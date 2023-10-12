Dyson’s family-owned parent company paid £1.2bn dividend

Dyson has paid out £4.3bn to Weybourne in the last five years, according to Bloomberg - Christophe Archambault

Dyson has paid out a record £1.2bn in dividends to its parent company as Sir James Dyson funds investments in farming and insurance.

Accounts filed in Singapore showed Dyson had increased its payout to Weybourne Holdings, owned by the Dyson family, from £1bn in 2021 to £1.2bn last year.

Sir James, Britain’s fifth-wealthiest man with a net worth of £23bn according to the Sunday Times Rich List, has steadily increased the cash payments from Dyson to Weybourne in recent years. Dyson has paid out £4.3bn in the last five years, according to Bloomberg.

Dyson was founded in Britain but established corporate headquarters in Singapore in 2019. Sir James moved his residency back to Britain in 2021. The Dyson family is the company’s ultimate shareholder.

Dyson, best known for its vacuum cleaners and hairdryers, enjoyed record sales of £6.5bn last year but pre-tax profits fell from £1.3bn to £1.1bn.

This was partly due to the closure of its Russia business as well as growing investment in staff and research and development. The company said earlier this year that a combination of higher shipping and logistics costs had cost it £120m.

Dyson, founded by Sir James in 1991, has expanded from its core vacuum cleaner business to air purifiers, lighting and last year, a set of headphones with a face covering that cleans the air its wearer breathes.

Earlier this year, the company unveiled plans to build its own batteries for the first time with a plant in Singapore that would manufacture “next generation” cells that would mean lighter and longer-lasting products.

It also announced a £100m software and artificial intelligence hub in Bristol.

Sir James has invested heavily in farmland and equipment across the UK, saying earlier this year he had spent £120m in equipment to help revitalise British farming with robot fruit pickers and AI-assisted sprayers. Weybourne has also set up an insurance business, Alpinia.

Accounts filed by his farming business showed revenues of £35m last year and a £3.9m profit.

Sir James has also invested in real estate, owning around £287m of UK property according to reports.

Dyson declined to comment.

