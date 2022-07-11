U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,884.50
    -16.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,209.00
    -101.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,078.75
    -73.25 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,761.70
    -7.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.58
    -2.21 (-2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.80
    -6.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    -0.11 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0111
    -0.0071 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.21
    +0.13 (+0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1965
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1680
    +1.0880 (+0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,555.67
    -684.79 (-3.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.22
    -34.45 (-7.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,178.23
    -18.01 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

E-Bike Market Global Report 2022-2027:Government Support and Initiatives to Increase E-Bike Sales

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

E-Bike Market

E-Bike Market
E-Bike Market

Dublin, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Bike Market by Class (Class-I, Class-II, Class-III), Speed (Up to 25km/h, 25-45 km/h), Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Lithium-ion Polymer, Lead Acid), Motor Type, Mode (Pedal Assist, Throttle), Component, Usage, Ownership and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The e-Bike market size is projected to reach USD 80.6 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 49.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2027. With the growth in automotive industry, there has been rise in the air pollution.

To control the emission rate, inclination towards green and clean mobility solutions for daily commute is growing. This is leading to increased demand for e-Bikes globally. Asia Oceania is forecasted to lead the e-Bike market.

e-Bikes assist in optimum utilization of space and helps in faster commute in urban and highly populated areas. Governments of many countries in Europe, North America, and Asia Oceania are working toward supporting the usage of e-Bikes through subsidies and regulatory changes to reduce the stress of traffic congestion which is ultimately helping to decrease the emissions and improving the air quality.

For instance, in Italy, the government offers a subsidy of up to USD 527 in municipalities with a population of over 50,000 inhabitants to purchase new bicycles and e-Bikes. Therefore, such initiatives are attracting the consumers for the use of e-Bikes.

Rising popularity for last mile delivery to spur the adoption of cargo e-Bikes
Due to growing competition, customer satisfaction is majorly focused by delivery companies. To attain the same, companies are opting for faster and last mile delivery solutions. A study by the World Economic Forum estimates that the demand for last-mile delivery is expected to increase by nearly 78% till 2030 across the world.

Due to its sleek design and small size compared to other delivery vehicles, cargo e-Bikes have come up as a solution for the last mile delivery process. In December 2021, Toronto ran a pilot project for cargo e-Bikes and received positive results, with e-Bikes proving nearly 6% faster than the electric vans in city areas.

The government of different countries have also stepped in to support the usage of cargo e-Bikes as it helps to regulate the emissions and also reduce the traffic congestion situations. For example, the French government provides the highest incentive of USD 1,400 for purchasing cargo e-Bikes. Thus, the rising popularity of the last mile delivery would drive the growth of cargo e-Bikes segment.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Positive Impact of COVID-19 on E-Bike Sales Globally
4.2 Pedal Assist Mode Estimated to Account for Larger Market Share, by Value, in 2022
4.3 Mid Motor Projected to Grow at Higher CAGR During Forecast Period
4.4 Class-I Segment Estimated to Account for Largest Market Share in 2022
4.5 City E-Bike Segment to be Largest Usage Segment in Terms of Value by 2027
4.6 Lithium-Ion Segment to Lead E-Bike Market During Forecast Period
4.7 Up to 25 Km/H Segment Estimated to Dominate E-Bike Market in 2022
4.8 Asia Oceania Estimated to Account for Largest Share of E-Bike Market in 2022

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Positive Impact of COVID-19 on Global E-Bike Sales
5.2.1.2 Government Support and Initiatives to Increase E-Bike Sales
5.2.1.3 Growing Popularity of E-MTBs to Increase Demand for E-Bikes
5.2.1.4 Growing Traffic Congestion in Cities to Drive Demand for E-Bikes
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 International Trade Policies and Regulations to Adversely Impact Supply Chain of E-Bike Market
5.2.2.2 Government Regulations and Lack of Infrastructure to Negatively Affect Demand for E-Bikes
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Trend Toward Connected E-Bikes
5.2.3.2 Development of Lightweight Electrical Energy Storage Systems
5.2.3.3 Development in Drive Motors for Increased E-Bike Performance
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Technology Challenges
5.2.4.2 High Cost of E-Bikes
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Buying Criteria
5.5 E-Bike Market Scenario
5.6 Supply Chain Analysis
5.7 Trends/Disruptions for Buyers
5.8 E-Bike Market Ecosystem
5.9 Technology Overview
5.9.1 Motor Drive Technology
5.9.2 Battery Technology
5.9.3 Usage Analysis
5.10 Pricing Analysis
5.11 Trade Analysis
5.12 Patent Analysis
5.13 Regulatory Landscape
5.14 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023
5.15 Case Study Analysis
5.16 Top E-Bike Suppliers: Top-Selling Models Vs. Price Range, by Country

6 E-Bike Market, by Class
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Class-I
6.3 Class-Ii
6.4 Class-Iii

7 E-Bike Market, by Speed
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Up to 25 Km/H
7.3 25-45 Km/H

8 E-Bike Market, by Battery Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Lithium-Ion
8.3 Lithium-Ion Polymer
8.4 Lead Acid
8.5 Others

9 E-Bike Market, by Motor Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hub Motor
9.3 Mid Motor

10 E-Bike Market, by Usage
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Mountain
10.3 Trekking
10.4 City/Urban
10.5 Cargo
10.6 Others

11 E-Bike Market, by Mode
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Pedal Assist
11.3 Throttle

12 E-Bike Market, by Component
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Battery
12.3 Electric Motor
12.4 Frame with Fork
12.5 Wheels
12.6 Crank Gear
12.7 Brake System
12.8 Motor Controller

13 E-Bike Market, by Ownership
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Shared
13.3 Personal

14 E-Bike Market, by Region

Companies Mentioned

  • Accell Group Nv

  • Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd.

  • Ananda Drive Techniques (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

  • Bafang Electric (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

  • Bh Bikes

  • Bmz Group

  • Brompton Bicycle Limited

  • Brose Fahrzeugteile

  • Cowboy

  • E-Bike Component Suppliers

  • E-Bike Manufacturers - Key Players

  • Electric Bike Company

  • Fazua Gmbh

  • Fuji-Ta Bicycle Co. Ltd

  • Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • Hero Lectro E-Cycles

  • Johnson Matthey

  • Mahle Gmbh

  • Merida Industry Co. Ltd

  • Mystromer Ag

  • Panasonic Holdings Corporation

  • Pedego Electric Bikes

  • Pon.Bike

  • Promovec A/S

  • Rad Power Bikes LLC

  • Riese & Muller Gmbh

  • Robert Bosch Gmbh

  • Samsung Sdi Co. Ltd.

  • Shimano, Inc.

  • Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

  • Sram LLC

  • Tq Group

  • Trek Bicycle Corporation

  • Vanmoof

  • Wuxi Truckrun Motor Co. Ltd.

  • Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

  • Yamaha Motor Company

  • Zf Friedrichshafen Ag

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f2o6e4

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • Germany's gas crisis in charts: Pipeline repair, and then what?

    The flow of gas from Russia to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline stopped on Monday as a planned 10-day maintenance period began. Germany, Europe's largest economy, is largely dependent on Russian gas to fuel its export-led economy and to keep homes warm. Already down from last year, Russian gas flows slowed even further through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline last month, and Berlin moved to the second of three stages of its supply emergency plan.

  • Ford Having Some Really Bad Luck With Its Vehicles

    Ford Motor Co. would probably like to hide under the hood of its vehicles lately, but that might not be such a good idea with the all bad luck the automaker has faced with its vehicles. Mich., company on July 8 issued a safety recall of a total of 100,689 of its 2020-2022 Corsair, Escape and Maverick vehicles with 2.5 liter HEV/PHEV engines because of an under hood fire hazard, according to a statement it sent to UPI. "Ford is issuing a safety recall for certain vehicles with 2.5-liter HEV/PHEV engine because in the event of an engine failure, significant quantities of engine oil and/or fuel vapor may be released into the under hood environment and may migrate to and/or accumulate near ignition sources resulting in potential under hood fire, localized melting of components, or smoke," Ford said in the statement.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Cutting China’s Pork Prices Means Reining In Millions of Farmers

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s success in bringing down the price of pork could hinge on how effectively central government manages a sprawling sector that still numbers millions of family farmers.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityA surge in the cost of China’s staple meat has official

  • Manufacturers Brace for Nord Stream Repairs, Fearing Pipeline Won’t Reopen

    Russia’s main natural-gas artery to Europe is about to close for maintenance. Governments on the continent worry the shutdown will be permanent, while manufacturers are preparing for possible gas rationing that would force them to shut production.

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • Amazon Prime Day Gets Lots of Fanfare. What It Means for the Stock.

    The company's annual promotional event is popular for its deals on electronics and other items. But the stock hasn't reaped immediate rewards.

  • Tencent, Alibaba and Didi fined by China antitrust watchdog for unreported merger deals as early as 2011

    China's antitrust watchdog on Sunday announced it had punished Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding and Didi Global, among others, for failing to report past merger deals for anti-monopoly reviews. The list of 28 offending cases included 12 involving social media and video gaming giant Tencent, five involving e-commerce giant Alibaba, and four involving ride-hailing platform operator Didi and its subsidiaries. Each case led to a fine of 500,000 yuan (US$74,600) - the maximum amount that the S

  • The U.S. is lacking a key aspect of any recession

    When we were younger, there was a point when someone told us that a recession was defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, as measured by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

  • Oil slides on China COVID worries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday in volatile trade, reversing most of the previous session's gains as markets braced for a demand expected from mass testing for COVID-19 in China, which outweighed ongoing concern over tight supply. Brent crude futures fell $1.63, or 1.5%, to $105.39 by 1100 GMT after climbing 2.3% on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined by $2.17, or 2.1%, to $102.62, paring a 2% gain from Friday.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Texans Asked to Conserve Electricity as Grid Nears the Brink

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas residents and businesses, including the biggest names in oil, autos and technology, are being asked to conserve electricity Monday afternoon during a heat wave that’s expected to push the state’s grid near its breaking point.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim Capaci

  • Fearing Russian gas shut-off, France's industry turns to oil

    AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France (Reuters) -France's energy-intensive companies are speeding up contingency plans and converting their gas boilers to run on oil as they seek to avoid disruption in the event any further reduction in Russian gas supplies leads to power outages. Gathered over the weekend at a business and economics conference in southern France, several top executives said they were preparing for possible blackouts. "What we've done is we've converted our boilers, so they're capable of running on gas or oil, and we can even switch to coal if we need to," said Florent Menegaux, the boss of Michelin, one of the world's leading tyre-makers.

  • California has the most remote job openings in the U.S.—but another state is on its tail

    Not every state is embracing virtual work as a new normal. These are the 10 best states to find a remote job.

  • Fed Up With China, One Boss Tries Removing It From the Supply Chain

    Designer perfume maker Inter Parfums is shifting production to U.S., but some suppliers are unsure how long it will last.

  • North Carolina pursues aerospace manufacturers across the Atlantic

    Economic developers trying to lure aerospace giants such as Boeing, Airbus and BAE Systems to North Carolina are heading across the Atlantic this month.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Tyson Foods Works to Fix Its Chicken Operations as Orders Pile Up

    The meatpacker’s challenges have played out across its sprawling operations, from problems hatching enough chicks to short-handed processing lines.

  • Alex Rodriguez on why he invested in insurance startup Ranger

    'I am frequently reminded of something...Warren Buffet said that has always stuck with me: he told me that I should get into the insurance business.'