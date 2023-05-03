Dyson vacuums to get lighter and last longer as it builds first-ever battery plant

Sir James Dyson

Dyson vacuum cleaners and hair straighteners will get lighter and last longer as part of plans by the engineer to invest hundreds of millions in its first battery factory.

The company's new plant in Singapore will build “next generation” batteries using technology it has developed for more than a decade.

It is likely to mean future generations of devices such as cordless vacuums, hair care products and Bluetooth headphones will have improved battery life, meaning they will need to be replaced less often.

Dyson’s cordless vacuum cleaners currently have batteries that last for up to 60 minutes, take up to four hours to charge, and must be replaced every few years.

Sir James Dyson, founder of the engineering group, said: “Just like our long-term investments in pioneering digital electric motor technology, Dyson’s next generation battery technology will drive a major revolution in the performance and sustainability of Dyson’s machines.”

Sir James has long coveted being able to produce advanced “solid state” batteries, a holy grail technology for manufacturers that allows for safer and more efficient energy storage as well as faster charging.

The batteries are able to store more energy in each cell, meaning existing technology can be replaced with smaller and lighter designs without sacrificing battery life.

Dyson did not confirm that the Singapore plant would produce solid state batteries, but said they would feature “entirely new battery technology”.

The plant, which is due to become fully operational in 2025, is part of what the company called its biggest ever investment in advanced manufacturing, including a £100m software and artificial intelligence facility in Bristol and a research and development hub in the Philippines.

Dyson was founded in the UK in 1991 but moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2019, saying it wanted the company to be closer to its manufacturing operations and biggest markets in Asia.

The company, which prides itself on energy efficient motors that power its vacuum cleaners, hairdryers and fans, currently sources battery cells from major manufacturers.

When the company scrapped plans for an electric car in 2019 it said it would continue developing solid state batteries.

It said the plant in Tuas, west Singapore was its most significant investment in advanced manufacturing, and the size of 53 basketball courts.

The company has focused its manufacturing operations in Asia since 2002, when Sir James moved production from Britain to Malaysia.

Dyson said its £100m software and artificial intelligence hub in Bristol would house hundreds of engineers, with the company increasingly focused on devices such as vacuum cleaners and air filtration systems that can sense and adapt to the world around them.

It said it would spend £166m on a new technology centre in the Philippines and hire an extra 400 engineers there.