E-bike Drive Unit Market to grow by USD 7.00 Bn; Increasing Popularity of Mid-drive Motors to Boost Market Growth -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " E-bike Drive Unit Market by Type (Hub motor and Mid-drive motor) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-bike Drive Unit Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the e-bike drive unit market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 7.00 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free PDF Sample Report .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The increasing popularity of mid-drive motors is one of the key drivers in the market. Over recent years, the mid-drive motors in e-bikes have gained a lot of prominence, especially in the European market. These motors offer several benefits as compared to conventional hub motors. They are an ideal option for climbing steep hills as they allow the rider to power the rear wheel using the same chain and gear sets as the pedals. This implies that a lower gear can be selected for climbing steep hills or accelerating from a stop with a high level of torque. A mid-drive motor is also relatively smaller and lighter as compared to a hub motor with similar power. In addition, mid-drive motors are much more reliable and efficient than traditional hub motors. Thus, Technavio expects the rising popularity of mid-drive motors to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Challenges: The high cost of e-bike drive unit units is one of the key challenges in the market. E-bike costs nearly three times more than the basic system available for pedelecs. For instance, the average selling price of e-bikes in Germany ranges between USD 1,600 and USD 2,200, while conventional bicycles cost around USD 560. The drive unit accounts for almost 30%-35% of an e-bike's cost. The additional expenses include charging and battery replacement costs. Therefore, due to the presence of such components, the price of an e-bike is considerably higher compared to conventional bicycles that are completely human-powered. This is expected to hinder the growth of the global e-bike drive market during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, View our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

By type, the hub motor segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Hub motors have the highest penetration in e-bikes. A majority of e-bikes are equipped with a hub motor because of the simple design that consumes less space and makes them lightweight. The increased popularity of brushless DC hub motors with a higher specification for greater range and better performance plays a crucial role in driving the growth of this segment.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 65% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the e-bike drive units in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Find additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report. Buy Now for detailed segment information.

Key Companies Mentioned in the Report

Ananda Drive Techniques Shanghai Co. Ltd.

Bafang Electric Suzhou Co. Ltd.

Brose Antriebstechnik GmbH und Co. KG

Continental AG

Dapu

FAZUA GmbH

Intra Drive Ltd.

Kervelo SAS

MAHLE GmbH

Nidec Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Polini Motori Spa

Pon Holdings BV

Robert Bosch GmbH

SHIMANO INC.

SPORTTECH Handels GmbH

Suzhou Wanjia Electric Co. Ltd.

TQ Systems GmbH

TTIUM MOTOR Inc.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Related Reports:

Mountain Bike Market by End-user, Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: Innovative features and user interfaces are notably driving the mountain bike market growth, although factors such as the growing number of accidents, crashes, and related injuries may impede the market growth.

Motorcycle Exhaust System Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: he growing demand for better sound, appearance, and performance is notably driving the motorcycle exhaust system market's growth, although factors such as regulations on noise pollution from motorcycles may impede the market growth.

E-bike Drive Unit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 13.01% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.57 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 65% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, The Netherlands, and Belgium Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ananda Drive Techniques Shanghai Co. Ltd., Bafang Electric Suzhou Co. Ltd., Brose Antriebstechnik GmbH und Co. KG, Continental AG, Dapu, FAZUA GmbH, Intra Drive Ltd., Kervelo SAS, MAHLE GmbH, Nidec Corp., Panasonic Corp., Polini Motori Spa, Pon Holdings BV, Robert Bosch GmbH, SHIMANO INC., SPORTTECH Handels GmbH, Suzhou Wanjia Electric Co. Ltd., TQ Systems GmbH, TTIUM MOTOR Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Hub motor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Mid-drive motor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Belgium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Brose Antriebstechnik GmbH und Co. KG

10.4 Continental AG

10.5 Dapu

10.6 Nidec Corp.

10.7 Panasonic Corp.

10.8 Polini Motori Spa

10.9 Pon Holdings BV

10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.11 SHIMANO INC.

10.12 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global E-bike Drive Unit Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-bike-drive-unit-market-to-grow-by-usd-7-00-bn-increasing-popularity-of-mid-drive-motors-to-boost-market-growth--technavio-301661521.html

SOURCE Technavio