to hew to societal norms and expectations.We've grown accustomed to Siri and our GPS systems, etc., speaking to us in voices that "sound" mal

  • This very fancy robot vacuum is 75% off at Nordstrom Rack if you want a clean home without having to do it yourself

    I'm convinced buying this will change my life.

  • Houston co. gets United Airlines investment to develop sustainable aviation fuel sources

    Cemvita Factory has a growing portfolio of microorganisms that capture and convert carbon dioxide into alternative fuels and chemicals.

  • GM creates new organization to spur commercial growth

    The new firm will oversee current cross-brand activities that strengthen GM's brands and the company's position in the market, the Detroit-based automaker said. Hill will oversee GM fleet, U.S. sales operations and electric vehicle (EV) retail innovation teams, the company said. Meanwhile, Hill's position will be taken over by Scott Bell, GM Canada's president and managing director.

  • Bayer shareholder Union Investment says CEO should stay on

    Bayer shareholder Union Investment on Monday came out in support of the drugmaker's chief executive serving out his full term after the CEO came under renewed pressure over the company's performance. The support of Germany's Union Investment, which is a top-20 shareholder, for CEO Werner Baumann to see out his contract to 2024 comes after Bloomberg reported over the weekend that Singapore state investor Temasek, another large shareholder, was pushing for Baumann's removal.

  • Traders Are Camping Out in Sleeping Bags at The Office

    People who are in key positions in risk management, operations and trading have all been asked to stay in place for now.

  • BOJ ramps up battle to defend yield cap even as weakening yen raises economic risk

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan kept up its relentless quest to defend a key yield cap by offering to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year government bonds on Tuesday, underscoring its resolve to keep policy ultra-loose and putting downward pressure on the yen. The BOJ's intervention raised the stakes for policymakers in the world's third-largest economy as Japan tries to navigate the rising cost of imports from a weakening currency and global fallout of the Ukraine war. The bond market intervention is in line with an announcement the BOJ made on Monday to offer unlimited bond buying from Tuesday to Thursday to keep the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield from rising above an implicit 0.25% cap it sets around its 0% target.

  • Higher Gasoline Prices Have U.S. Drivers Filling Up More Often

    (Bloomberg) -- Surging fuel prices haven’t discouraged Americans from buying gasoline. Now they are just buying less, but more often.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAn average American fills up their car to $27.

  • Steven Mnuchin's fund buys major stake in security startup Zimperium for $525 million

    Liberty Strategic Capital, a Washington D.C.-based private equity fund founded by former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, has acquired a controlling stake in enterprise security firm Zimperium for $525 million, both told Reuters on Monday. The deal is Liberty Strategic Capital's first majority stake acquisition since its launch last year. SoftBank Corp, which has been an investor in Zimperium since 2017, will continue as a minority owner.