DZS CEO Charlie Vogt Named Tech Titans 2022 Corporate CEO Award Recipient

Prestigious honor recognizes Vogt’s outstanding contributions to the technology industry, comes on the heels of being selected as Light Reading’s 2021 “Person of the Year”

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions, today announced its CEO Charlie Vogt has received the 2022 Corporate CEO award from Tech Titans, the largest technology trade organization in Texas.



The Tech Titans Awards recognizes and celebrates the elite innovators, adopters and executors impacting the technology industry for the greater good in North Texas –

individuals who are giving companies a competitive edge by leading the way in innovation and technical applications.

“Tech Titans is pleased to be able to recognize Charlie Vogt for his innovative leadership at DZS in addition to his dedication to the North Texas tech industry,” said Paul Bendel, Executive Director of Tech Titans.

The award will be presented during a gala awards ceremony on October 27 at the Eisemann Center in Richardson, presented by Dallas College.

“I am honored to be recognized as the 2022 Corporate CEO of the Year among so many worthy nominees by Tech Titans, a longtime leading champion of technology and innovation,” said Mr. Vogt. “The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is one of the fastest growing and most competitive technology hubs in the world. A special thank you and appreciation to my team at DZS as this recognition is a testament to the innovation, transformation and growth that has been accomplished over the past two years. We are laser focused on transforming today’s service provider into tomorrow’s experience provider by innovating and delivering differentiated access networking infrastructure and cloud native orchestration, automation, service assurance, end-to-end wifi management and data analytics software platforms from the network edge to the home.”

Mr. Vogt joined DZS as president & CEO in August 2020, instilling an entrepreneurial, results-oriented and customer first culture to more than 800 employees. Vogt has led DZS to acquire and integrate three innovative technology companies; Optelian – metro-optical edge, RIFT – network orchestration and software automation and most recently Adaptive Spectrum and Signal Alignment, Inc. ( ASSIA ®), an industry pioneer of broadband access quality-of-experience software solutions.

Since his arrival, the company has secured 187 new customers. Today, DZS is connecting tens of millions of homes and businesses spanning hundreds of regional and global service providers, including 30 of the top 50 global service providers.

DZS has experienced record sales and financial performance under Vogt’s leadership. In 2021, DZS achieved record-setting orders of $504 million (62% increase year-over-year) and revenue of $350 million (16% increase year-over-year). At the end of June, 2022, DZS’ backlog and deferred revenue grew to $320 million (95% year-over-year).

Prior to DZS, Mr. Vogt served as president and CEO of ATX Networks, a global leader of HFC and optical access networking solutions, Harris Broadcast (today Imagine Communications/GatesAir), a global leader of IP media distribution and over-the-air wireless solutions, GENBAND (today Ribbon Communications), a global leader of IP networking and optical solutions, and Taqua (acquired by Tekelec), a pioneer of VoIP softswitch technology.



Earlier in his career, Mr. Vogt was instrumental in the operational and financial growth of several standard-setting technology companies which included Adtran and Ascend Communications (acquired by Lucent Technologies/Nokia).

Mr. Vogt has been recognized industry-wide for his contributions to the tech community with numerous awards and accolades. This is the second time he was named Tech Titans’ Corporate CEO of the Year – recognized for the first time in 2010. Mr. Vogt was also named 2021 “Person of the Year” by Light Reading and was recently ranked among the Dallas 500 most influential leaders by D CEO magazine. In 2012, while under Mr. Vogt’s leadership, the Wall Street Journal recognized GENBAND (today Ribbon Communications) as the top privately held company, among 5,900 companies. In 2008, Mr. Vogt was named Ernst and Young’s Southwest Area North Entrepreneur of the Year.

Mr. Vogt holds a B.S. in Economics and Computer Science from Saint Louis University.

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, visit www.techtitans.org.

