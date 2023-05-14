Südzucker's (ETR:SZU) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Südzucker's (ETR:SZU) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Südzucker, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = €579m ÷ (€9.7b - €3.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2022).

Therefore, Südzucker has an ROCE of 8.7%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 8.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Südzucker compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Südzucker here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Südzucker's ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 32% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

What We Can Learn From Südzucker's ROCE

To bring it all together, Südzucker has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a solid 42% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Südzucker can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Südzucker (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

