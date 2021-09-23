U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.25
    +10.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,226.00
    +97.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,197.00
    +33.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,222.10
    +7.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.17
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.70
    -16.10 (-0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.33 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1692
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0120 (+0.91%)
     

  • Vix

    20.87
    -3.49 (-14.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3618
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8660
    +0.0880 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,300.81
    +1,235.93 (+2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.91
    +46.43 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

DZS and Optimus Bring World-Class Fiber Broadband Solutions to Thailand’s Growing Communications Market

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DZS
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Renowned regional distributor introduces new fiber-based multi-gigabit speed options to hotels, manufacturers, campuses, and office/residential buildings in Thailand

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in broadband connectivity, mobile and optical transport, and software defined networking solutions, today announced that Optimus, a leading importer and distributor of network equipment and security solutions serving Thailand, has become the newest member of the DZS channel partner program. Optimus clients will now have the option to deploy leading-edge DZS Chronos transport solutions, as well as DZS Velocity and DZS Helix broadband connectivity solutions, including DZS FiberLAN enterprise solutions and XCelerate by DZS multi-gigabit broadband systems that will future-proof enterprise and service provider network infrastructures with world-class connectivity speeds while unlocking significant cost, performance, security and customer experience benefits.

“We are pleased to have Optimus represent DZS in Thailand, as they have spent the past twenty years building a credible brand and providing broadband access, security and collaboration solutions for the country’s leading hotels and office/residential MDUs,” said Bill Ko, Executive Vice President of Sales, Asia, DZS. “From expanding our APAC team to establishing partnerships with companies like Optimus, DZS is committed to investing in the highly strategic APAC region as it leads the world in hyper-connectivity. Optimus enjoys a superb reputation for ensuring customer rollouts are designed and implemented to the highest standards while offering consulting services with local language and culture fluency, and our fiber solutions will enable them to help their customers leapfrog from copper to next-generation infrastructures that support multi-gigabit services.”

Founded in 2000, Optimus is a leading importer in Thailand of network equipment and security innovations from around the world and a trusted solution designer for public and private companies in the hospitality, telecommunications, government, enterprise, manufacturing, education and retail industries. As a new elite DZS Channel partner, Optimus is expanding its portfolio of solutions to include DZS fiber access systems like DZS Velocity, which leverages multiple generations of PON and point-to-point Ethernet technologies including 10 gig services, as well as with DZS FiberLAN, a more cost effective, faster, more reliable, more compact, more discrete, more adaptable, longer-lasting, greener and more secure option than legacy copper infrastructures. As a result, Optimus will be able to offer new, enhanced broadband and connectivity services to their clients that exceed current demand, as well as future-proof their clients’ networks.

“Now is an ideal time for many burgeoning industries in Thailand, from hospitality to manufacturing to smart cities, to upgrade their infrastructures from copper to fiber, which will best position them to meet the demands of today’s highly-connected world featuring IoT, smart cities/manufacturing and demands for higher throughput,” said Mic Sachaphibulkij, Co-Founder and CEO of Optimus. “DZS is a pioneer in the global PON market and a long-trusted brand in Asia, so we are thrilled to be able to offer our clients and partners a wide array of DZS solutions, from DZS Velocity and DZS Helix access solutions to DZS Chronos transport solutions. DZS FiberLAN solutions are of particular interest given that they are already proven to be delivering greater CAPEX and OPEX savings and efficiencies for service providers and enterprises around the world. And the ability to source world-class PON and connected premises solutions from a single vendor makes them easy for us to deploy for our customers.”

DZS FiberLAN technology is being deployed by enterprises in a variety of sectors around the world to deliver world-class hyper-connected experiences for their end-users. This includes the new 6-star Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, iconic hotels across the Mediterranean like Club Med Cefalù Sicily and the renowned Hotel Excelsior Venice Lido Resort, hospitality organizations in Malta and more.

For more information regarding DZS FiberLAN solutions, visit https://dzsi.com.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader in broadband connectivity, mobile and optical transport, and software defined networking solutions with more than 20 million products in service with customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management as of the date hereof. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risk factors contained in the Company’s SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including without limitation, the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. In addition, additional or unforeseen affects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. DZS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information see: www.DZSi.com.
DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovation
DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/

About Optimus

Founded in 2000, Optimus (Thailand) is a leading importer of network equipment and security products located in Thailand and serving countries in the SEA group. In addition to offering various innovations from all over the world, Optimus provides solution design and development services to public and private organizations across a number of sectors including telecommunications, government, SMEs and more.

Optimus strives to be by customers side and to offer the best recommendations. We also provide advice on networking, security, and suitable solutions. In order to maximize benefits for both public and private organizations, Optimus has been collaborating with business partner resellers who have knowledge and understanding for each business and different verticals by offering the best products, worth the investment, and to meet the needs of customers.

Press Inquiries:
McKenzie Hurst, Thatcher+Co.
Phone: +1 646.893.0036
Email: mhurst@thatcherandco.com


Recommended Stories

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Facebook falls on Apple ad changes, Workhorse suspends deliveries, Netflix gains on bullish call

    Ines Ferre breaks down some of Wednesday’s early stock movers, including: Facebook lower after warning Apple’s privacy changes could impact Q3 results, Workhorse under pressure after halting electric van deliveries, and Netflix gaining after a price target boost at Stifel.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for video gaming, cryptocurrency mining, artificial intelligence, and other markets -- had jumped a solid 3.3% in Wednesday trading after CNBC reported last night that Goldman Sachs is bullish on U.S. semiconductor stocks. Tech market intelligence source International Data Corporation has just released its forecast for the semiconductor industry over the next two years. Mobile phones, notebooks, servers, automotive, smart-home devices, gaming, wearables, and Wi-Fi access are all growth markets for semiconductors, IDC says.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Microsoft debuts Surface Duo 2 dual-screen Android phone with larger displays and 5G

    Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 gets 5G, three cameras, and bigger screens, but a hefty price tag.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • Is Nokia Reinventing Itself as a Major 5g Disruptor?

    Familiarity breeds contempt, even in the world of stock trading, and that could be what's happened to Nokia. It's been around for years as maker of the abiding stick mobile phone - for so long, in fact, that people might have stopped noticing it was there. Recently, it's received a lot of attention as a meme 5G stock pushed by Reddit traders with a grudge against hedge fund owners. But behind the hype and the social media action, Nokia has been persistently reinventing itself as one of the leadi

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • 2 Top Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The software-as-a-service (SaaS) business has generated significant returns for both the technology industry and its investors. Market research firm Valuates forecasts that the SaaS market, valued at $158 billion in 2020, will grow at a compound annual rate of 12% through 2026. Two companies that I expect will produce considerable returns for investors long-term are DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO).

  • September Sell-Off: Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Most of what gets published in the financial media separates investors and companies into two camps: Value and growth. But that doesn't make any sense. It was Warren Buffett who said, "Price is what you pay.

  • Why Is Boston Omaha Soaring on Wednesday?

    One potential explanation for the surge in investor interest is a Barrons article published on Sunday that highlighted the fact that Boston Omaha's co-CEO Alex Rozek is Warren Buffett's grandnephew, and that he is beating the returns of his great uncle's company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) so far this year. After all, Buffett has a track record of stellar returns that extends back to the mid-1960s. Boston Omaha's second-quarter results looked spectacular, its SPAC recently found an acquisition target, and its fast-growing broadband business launched a new subsidiary last week, Fast Fiber Homes, which has the potential to build a massive recurring revenue stream.

  • SoFi: Breaking Down Jefferies’ New Bullish Call

    The neobank segment is growing at a fast clip, with many companies looking to dominate the space. Surveying this landscape, Jefferies' John Hecht thinks SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is well-positioned to take share. The 5-star analyst lists several reasons for his bullish outlook. For one, the company’s synergistic business model, what it terms the “Flywheel,” will continue to drive “significant user growth, product adoption, and margin expansion.” The Flywheel’s purpose is to help cross-sell its wi

  • Should I Avoid Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • These stocks are in bear-market territory, but Wall Street expects them to soar as much as 68%

    More than 100 large-cap stocks are at least 20% below their 52-week highs. But analysts love Micron Technology, Activision Blizzard and JD.com, among others.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy in the September Sell-Off

    History has shown that a market sell-off is a great time to add quality companies to your portfolio. At a market capitalization of $300 billion, Adobe is one of the largest software companies in the world. The company breaks its results into three categories.

  • My Top 7 Stocks to Buy in September's Stock Market Sell-Off

    Stocks are falling in September after seven straight months of gains. Don't panic. Start shopping.

  • AbbVie Stock Gets Pounded; How To Make A 15% Annualized Return With A Covered Call

    If ABBV closes above 110 on the expiration date, the shares will be called away at 110, leaving the trader with a total gains of $555.

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;