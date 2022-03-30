U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,608.50
    -17.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,074.00
    -116.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,148.00
    -89.75 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,123.40
    -7.90 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.91
    +3.67 (+3.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.70
    +14.70 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    +0.34 (+1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1130
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4090
    +0.0090 (+0.37%)
     

  • Vix

    19.57
    -0.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3154
    +0.0055 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8660
    -1.0000 (-0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,286.53
    -541.97 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.60
    +4.23 (+0.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,546.28
    +9.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Dyson headphones come with air vacuum for mouth

Jane Wakefield - Technology reporter
·3 min read

Dyson has taken its first step into wearable technology, with an eye-catching pair of over-ear headphones that come with an air-purifying mouth visor.

Best known for vacuum cleaners, Dyson has diversified in recent years with products such as fans and a hairdryer.

The headphones - dubbed Dyson Zone - are designed to tackle the growing issue of air pollution.

One reviewer said they would definitely "turn heads in the street".

Britta O'Boyle, deputy editor at gadget publication Pocket-lint, wrote: "Their design is certainly eye catching."

The sound quality was "excellent", she told the BBC News, and the headphones had a "lovely construction".

But as she had been unable to test the product outdoors, she could not say how effectively it would purify air or "how silly you feel wearing it".

The headphones go on sale in the autumn.

"We don't expect them to be cheap," O'Boyle added.

Global problem

The noise-cancelling headphones come with a motor, fan and air filters in each ear cup.

Air is sucked through the filters, capturing allergens and pollutants such as nitrogen and sulphur dioxide and brake dust.

And this purified air is then channelled to the nose and mouth via the visor, which is magnetically attached to the bottom of the headphones.

It is 97% effective at getting clean air to the lungs, the company says.

Track breathing

There are four purification modes, depending on whether the wearer is walking down a street or sitting down.

The headphones use sensors to track breathing and exertion and then toggle between modes.

They also come with:

  • an app that lets users specify their location and determines when the filter needs replacing

  • a face covering comes that slots into the visor

The product has four hours' battery life in low-filtration mode, according to Pocket-lint, or 1.5 hours in high filtration.

'Fresh air'

Chief engineer Jake Dyson said: "Air pollution is a global problem - it affects us everywhere we go."

"The Dyson Zone purifies the air your breathe on the move.

"And unlike face masks, it delivers a plume of fresh air without touching your face, using high-performance filters and two miniaturised air pumps."

The non-contact aspect was a "must" for the designers, to avoid discomfort and irritation.

It was also a first foray into audio for Dyson engineers.

The Dyson Zone has been six years - and 500 prototypes - in the making

Originally, a snorkel-like mouthpiece was paired with a backpack holding the motor and inner workings.

The Verge called the finished product "bizarre", stressing it was not an early April Fool's joke.

"While mask wearing has been normalised considerably over the past two years, we'll have to see whether customers will be willing to embrace this extremely odd-looking product," it wrote.

Gadget publication Stuff.tv called it "the wildest gadget we've ever tried".

And tech website Cnet said it looked "like something you'd see in a dystopian sci-fi movie".

Recommended Stories

  • Dyson is betting you’ll want to strap an air purifier to your face

    Over the past two years, air purifiers have seen a massive spike in sales here in the U.S., starting with a 57% increase in 2020. All the while, the engineers at Dyson have been asking themselves one important question: What if we found a way to stick the purifier on people’s faces? The Dyson Zone is a beast.

  • Driver ejected as SUV sails off Palmetto Expressway and left hanging on wall, police say

    A man was killed Wednesday when his SUV crashed through a guardrail on the Palmetto Expressway and ended up hanging off a highway wall in Miami Gardens

  • What's that smell?

    👋 Hey, it's Monica. We're taking a deep breath and embarking on a new series exploring the smells of Chicago, for better or … for worse. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.🥖 This new feature is inspired by a story I did years ago at WBEZ investigating why it smelled like yeasty, cheesy pizza each morning under the viaduct at Kinzie and Orleans. After sniffing around, I tracked the odors to an exhaust vent feeding into a building over the viaduct. After tou

  • Eco Atlantic Gets Final Approval And Closes Azinam Buy

    Eco Atlantic has closed the acquisition of Azinam Group's portfolio, thus expanding its footprint offshore South Africa and Namibia.

  • Hong Kong: Top UK judges resign from highest court

    The judges say China's new national security law has made their role on highest court untenable.

  • Roll Like Patrick Dempsey When You Win This 2022 Porsche 911 GT3

    Win one of the most popular Porsches ever, owned by one of the popular car guys ever.

  • US officials can travel to China to aid crash investigation

    A U.S. government agency said Tuesday that China has granted visas for federal investigators to travel there and aid in the investigation of the deadly China Eastern Airlines crash. The National Transportation Safety Board said China also granted visas to technical advisers from Boeing, which made the plane, engine manufacturer CFM and the Federal Aviation Administration. The safety board said the U.S. officials and industry representatives hope to leave for China this week.

  • Chinese man bikes across the US on ‘lonely’ trip to support Hong Kong independence

    A Chinese man is hoping to spread awareness about preserving Hong Kong’s independence from mainland China by biking across the United States. Alex Lee has already covered thousands of miles riding from California to Colorado before making a stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Saturday. Despite the safety risks, however, he is determined to continue spreading awareness to keep Hong Kong independent.

  • Attempt to free grounded Ever Forward set for Tuesday

    Crews will try to refloat a container ship that has been stranded in the Chesapeake Bay for more than two weeks, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday. The Coast Guard, Maryland Department of the Environment and Evergreen Marine Corp. will make an initial attempt to refloat the Ever Forward at noon Tuesday, according to a news release issued Monday. A salvage company began dredging around the more than 1,000-foot (305-meter) container ship March 20 and weather last week delayed operations slightly, officials said.

  • Chiefs suddenly among busiest NFL teams during offseason

    The Kansas City Chiefs were supposed to be quiet during free agency, given the perennial AFC West champions had most of their big names tied up in long-term contracts and they already were bumping up against the salary cap. Brett Veach had other ideas. The uber-aggressive Chiefs general manager instead made a splash by signing former Texans safety Justin Reid and former Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, then turned the NFL on its head by swinging a blockbuster trade that sent three-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for a package of draft picks.

  • KC Chiefs president says team is exploring possible sites for stadium in Kansas: report

    The Kansas City Chiefs are exploring possible sites for new stadium in Kansas, according to president Mark Donovan in a report shared on social media Tuesday.

  • Drone footage shows damage after shelling in Donetsk

    STORY: The shelling in Donetsk city came as Ukraine accused Russia on Wednesday of shelling nearly all cities along the frontline separating Ukrainian government-controlled territory from areas held by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Donetsk region.Russia denies its forces target civilians.

  • Olivia Munn shares 2 a.m. postpartum update: ‘I'm so happy and at the same time I’m struggling’

    "I am grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat," Olivia Munn's latest postpartum update.

  • Forget laptops -- I tried this mini PC for working from home and I'm never going back

    This powerful little machine is better-suited to the rigors of desk work.

  • Mysterious beams of light in the sky have been spotted around the world

    Multiple people spotted a mysterious beam of light in the sky last week. The “red flare”, as many described it, was spotted by people in Houston and other places throughout the world. While the strange red flare might give off extraterrestrial vibes due to its mystery, the phenomenon was most likely nothing quite as extraordinary, … The post Mysterious beams of light in the sky have been spotted around the world appeared first on BGR.

  • Defense contractor expands Denver-area campus, adding dozens of space technology jobs

    A defense contractor making new space technologies for the U.S. military has expanded a campus it has in a Denver-area city and is adding 100 jobs there. The Falls Church, Virginia-based military defense contractor already employs 400 people there working on space-related systems and other projects. It added a new building in the office park to handle a growing need for staff, including some working on missile-launch detection satellites and related systems.

  • Elon Musk says he has COVID-19 again

    This is the tech titan's second infection in the past 18 months.

  • Record-breaking NASA astronaut makes it safely back to Earth

    Mark Vande Hei spent 355 days aboard the ISS.

  • Russian cosmonaut hands over command of Space Station to NASA astronaut

    On Wednesday morning, Russian cosmonaut Anton Shklaperov handed over command of the International Space Station to NASA astronaut Tom Marshburn during a change of command ceremony.

  • Terran Orbital CEO explains the role of satellite imagery in the future of space

    Terran Orbital CEO Marc Bell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss orbital satellite manufacturing, market volatility, going public, reducing up-keep costs for satellites, multi-use cases for satellites, and government contracting.