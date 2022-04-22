'F1 22' launches July 1st with VR support

EA's Formula 1 sim F1 22 will be released worldwide on July 1st, 2022 with the FIA's all-new hybrid cars and updated rules unveiled this season, EA and Codemaster announced. The game will supposedly be more "competitive and unpredictable" thanks to the major overhaul of F1 cars that happened in the real-world, and includes new features like PC VR support.

New Broadcast and Immersive modes will let players choose between more realistic or cinematic modes for formation laps, safety car periods and pit stops. Multiplayer racing will use either two-player splitscreen and online modes, or you can drive in VR on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive headsets.

Meanwhile, a new feature called F1 Life lets players "step into the glamorous world of Formula 1" via a customizable hub to show off supercars, clothing and accessories earned during gameplay or purchased at the in-game store. The other new feature is an Adaptive AI mode that lets less experienced player compete with AI racers matched in skill.

Career Mode was a popular update last year and it's back again with "fresh new features," though EA didn't say which. The "My Team" feature also returns, letting players choose a starting budget based on Newcomer, Challenger and Front Runner entry points. It also includes track updates to reflect the real-world updates in Australia, Spain and Abu Dabhi. As mentioned, F1 2022 will go on sale around the world on July 1st.