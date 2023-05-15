The dystopian future of menial work as AI replaces humans

AI

In office blocks in cities across Africa, tens of thousands of workers scroll away, checking countless images, reading transcripts and watching videos.

This little known tech army, in hubs such as Accra in Ghana and Nairobi in Kenya, represent the brain power that has helped create the uncannily human responses of artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT.

Thousands of jobs have been created across the continent as data labellers – digital labourers who spend hours checking whether an AI bot has correctly identified whether an image of a dog is a dog, and not in fact a cat.

They read millions of pages of digitally transcribed text for accuracy, listen to voice assistant recordings and double check security camera alerts, correcting errors and perfecting responses.

According to the Economist, one such Chinese data labelling company employed 300,000 people, carefully annotating a syllabus from which AI algorithms can learn.

Data labelling jobs are fast becoming part of a new economy of machine learning work across the world. By some estimates it is already a multibillion dollar component of the AI industry.

But at the same time, there are fears millions of roles could be made redundant by these machines. Analysts at Goldman Sachs estimated that 300 million jobs could soon be done by robots thanks to the new wave of AI.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman - JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images

Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI, the Silicon Valley company behind ChatGPT, warned last week: “Customer service is one category where I expect a lot of these jobs, honestly, to just go away.”

While fears that robots could replace millions of jobs have long been the stuff of science fiction, tech bosses are increasingly betting that the latest generation of AI algorithms will make this a reality.

Arvind Krishna, chief executive of IBM, went furthest earlier this month, stating that up to 30pc of back-office jobs, such as human resources, could be done by AI. He said IBM would stop hiring for roles that could be done by a machine instead, affecting up to 7,800 positions.

Adoption of these tools by businesses has accelerated as the popularity of ChatGPT surged and millions of internet users tried out the digitally intelligent chatbot and experimented with it to speed up their work.

ChatGPT, and AI models like it, can provide seemingly human responses to questions in plain English. The bot can be asked to write natural-sounding emails, articles and even essays, or converse with users Q&A style.

OpenAI’s technology has been trained on a vast database of text and books to provide realistically human answers. But behind the scenes, it has been tuned and tweaked by human handlers.

Other AI tools have been developed that make use of computer vision - machines that can “see” the world around them - essential for driverless cars or autonomous robots. Again, human beings have helped coach these algorithms by labelling images and correcting errors, known as “human reinforcement learning”. Sama, an AI company that pioneered this work, at one point called these workers the “soul of AI”.

Even those who work in the machine learning space can’t deny that this work can be monotonous. Andreas Heindl, a machine learning product manager at computer vision company Encord, admits data labelling work can be “very tedious and time consuming… your arms and fingers started to hurt after one hour.”

But proponents of the new wave of AI tools insist that innovations like ChatGPT will free up people to do more interesting jobs.

Tech giants Microsoft and Google have added a suite of AI-powered tools to their workplace products.

On Wednesday, Google displayed how Bard, its new AI robot, could be used to write up job listings from a simple one line prompt. Microsoft has demonstrated how a ChatGPT-powered tool can write entire articles in Word.

“There are a tonne of sales representatives doing a lot of banal work to compose prospecting emails,” says Rob Seaman, a senior vice president at workplace messaging company Slack, which is working with OpenAI to embed ChatGPT into its app as a kind of digital co-worker.

New AI tools may remove some of the most tedious aspects of such roles. But based on past evidence, technology also threatens to create a whole new class of menial roles.

Take the rise of social media. To keep up with the massive growth of Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, tech giants were forced to outsource hundreds of thousands of jobs to content moderators whose job it is to sift through the worst images of abuse, violence and terror to keep our feeds clean.

Data labelling, meanwhile, has created jobs for tens of thousands of people, largely in low income countries. “It is no surprise this is much more economically viable where salaries are lower,” says James Neave, a head of data science at jobs website Adzuna.

But at times, such work can sound like something out of dystopian Netflix series Black Mirror. Last year, MIT Review reported that Venezuelan data labellers for vacuum company iRobot had taken to sharing images collected from customers bots online - including images of people on the toilet. A spokesman said at the time it had terminated its deal with the labelling company.

There are, of course, many extremely well paid technical roles emerging from the rise of AI.

As well as much-in-demand AI coders and data scientists, the emerging role of “prompt engineer” has seen salaries advertised of up to $335,000 on offer from Anthropic, an AI company backed by Google.

A prompt engineer is someone trained in the art of instructing AI, coaching it to provide the right answers for the task at hand. Using normal language, the prompt engineer assigns tasks to an AI such as ChatGPT, subtly altering the input to achieve different results.

But other roles face being rapidly augmented by powerful artificial intelligence bots.

Customer service jobs may be most at risk as chatbots take over. Those who are not replaced by automation may find themselves augmented with technology. In some cases, companies have taken to altering the accents of workers with AI software, making it sound like someone is from the United States, rather than outsourced overseas.

Paul Flemming, general secretary of the actors union Equity, told MPs last week that voice actors were being replaced by machines for radio adverts. “The impact is on job and labour displacement,” he said. “That opportunity to earn is being reduced.”

Journalists are already fearing the worst. CNET, the tech news site, quietly used automation technology to publish dozens of articles about credit cards and payments, although later paused the programme. BuzzFeed has said it will use ChatGPT to create quizzes.

In the UK, local publisher Newsquest has been seeking an “AI-powered reporter” who will use automation tech to “create national, local and hyper-local content for our news brands”.

Neave, of Adzuna, says there are a number of jobs that are going to be “gradually replaced”. Administrative jobs and legal legwork could be taken up by robots.

Tech giants have also turned their robots to mastering the art of coding. The bots are able to write code - with varying degrees of accuracy. Google held up coding as a key advantage of its new Bard chatbot last week.

Neave believes they are unlikely to replace engineers outright - in part due to the huge demand for such skills. But the bots are able to act “almost like assistant coders that work with you".

“It will basically up the expectations that employers have for productivity.”

The current wave of AI tools also often make glaring errors and have little way of telling fact from fiction. Even if AI can speed up a job, a human is needed to check its working.

There are efforts to further streamline some of the most repetitive tasks that developing AI tools has led to. Encord, for example, is developing software that can take a much smaller set of labelled data and expand it to millions of pieces of information, reducing the need for hours of human labour.

“Labelling everything by hand is not feasible any more,” says Encord’s Heindl.

But with an explosion in demand for new and ever more magical AI machines, the need for an army of human handlers continues to show few signs of slowing down.

