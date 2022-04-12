U.S. markets closed

UPDATE -- DZS Named Recipient of Asian Telecom Award for Work with Rakuten Mobile

DZS
·4 min read
In this article:
  • DZSI
DZS
DZS

The Asian Business Review recognizes success of DZS Mobile & Optical Edge solutions in Rakuten Mobile’s pioneering O-RAN mobile network

DALLAS, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in access networking and cloud software solutions, today announced that The Asian Business Review’s Asian Telecom Awards 2022 has recognized the company for its work with Rakuten Mobile, which has deployed and scaled the industry’s first fully virtualized, cloud-native Open RAN (O-RAN) mobile network to millions of subscribers in Japan. The “Infrastructure of the Year” award highlights the role of the DZS Chronos Mobile & Optical Edge solutions in helping the mobile operator manage its 4G and 5G traffic.

“Rakuten Mobile has been a valued partner for DZS since 2019, and I am extremely proud of the groundbreaking accomplishments and sustained success our teams have achieved together and our role in supporting the creation of the first fully virtualized, cloud-native 5G mobile network,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO, DZS. “Open RAN represents a seismic technology shift in the industry, changing how service providers design and deploy mobile networks of the future. We are proud to be an innovation partner to disruptors like Rakuten Mobile who is leading the way for other service providers around the world and bringing the promise of an interoperable future into reality.”

DZS 5G open fronthaul solutions have supported Rakuten Mobile as it has grown to over 5 million subscribers in Japan.

“Our Open RAN-based, virtualized architecture has allowed us to rapidly and efficiently build out our network and offer a high-quality, low-cost mobile service to our subscribers,” said Sharad Sriwastawa, CTO of Rakuten Mobile. “We are grateful for reliable and innovative partners like DZS who remain committed to open standards and interoperability and to helping service providers become agile experience providers, and we are proud that this work has been recognized by The Asian Business Review.”

Rakuten Mobile’s network relies on the DZS C1216RO, an O-RAN Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) switch for service providers that need to transport mobile traffic from radio antenna sites to centralized vDU units at the cloud edge. Part of the DZS Chronos mobile transport portfolio launched in February 2021, the gateway’s open design combines standardized multilayer switching and fronthaul network functions managed by the DZS network operating system (NOS) software with hardware accelerated radio offload functions. It is the only hardened O-RAN fronthaul gateway in the marketplace.

To learn more about DZS, visit https://www.dzsi.com

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader in broadband connectivity and communications software solutions.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management as of the date hereof. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risk factors contained in the Company’s SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including without limitation, the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. In addition, additional or unforeseen affects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. DZS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information see: www.DZSi.com.
DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovation
DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/

Press Inquiries:
McKenzie Hurst, Thatcher+Co.
Phone: +1 408.888.6787
Email: mhurst@thatcherandco.com


