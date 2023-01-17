U.S. markets closed

E-bike drive unit market size to grow by USD 7.00 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global e-bike drive unit market size is estimated to increase by USD 7.00 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 13.01%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-bike Drive Unit Market 2022-2026

Global E-bike drive unit market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Offerings -

  • Panasonic Corp.: The company offers e-bike drive unit product brands such as GX Ultimate motor unit, GX Power Plus motor unit, and GX Power motor unit.

  • Polini Motori Spa: The company offers e-bike drive unit product brands such as Polini E-P3+ and E-P3+ MX.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH: The company manufactures e-bike drive unit products such as motors, batteries, and displays.

  • SHIMANO INC.: The company offers e-bike drive unit product brands such as SHIMANO STEPS E6100 and SHIMANO STEPS E5000.

Vendor Landscape - The global e-bike drive unit market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer e-bike drive units in the market are Ananda Drive Techniques Shanghai Co. Ltd., Bafang Electric Suzhou Co. Ltd., Brose Antriebstechnik GmbH und Co. KG, Continental AG, Dapu, FAZUA GmbH, Intra Drive Ltd., Kervelo SAS, MAHLE GmbH, Nidec Corp., Panasonic Corp., Polini Motori Spa, Pon Holdings BV, Robert Bosch GmbH, SHIMANO INC., SPORTTECH Handels GmbH, Suzhou Wanjia Electric Co. Ltd., TQ Systems GmbH, TTIUM MOTOR Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. and others.

In this market, the global vendors have already established a strong foothold in the market with an extensive range of flagship technologies. To remain competitive in the market in terms of brand, quality, and reliability, global vendors are focusing more on innovation and technological advancements. Global vendors are strengthening their customer base by enhancing their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach.

Global E-bike drive unit market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global E-bike drive unit market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (Hub motor and Mid-drive motor).

  • The hub motor segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Hub motors can either be placed on the front wheel or the rear wheel of the e-bike. Front hub motors provide additional power directly to the front wheel, while rear hub motors give extra torque to the rear wheel. In addition, there are several all-wheel drive (AWD) e-bikes that feature a hub motor on both wheels. These factors of hub motor will drive the e-bike drive unit market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global e-bike drive unit market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global e-bike drive unit market.

  • APAC will account for 65% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The countries with tremendous potential for e-bikes in APAC include China, Japan, and Vietnam. These three countries account for the highest sales of e-bikes in APAC and are major contributors to the e-bike drive unit market in the region. Most e-bikes in APAC are fitted with hub motors due to their lower price and simplicity in design. In addition, e-bikes with hub motors are considered more efficient for commuting purposes, for which they are widely used in the region.

Global E-bike drive unit market Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - The increasing popularity of mid-drive motors is one of the key drivers fueling the e-bike drive unit market growth. Mid-drive motors are an ideal option for climbing steep hills as they allow the rider to power the rear wheel using the same chain and gear sets as the pedals. This implies that a lower gear can be selected for climbing steep hills or accelerating from a stop with a high level of torque. Moreover, replacing e-bike tires fitted with a mid-drive motor is much easier than changing tires equipped with a hub motor. This, in turn, will drive the e-bike drive unit market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends - Connected e-bike - establishing novel business models such as bike-sharing is one of the key e-bike drive unit market trends contributing to the market growth. In Europe, the bike-sharing business model has the caliber to move e-bikes from personal ownership to a fleet management structure and ultimately toward huge fleets of e-bikes left on the streets without any need for docking stations. A connected e-bike can enhance the bike-sharing business model and evolve it to make it an integral part of urban mobility. Once a bike is connected to a service network, it can be tracked, booked, and paid for via a smartphone application. Such convenient factors will propel the e-bike drive unit market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The high cost of e-bike drive unit units is one of the challenges limiting the e-bike drive unit market growth. The type of motor used in e-bikes affects the price of the e-bike. One of the most efficient motors that can be used in e-bikes is the geared multi-speed motor with a lightweight battery pack. The additional expenses include charging and battery replacement costs. Such associated costs will hinder the e-bike drive unit market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this E-bike drive unit market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the E-bike drive unit market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the E-bike drive unit market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the E-bike drive unit market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of E-bike drive unit market vendors

Related Reports: 

The size of the E-bike market is expected to increase by 9.7 million units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (SLA batteries and Li-ion batteries) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The motorcycle transmission control unit market size is expected to increase by USD 207.13 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 28.29%. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (single-clutch transmission and dual-clutch transmission) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

E-bike Drive Unit Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

142

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.01%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 7.00 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

12.57

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 65%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, The Netherlands, and Belgium

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Ananda Drive Techniques Shanghai Co. Ltd., Bafang Electric Suzhou Co. Ltd., Brose Antriebstechnik GmbH und Co. KG, Continental AG, Dapu, FAZUA GmbH, Intra Drive Ltd., Kervelo SAS, MAHLE GmbH, Nidec Corp., Panasonic Corp., Polini Motori Spa, Pon Holdings BV, Robert Bosch GmbH, SHIMANO INC., SPORTTECH Handels GmbH, Suzhou Wanjia Electric Co. Ltd., TQ Systems GmbH, TTIUM MOTOR Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Hub motor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Mid-drive motor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Belgium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Brose Antriebstechnik GmbH und Co. KG

  • 10.4 Continental AG

  • 10.5 Dapu

  • 10.6 Nidec Corp.

  • 10.7 Panasonic Corp.

  • 10.8 Polini Motori Spa

  • 10.9 Pon Holdings BV

  • 10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.11 SHIMANO INC.

  • 10.12 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global E-bike Drive Unit Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-bike-drive-unit-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-7-00-billion-from-2021-to-2026-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301721114.html

SOURCE Technavio

