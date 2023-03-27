The Dyson Outsize Plus Detect keeps every spot in your home clean—get it at QVC for 10% off

The Dyson Outsize Plus helps keep your home spotless from top to bottom, and QVC has it on sale.

With spring officially here, it's time for spring cleaning. It's not just your floors that need a refresh: it's your couches, shelves, corners and even ceilings. Thankfully you can get all that cleaning done with one appliance: the Dyson Outsize Plus Detect cordless vacuum. Even better, you can get it for a helpful discount at QVC.

Normally priced at $949, this multi-function cleaning tool is now available for $848.98 thanks to a price cut of $99.02. That's a 10% discount on an appliance from the makers of one of the most acclaimed vacuum developers on the market. Dyson vacuums rank highly among our favorite vacuums, so any deal on a model is something to be sought after.

Dyson's line of cleaners typically promises strong suction power and user-friendly maneuverability. According to the brand, the Outsize Plus Detect has a rechargeable lithium battery with up to 60 minutes of power per charge. That power goes to its precisely-angled laser illumination that helps make any dust visible and its whole-machine filtration system that traps 99.99% of harmful particles.

The Detect also comes with attachments that help you tackle other surfaces in your home. That includes a crevice tool to focus on hard-to-reach areas, a mini soft dusting brush to freshen up delicate surfaces, a stubborn dirt brush to capture dry mud and such stuck deep in carpets and a hair screw tool to capture stray pet hair scattered around. The Detect can even be converted to a handheld vacuum for an even more maneuverable cleaning experience.

Whatever cleaning challenge you face, the Dyson Outsize Plus Detect is up for all of it. Be sure to grab the vacuum at its special discount before the savings get scrubbed out.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Dyson vacuum deal: Get this cordless vacuum for 10% off at QVC