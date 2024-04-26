Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To €0.90

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
3 min read
0
In this article:

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) will increase its dividend on the 23rd of July to €0.90, which is 29% higher than last year's payment from the same period of €0.70. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 5.4%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Südzucker

Südzucker Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Südzucker was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 77.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 121%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was €0.90 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €0.70. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 2.5% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Südzucker has grown earnings per share at 73% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Südzucker Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Südzucker is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Südzucker (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Morning Bid: Reading BOJ's tea leaves

    The Bank of Japan's (BOJ) decision to keep interest rates around zero didn't come as a surprise, and focus now turns to Governor Kazuo Ueda's press conference late on Friday for further clues on next steps. Markets had their eye on the central bank's bond-buying amounts, where any scaling back of its aggressive purchases would have been regarded as quantitative tightening that could offer some reprieve for the battered yen. Yet, the BOJ said it will keep buying government bonds based on guidance decided in March, even as it removed a reference to the amount of government bonds it has roughly committed to buying each month.

  • Meituan to Debut in Riyadh as Expansion Beyond China Quickens

    (Bloomberg) -- Meituan is planning to launch its international food-delivery platform in Saudi Arabia’s capital, making its first move outside of greater China as growth slows in its home market. Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingBig Tech Surges i

  • Analysis-Tesla's plan for affordable cars takes page from Detroit rivals

    Elon Musk's new plan to use current product lines as the basis for new affordable vehicles — rather than springing for all-new models — follows the playbook of Tesla's old-school Detroit rivals, as some Tesla investors and analysts see it. The shift toward incremental improvement, mirroring a common strategy of Ford and General Motors, suggests the future of car-making that Musk has promised to disrupt may still look a lot like the past. Musk's new strategy followed an exclusive Reuters report that Tesla had shelved plans to release a long-awaited, new model expected to cost $25,000 in late 2025.

  • Warren Buffett Says 'When It Rains Gold, Put Out The Bucket' And This High Yield Investment Is Making It Rain

    In his 2016 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, legendary investor Warren Buffett wrote, “Every decade or so, dark clouds will fill the economic skies, and they will briefly rain gold. When downpours of that sort occur, it’s imperative that we ...

  • Microsoft beats Q3 top and bottom lines on cloud strength

    Microsoft reported better than anticipated Q3 earnings on Thursday, powered by growth in its cloud products.

  • Hertz loses another $200 million from its EVs

    Car-rental operator Hertz reported it lost another $200 million due to its EV gamble.

  • Analysts reboot stock price target for GE Aerospace after earnings

    This is what could happen next to GE Aerospace shares.

  • Assessing Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Ahead of Q3 Earnings

    Super Micro Computer's (SMCI) third-quarter fiscal 2024 performance will likely reflect strength in the Server & Storage Systems and Subsystems & Accessories segments.

  • Newmont's (NEM) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Newmont's (NEM) first-quarter earnings and revenues exceed expectations, driven by increased production and higher realized gold prices.

  • Google Earnings Handily Beat Wall Street Targets. Google Stock Dividend Approved.

    Google stock soared after parent Alphabet reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that handily beat consensus estimates.