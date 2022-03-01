U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

Dyve Biosciences Announces the Appointment of Nicholas A. Saccomano, Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board

Dyve Biosciences
·3 min read
Dyve Biosciences
Dyve Biosciences

- Former Array BioPharma and Pfizer Executive Joins Dyve Biosciences -

CAMARILLO, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyve Biosciences, Inc. (“Dyve”), a clinical-stage biotech company applying its proprietary transdermal drug delivery technology to a broad pipeline of clinical assets, today announced the appointment of Nicholas A. Saccomano, Ph.D., a seasoned biopharmaceutical professional with nearly 35 years of extensive research and development experience across multiple therapeutic areas, to lead its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Saccomano most recently worked at Pfizer R&D, Inc. as Chief Science Officer and Site Head at its Boulder facility, where he oversaw a 170-person team that advanced a portfolio of small-molecule drug programs from inception to proof-of-concept.

Ryan Beal, M.D., CEO of Dyve, stated, “I’ve enjoyed getting to know Nick over the past year and am thrilled he is joining us in this new capacity. I’ve long-appreciated Dr. Saccomano’s scientific and strategic acumen. He’s been instrumental in leading numerous development programs from idea to registration. In particular, his experience and expertise in drug delivery science and oncology drug development will be a tremendous asset to Dyve as we continue to advance our scientific and clinical assets.”

Prior to working at Pfizer, Dr. Saccomano served as Chief Science Officer at Array Biopharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted small molecule medicines to treat cancer and other diseases of high unmet need. At Array, he was responsible for driving the internal research portfolio and directing substantial collaborative alliances. At Array, Dr. Saccomano created and advanced an internal targeted oncology portfolio. The company was acquired by Pfizer, Inc. in 2019 for $11.4 billion. Dr. Saccomano stayed on as Chief Science Officer and Site Head at Pfizer’s Boulder facility until he retired in late 2021. During his career he has led research groups responsible for six approved medicines with several still in clinical development.

Dr. Saccomano commented, “Using drug delivery science to unlock the therapeutic potential of molecules has long been a passion of mine. Dyve is pioneering effective transdermal drug delivery for difficult-to-formulate molecules – a potential game-changer for the pharmaceutical industry. I look forward to working with the Dyve team to advance and exploit this powerful science.”

Dr. Saccomano received a B.S. from the State University of New York at Buffalo and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Columbia University under the direction of Gilbert Stork.

About Dyve Biosciences

Dyve is a clinical-stage biotech company applying its proprietary transdermal delivery technology to a broad pipeline of clinical assets, including a collection of new chemical entities (NCEs) in collaboration with a major pharmaceutical company. Dyve has an emulsion-based platform technology that has succeeded where previous attempts with patches and microneedles have failed - allowing for the topical application and transdermal delivery of both simple and complex molecules that are neither suitable nor optimal for traditional oral and injectable routes of administration. Dyve’s transdermal delivery system provides a new paradigm for a universal third route of drug delivery, combining the fast onset of action and systemic availability of an injectable, with the convenience and optimal pharmacokinetic profile of an oral pill. Dyve's goal is to set a new standard with a comprehensive transdermal delivery solution, creating therapeutics which are both patient-friendly and clinically intuitive for a wide array of indications. Dyve’s technology includes a novel approach for delivering pH-adjusting agents through the skin. This has the potential to decrease the acidic microenvironments that are key to the pathology and treatment of multiple disease states within oncology, immunology, and inflammation. For example, Dyve’s lead asset, pH-modulator DYV702, recently completed a successful multi-center, 100-patient, Phase 2 clinical study for reducing the pain associated with acute gouty arthritis. Dyve's novel technology platform carries a robust portfolio of both pending and issued patents. For more information, please visit www.dyvebio.com.

Corporate Contact
Jim McGee
Dyve Biosciences, Inc.
805-857-6449
jim.mcgee@dyvebio.com

Investor Contact
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com


