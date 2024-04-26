Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To €0.90

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) will increase its dividend on the 23rd of July to €0.90, which is 29% higher than last year's payment from the same period of €0.70. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 5.4%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Südzucker Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Südzucker was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 77.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 121%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was €0.90 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €0.70. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 2.5% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Südzucker has grown earnings per share at 73% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Südzucker Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Südzucker is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Südzucker (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

