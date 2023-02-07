U.S. markets closed

DZS to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 16

·1 min read
DZS

DALLAS, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in access and optical edge infrastructure and cloud software solutions, will release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, February 16, 2023 via an earnings press release.

DZS will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. CT. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available in the investors section of the DZS website at http://investor.dzsi.com.

Conference Call Details:
Date: Thursday, February 16, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central Time)

Conference call participants register at the following link to receive the dial in number and unique PIN number: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe47a3a7108414d6b9943abf5e971a57b
Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mqyveqis

Please join the conference call at least five minutes prior to the start time to ensure you are admitted prior to management’s prepared remarks.

A live broadcast and replay of the audio webcast will be available at https://investor.dzsi.com/

About DZS
DZS Inc. (Nasdaq: DZSI) is a global leader in access and optical edge infrastructure and cloud software solutions.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.


CONTACT: Contact DZS: Ted Moreau Vice President, Investor Relations IR@dzsi.com


