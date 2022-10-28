U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,793.50
    -26.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,011.00
    -63.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,115.25
    -120.00 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.80
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.21
    -0.87 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.80
    -10.80 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    -0.29 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9949
    -0.0018 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9370
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.34
    +0.06 (+0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1535
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.3800
    +1.1090 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,194.30
    -524.48 (-2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.07
    -13.31 (-2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,031.48
    -42.21 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

E-bike Drive Unit Market to grow by USD 7.00 Bn; Increasing Popularity of Mid-drive Motors to Boost Market Growth -- Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-bike Drive Unit Market by Type (Hub motor and Mid-drive motor) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-bike Drive Unit Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-bike Drive Unit Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the e-bike drive unit market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 7.00 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free PDF Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The increasing popularity of mid-drive motors is one of the key drivers in the market. Over recent years, the mid-drive motors in e-bikes have gained a lot of prominence, especially in the European market. These motors offer several benefits as compared to conventional hub motors. They are an ideal option for climbing steep hills as they allow the rider to power the rear wheel using the same chain and gear sets as the pedals. This implies that a lower gear can be selected for climbing steep hills or accelerating from a stop with a high level of torque. A mid-drive motor is also relatively smaller and lighter as compared to a hub motor with similar power. In addition, mid-drive motors are much more reliable and efficient than traditional hub motors. Thus, Technavio expects the rising popularity of mid-drive motors to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenges: The high cost of e-bike drive unit units is one of the key challenges in the market. E-bike costs nearly three times more than the basic system available for pedelecs. For instance, the average selling price of e-bikes in Germany ranges between USD 1,600 and USD 2,200, while conventional bicycles cost around USD 560. The drive unit accounts for almost 30%-35% of an e-bike's cost. The additional expenses include charging and battery replacement costs. Therefore, due to the presence of such components, the price of an e-bike is considerably higher compared to conventional bicycles that are completely human-powered. This is expected to hinder the growth of the global e-bike drive market during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, View our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

By type, the hub motor segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Hub motors have the highest penetration in e-bikes. A majority of e-bikes are equipped with a hub motor because of the simple design that consumes less space and makes them lightweight. The increased popularity of brushless DC hub motors with a higher specification for greater range and better performance plays a crucial role in driving the growth of this segment.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 65% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the e-bike drive units in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Find additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report. Buy Now for detailed segment information.

Key Companies Mentioned in the Report

  • Ananda Drive Techniques Shanghai Co. Ltd.

  • Bafang Electric Suzhou Co. Ltd.

  • Brose Antriebstechnik GmbH und Co. KG

  • Continental AG

  • Dapu

  • FAZUA GmbH

  • Intra Drive Ltd.

  • Kervelo SAS

  • MAHLE GmbH

  • Nidec Corp.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Polini Motori Spa

  • Pon Holdings BV

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • SHIMANO INC.

  • SPORTTECH Handels GmbH

  • Suzhou Wanjia Electric Co. Ltd.

  • TQ Systems GmbH

  • TTIUM MOTOR Inc.

  • Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Related Reports:

Mountain Bike Market by End-user, Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: Innovative features and user interfaces are notably driving the mountain bike market growth, although factors such as the growing number of accidents, crashes, and related injuries may impede the market growth.

Motorcycle Exhaust System Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: he growing demand for better sound, appearance, and performance is notably driving the motorcycle exhaust system market's growth, although factors such as regulations on noise pollution from motorcycles may impede the market growth.

E-bike Drive Unit Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 13.01%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 7.00 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.57

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 65%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, The Netherlands, and Belgium

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ananda Drive Techniques Shanghai Co. Ltd., Bafang Electric Suzhou Co. Ltd., Brose Antriebstechnik GmbH und Co. KG, Continental AG, Dapu, FAZUA GmbH, Intra Drive Ltd., Kervelo SAS, MAHLE GmbH, Nidec Corp., Panasonic Corp., Polini Motori Spa, Pon Holdings BV, Robert Bosch GmbH, SHIMANO INC., SPORTTECH Handels GmbH, Suzhou Wanjia Electric Co. Ltd., TQ Systems GmbH, TTIUM MOTOR Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Hub motor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Mid-drive motor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Belgium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Brose Antriebstechnik GmbH und Co. KG

  • 10.4 Continental AG

  • 10.5 Dapu

  • 10.6 Nidec Corp.

  • 10.7 Panasonic Corp.

  • 10.8 Polini Motori Spa

  • 10.9 Pon Holdings BV

  • 10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.11 SHIMANO INC.

  • 10.12 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global E-bike Drive Unit Market 2022-2026
Global E-bike Drive Unit Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-bike-drive-unit-market-to-grow-by-usd-7-00-bn-increasing-popularity-of-mid-drive-motors-to-boost-market-growth--technavio-301661521.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • No other nation in the world produces more oil than the US — so why do we count on countries like Saudi Arabia to supply us with crude?

    So much for being energy independent.

  • The cloud boom has hit its stormiest moment yet, and it is costing investors billions

    Amazon.com confirmed Thursday what rivals Microsoft and Alphabet suggested with their earnings reports earlier in the week: Cloud-computing growth has finally reached a plateau.

  • Biden Urges Oil Companies to Cut Prices After Shell’s Profit Doubled

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden criticized record energy company profits after Shell Plc announced its second-highest earnings ever while raising its dividend and expanding buybacks. Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Handguns and Kevlar Vests“That’s more tha

  • Exxon strikes oil again in Guyana with two new discoveries

    Exxon did not disclose how much crude oil or gas it estimates the new discoveries to contain. The about 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil discovered prior to Wednesday's finds, should make the country a global oil power in the coming years, Rystad says.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources beats profit estimates on soaring crude prices

    Crude prices have recently cooled from 14-year peaks touched earlier in 2022, but were still more than 30% higher year-over-year during the quarter, benefiting producers such as Pioneer. The company saw average realized prices of $94.23 per barrel of oil in the quarter, up 36% from a year earlier. Pioneer also said it expects to return $7.5 billion in cash flow to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

  • Intel's Mobileye to IPO at $21/share, WBD taps DC Studios co-heads, Apple to comply with USB-C mandate

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down leading headlines including news that Intel's self-driving unit Mobileye will IPO at $21 per share, Warner Bros.-Discovery names two new heads of DC Studios, and an Apple exec confirms the tech giant will comply with the EU's charging cable requirement.

  • Is Now the Right Time to Buy Coca-Cola Stock?

    Coca-Cola's (NYSE: KO) stock rose 2% on Oct. 25 after its third-quarter numbers easily cleared Wall Street's expectations. The beverage maker's revenue rose 10% year-over-year to $11.1 billion, beating analysts' estimates by $600 million, as its organic revenue jumped 16%.

  • Shell, Awash With Cash, to Boost Dividend, Share Buybacks

    The oil giant said it plans to boost its dividend and buy back another $4 billion of its shares in the coming months, as it continues to benefit from strong demand for natural gas in difficult-to-navigate markets.

  • Bunge Gets a Quantitative Upgrade

    In this daily bar chart of BG, below, we can see that prices may have made a "lopsided" double bottom pattern with a low in June/July and a slightly lower low in late September. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline from April to late September and then the OBV starts a rise. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) makes a higher low in September than July for a bullish divergence when compared to the price action which shows a lower low.

  • BA owner IAG says demand holding strong after summer boost

    British Airways owner IAG said demand for its flights had not wavered after a strong summer that saw revenue exceed pre-pandemic levels despite a cap on capacity at its London Heathrow hub and lingering COVID restrictions in Asia. Chief Executive Luis Gallego said all of IAG's carriers - which include Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling - were "significantly profitable" in the quarter and the recovery looked set to continue. "Leisure demand is particularly healthy while business travel continue to recover steadily."

  • Oil falls as China widens COVID curbs; still set for weekly gain

    Oil prices fell on Friday after China, the world's top crude oil importer, widened its COVID-19 curbs, but were poised for a weekly gain on supply concerns ahead of Europe's pending cut-off of Russian imports. Brent crude futures dropped $1.02, or 1.1%, to $95.94 a barrel at 0635 GMT, after rising 1.3% in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down $1.24, or 1.4%, at $87.84 a barrel.

  • Deutsche Bank (DB) Shares up on Q3 Profit Rise, Costs Dip

    Deutsche Bank's (DB) third-quarter revenues increase y/y on higher revenues from the Corporate Bank, Investment Bank and Asset Management segments.

  • Caterpillar’s Earnings Beat Estimates. Profit Margins Are Expanding.

    Caterpillar's third-quarter earnings of $3.95 a share on equipment sales of $14.3 billion topped Wall Street forecasts.

  • Covid Outbreak at China IPhone Plant Pushes Workers to the Edge

    (Bloomberg) -- Discontent rippled through Apple Inc.’s biggest iPhone plant in China this week, after hastily enacted measures aimed at quelling a Covid outbreak plunged many of its 200,000 workers into isolation -- some without proper meals.Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Vot

  • Bitcoin Could Rally to $63K Ahead of Next Mining Reward Halving: Matrixport

    Bitcoin tends to bottom out and start rallying 15 months ahead of the halving, past data show.

  • First Comes the Sub-Zero Gas Prices, Then the Flaring in Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- The glut of natural gas in the Texas shale patch that has grown so large prices have fallen below zero is raising fears among environmentalists that drillers are burning off more of the fuel at wells. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowLast year alone, energy p

  • Google’s earnings outlook was 'particularly ominous,' analyst says

    RBC Capital Markets Internet Analyst Brad Erickson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Google earnings, the slowdown in YouTube ad revenue, and hiring in Big Tech.

  • Net zero will hand Opec cartel control over half of global oil market

    Net zero restrictions on oil drilling are tightening Saudi Arabia's grip over the global market for crude and will deepen tensions with the West, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.

  • Will Southwest fly to new markets soon? Don't count on it.

    It seems as if everyone wants to know where Southwest Airlines will fly next. Let's dive into the data.

  • The Best Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy With Huge Passive Income Potential

    Consider Warren Buffett's thoughts on the matter. Not surprisingly, some of Buffett's largest and longest-held positions are excellent dividend stocks. Dividend stocks are focused on cash generation, and that protects their businesses during these inflationary periods.