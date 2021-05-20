U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,159.12
    +43.44 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,084.15
    +188.11 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,535.74
    +236.00 (+1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,207.76
    +14.12 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.95
    -0.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.80
    -6.10 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    27.84
    -0.23 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2231
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6340
    -0.0490 (-2.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4187
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8430
    +0.0780 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,712.66
    +3,019.95 (+8.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,070.94
    +73.72 (+7.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.79
    +69.59 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,098.25
    +53.80 (+0.19%)
     

The Dyson V15 Detect's laser proved my apartment was never really clean

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·7 min read

Dyson’s newest vacuum isn’t one for subtlety. It has a laser strapped to the front of it for the purpose of highlighting where the dust is hiding. The Dyson V15 Detect is the company’s newest, top-of-the-line cordless vacuum in its line of stick vacuums. It’s more powerful than my own Xiaomi stick vac (and the Dyson V6 I owned several years ago), while swapping out the cleaning heads makes it suitable for both carpets and hard floors (or a mix of both, like my own). However, that versatility and sheer cleaning power (ugh, did I just write those words together?) will cost you $699. Are those high-tech additions gimmicks or truly helpful upgrades for a cleaner home?

I’ve spent a couple of weeks with the V15, and my rugs, carpet and hardwood floors are cleaner than they have ever been — barring a mop. It makes a compelling case for high-end stick vacuums.

Dyson V15 Detect
Dyson V15 Detect

The marquee new features — an acoustic piezo sensor and laser head — are aimed at reassuring you that that your house is indeed cleaner.

While there are several notable features on the V15 Detect, let’s start with the showiest one, the laser ‘blade’ light on the cleaning head. It’s there to visibly show you that your Dyson vacuum is cleaning your floors. Due to the angle the laser is aimed at, it “cuts” across the floor at a 7.2mm level. This is the perfect height, apparently, for highlighting your dust bunnies.

Any illusions I had of keeping a remotely clean home were dashed. I knew my rug sheds fine fibers pretty easily. I didn’t know how easily they evaded my old stick vacuums. For the sake of testing the V15, I vacuumed my floors with my Xiaomi vacuum, then I went back over the same areas with the V15. Besides my carpeted bedroom, it’s a one-room hardwood floor situation, making it ideal for Dyson’s laser feature.

The laser works as promised, illuminating hairs, dust and other detritus, making it hard to miss, or ignore. It made me scrutinize my vacuuming, literally highlighting where I hadn’t vacuumed before, or what my other stick vac didn’t — or couldn’t — pick up. The laser, positioned at a precise 1.5-degree angle, won’t help with carpets or rugs, which is why it’s only found on the company’s Fluffy head.

The next major feature is an evolution of the see-through dust canisters that became de rigueur in nearly all stick vacuums, and several plug-in upright models. (Dyson had a hand in that trend.) Seeing what you’ve managed to pull from your floors is surprisingly satisfying.

Dyson V15 Detect
Dyson V15 Detect

Dyson took this further. A new piezo acoustic sensor detects both size and frequency of the dust and other particles you're collecting. The sensor turns the tiny vibrations of dust particles hitting a surface inside the cleaning head into electrical signals. Carbon fibers then roughly measure these microscopic particles, which are, Dyson says, counted at up to 15,000 times a second. From this, the V15 can display a particle count of your clean on an LCD display on the back of the vacuum, laying out whether you’re sucking up lots of larger particles or finer dust.

Let’s be honest: the size of particles doesn’t really help improve my cleaning — nor does knowing that I’ll pull in millions of particles every time I swing the V15 through my home. You can reset this count when it recharges or by slipping the battery pack out. I guess you could attempt to either hit a new high score each time you clean, or try to generally reduce your scores for some kind of proof of cleaner floors. I’m not quite sold.

The acoustic piezo sensor also adjusts the V15’s cyclone engine to better clean your floors. Last year’s V11 adjusted its suction when it detected carpet or rug fibers, but the V15 is even smarter. On Auto mode , these particle counts will change how much power the V15 puts into cleaning. If it detects higher levels of tiny detritus, it increases the suction itself.

Beneath the LCD display that shows those particle counts, there’s a button that switches the V15 between three different suction modes. We’ve already mentioned Auto, which was my de facto setting most of the time. Eco should extend the battery life for up to an hour, according to Dyson’s estimates. At the other end of the scale, there’s Boost mode, which puts Dyson’s cyclone engine on full power. Handily, as you switch between modes the vacuum offers battery life estimates in minutes that dynamically changes depending on which mode’s being used .At maximum power, that time will understandably plummet. But with a full battery, it seemed to hover around the 20-minute mark for Boost cleaning. Auto mode promised roughly 45 minutes of use with a fully charged battery.

Dyson V15 Detect
Dyson V15 Detect

The “detect” innovations aside, this a very powerful vacuum, on par with other plugin vacuum cleaners many times bigger and heavier. It is definitely the most powerful vacuum I’ve ever used. Consumer Reports and Wirecutter have made similar remarks about the V15 — and they review far more vacuums than I.

We don’t test nearly every vacuum that Dyson makes, so I can’t offer a comparison to last year’s model, even if it looks awfully similar to the V11 — and costs the same. The 6.8-pound V15 is noticeably heavier than the 4.6-pound V6 that I’m used to. I wouldn’t call it unwieldy, but besides the need to constantly pull the trigger to activate, it can get a little more tiring. With all this power, though, I felt I rarely had to run over the same area twice.

Dyson has added a single button start to some of its newest vacuums, but that didn’t include the V15 Detect, sadly. You’ll still have to hold down the trigger — and keep it held down — until you’re done cleaning, adding to the effort needed.

The V15 is a total beast at extracting ingrained dust and dirt in carpets and rugs — areas where the laser doesn’t even work, due to the uneven surface. Using the high torque cleaner head, what looked like a perfectly clean rug was hiding a half canister of rug and fiber. Ew — thanks, Dyson. This cleaning head also has a new anti-tangle comb built-in for households with pets, or people with longer hair than my crew cut. I wasn’t able to test out whether it cut through clumped-together hair, but the V15 also comes with yet another accessory dedicated the challenge, a hair screw tool. It looks hypnotic in action.

There are also two crevice peripherals: a stubborn dirt brush and a soft dusting brush. The two primary heads are designed for different tasks, and while a lazy part of me wishes the company would come up with a head that fuses the benefits of both (maybe it will?), for now two specialized heads will suffice.

Dyson V15 Detect
Dyson V15 Detect

It feels weird to consider a high-end vacuum as a luxury, or even a treat. But honestly, that’s how it felt when I was using it: reliable, powerful, and habit-forming. The V15 Detect is the same price as the V11, but it does more to demonstrate to the user that your floors are being cleaned, ruthlessly. It’s also not the company’s most expensive stick vacuum, with that honor going to the $800 V11 Outsize, which has a bigger dust compartment and cleaning head.

I’m explaining away the V15’s asking price, but this remains a high-end vacuum for people willing to stump up for it. I own a PlayStation 5, an overpriced manual espresso machine, an Instant Pot, even an iPhone 12 Pro Max. It’s that kind of product, and it’s hard to argue against how well this cleans my carpets and rugs, too. My floors have probably never been cleaner, and the lasers prove it.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Overwatch 2' will pit five-person teams against each other

    Overwatch 2 won't arrive until 2022 at the earliest, but it will change the way you play the hero shooter.

  • CNA Financial reportedly paid $40 million to resolve a ransomware attack

    US insurance company may have paid one of the most expensive malware ransoms to date.

  • New trailers show what the Indiana Jones movies look like in 4K

    The Indiana Jones movies will be available in 4K and HDR for the first time on June 8th.

  • Ford unveils its electric F-150 with 300 miles of range and 563HP

    Ford's electric F-150 goes on sale next spring with up to 563HP, the most torque of any F-150 ever, and 300 miles estimated EPA range.

  • Google will open its first retail store in New York City this summer

    Google is opening its first retail store in New York City this summer to showcase Pixel, Nest and more.

  • Snap's Story Studio is a 'powerful' mobile video editing app

    The company says the app is easy to use and will let you share videos anywhere.

  • TBS and TNT will start airing HBO Max exclusives this summer

    WarnerMedia is bringing HBO Max exclusives over to TBS and TNT.

  • TimeSplitters returns with a new game from the original developers

    Free Radical Design has risen from the ashes, thanks to Deep Silver.

  • Twitter is reopening public verification

    Twitter will once again allow any user to request verification, though the blue checkmark will only be granted to accounts that meet its requirements.

  • Snapchat shows off new AR features and more ‘inclusive’ camera tech

    Snap showed off new AR features, announced partnerships with YouTube, and previewed a new more “inclusive” version of its cameras technology.

  • Kobo's 10.3-inch Elipsa is the company's biggest e-reader to date

    It's the largest e-reader Kobo has made to date.

  • Google is finally bringing YouTube Music to Wear OS

    Google is finally launching a YouTube Music app for Wear OS, but it doesn't have a release date yet.

  • Vintage Photos of Diners Through the Years

    In fact, diners have been an American favorite since 1924, when they evolved from rolling restaurants and dining cars into what we know them as now: a good ole' diner. Diners were known as places where you could get delicious and (more importantly) inexpensive food, which gave them a more laid-back feel that customers appreciated and loved. Here's a look at photos of vintage diners that may just inspire you to order from your own favorite spot.

  • Coinbase struggles with outages during cryptocurrency volatility

    Coinbase is reeling from outages as a massive cryptocurrency selloff takes place.

  • 'Call of Duty: Warzone' is adding Rambo and John McClane

    Call of Duty: Warzone is adding '80s action heroes Rambo and Die Hard's John McClane as part of a mid-season update.

  • Meet the biggest media company you’ve (probably) never heard of

    The Soul's digital footprint stretches across social media.

  • OCC, Fed, FDIC Mulling Forming an Interagency Policy Team on Crypto

    "Prior to this meeting, Vice Chair Quarles, Chair McWilliams and I had talked about potentially putting together an interagency policy sprint team just on crypto because of exactly the concerns you've described," Hsu said.

  • Suze Orman says the new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • QIA Mulls Injecting HSBC Headquarters Into Singapore REIT

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar Investment Authority is in talks to inject HSBC Holdings Plc’s London headquarters building into a planned property trust being listed by City Developments Ltd., people with knowledge of the matter said.The potential deal would boost the value of the real estate investment trust portfolio to 1.8 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) from 600 million pounds, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.The Gulf sovereign wealth fund and the Singaporean homebuilder aim to raise 500 million pounds from an initial public offering of the sterling-denominated REIT, the people said. The IPO could take place in the city-state as soon as the third quarter, they said.Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty that a deal will proceed, said the people. A representative for City Developments declined to comment. A representative for QIA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.The IPO denominated in sterling would be only the second such offering in Singapore, after Elite Commercial REIT’s first-time share sale raised about 135 million pounds last year. City Developments has been working with DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. on the planned REIT IPO, Bloomberg News reported last year.City Developments has constructed more than 46,000 homes and owns over 24 million square feet of properties in 29 countries and regions, according to its website. Its portfolio includes residences, offices, hotels and shopping malls.Shares in City Developments slipped about 1% in early trading in Singapore on Wednesday, giving the company a market value of about $5.1 billion.QIA manages about $300 billion of assets and ranks as the world’s 11th-largest wealth fund, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute. It bought 8 Canada Square, the building in London’s Canary Wharf financial district that houses HSBC’s head office, in 2014 from South Korea’s National Pension Service for an undisclosed amount.Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, QIA’s chairman and Qatar’s foreign affairs minister, told Bloomberg TV in January that the fund is looking to Asia for deals in an effort to diversify an investment portfolio heavily weighted toward North America and Europe.(Adds City Developments’ share price in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Americans took on significantly less debt during the COVID-19 pandemic — except in one major way

    Many Americans have focused on spending less and paying off debt throughout the COVID crisis, rather than taking out new loans.