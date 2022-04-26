U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,281.25
    -11.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,866.00
    -99.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,495.25
    -40.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,947.60
    -3.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.69
    +0.15 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.10
    +9.10 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0694
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.37
    -0.84 (-2.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2721
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7910
    -0.3480 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,392.30
    +1,882.31 (+4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.42
    +33.53 (+3.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,441.68
    +61.14 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

E-bike Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The e-bike market was valued at USD 27. 22 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach USD 54. 48 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12. 26% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdowns (with all the restrictions followed), the production of e-bikes witnessed a decline.

New York, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "E-bike Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06271871/?utm_source=GNW
However, as life is slowly returning to normalcy, the market is picking up pace. Due to the pandemic and the risk of contamination through public transport, people are showing an increased interest in buying their means of commute.

Apart from increasing consumer preference toward recreational and adventure activities, the adoption of e-bike applications in several sectors, like logistics and e-bike rental services, is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. As cities worldwide emerge from lockdowns, the demand for e-bikes is picking up pace due to their convenience and cost of operations.

With growing concerns about vehicle emission and traffic congestion, across the world, few automakers, like General Motors, Audi, and BMW, have been planning to enter the growing e-bike market, in order to diversify their portfolios.

The demand for crank/mid-drive motors is expected to continue to rise, during the forecast period, as few e-bike motor manufacturers have started primarily focusing on developing and improving their mid-drive motor products. For instance:

Key Highlights
In 2020, Shimano revealed its new EP8 e-bike motor, The new Shimano EP8 mid-drive motor unit packs even more torque than Shimano’s previous drive units, up to 85 Nm.

As cities around the world emerge from lockdowns, the demand for e-bikes is picking up the pace of their convenience and cost of operations. Regions such as Europe are witnessing a shift in consumer motive for buying an e-bike from leisure to daily use.

Across developed regions like North America and Europe where bicycles have dedicated lanes in cities and suburbs several drug stores and other emergency-related services are employing e-bikes on these lanes to deliver essential services and items over short distances. In this way, they are able to avoid traffic situations in some densely populated areas and are able to attend to the needy in a quicker manner.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Eco-friendly Transportation to Propel Market Growth

While electric bikes and scooters though said to be more expensive to purchase as compared to regular two-wheelers, the amount of money saved with respect to rising fuel costs is encouraging several players across logistics, food, delivery, tourism, etc. sector. Accordingly, the companies are investing in procuring these electric two wheelers and are entering strategic agreements with these vehicle manufacturing companies to gain a notable edge over other competitors in the market. For instance,

Some tourism companies are exclusively offering packages termed as ‘Cycling Holidays’. As Europe is home to numerous travel destinations, every year, millions of visitor’s flock to the country during holiday seasons. Even tourists are wooed by this new and different experience and are opting for e-bikes to tour prominent sites as well as the country-side in some cases.

Also, across developing regions like North America and Europe where bicycles have dedicated lanes in cities and suburbs several drug stores and other emergency related services are employing e-bikes on these lanes to deliver essential services and items over short distances. In this way, they are able to avoid traffic situations in some densely populated areas and are able to attend the needy in a quicker manner. Additionally, several logistics and delivery companies are deploying e-bikes as a part of their delivery vehicles. For instance,

In July 2021, Hero Lectro, the EV arm of the Hero Motors Company (HMC), announced new partnerships with logistics service providers Fast Despatch Logistics and Turtle Mobility as part of a new ecosystem to enable greater use of e-mobility in last mile delivery. Under the partnership, Hero Lectro’s E Cargo bikes will be rolled out into the last mile delivery space by Fast Despatch Logistics. While Fast Despatch Logistics (FDL) is a global last mile delivery logistics company which has recently marked its entry in India, Turtle Mobility is a startup that offers solutions for last mile delivery logistics needs including vehicles on lease.

Europe is Expected to Play a Prominent Role in the Market During the Forecast Period

The European e-bike market is dominated by Germany, France, and Italy. Some of the major factors driving the sales of e-bikes are the innovative nature of the product, fully-integrated batteries and drives, appealing designs, and the use of high-quality materials.

Germany led the European market, accounting for approximately 40% of the market in 2021. It was followed by the Netherlands and France, each of which captured more than 11% of the overall market share. The European Commission’s anti-dumping and anti-subsidy sanctions against Chinese e-bikes have contributed significantly to the market’s growth since 2018.

Germany’s e-bike and bicycle industries have already experienced rapid development in recent years, while in 2020 recorded the highest volume expansion and revenue growth. According to the German industry group Zweirad-Industrie-Verband (ZIV2020 )’s market data, e-bike sales in 2020 increased by 43% to 2 million units. However, the market declined slightly in 2021, owing to many factors. The backdrop to this is COVID-19, with numerous factories shutting and output delays continuing from 2020. The industry recorded sales of around 2 million e-bikes in total in 2021. This would imply a drop of roughly 2.6%.

France has also been facing unprecedented growth in demand for e-bikes, and both manufacturers and retailers have been struggling to keep up with the rapidly depleting inventory. Paris added 50 kilometers of bicycle lanes to cater to the increasing cycle traffic, and e-mobility startups, such as Bolt, have been further propelling the market’s growth. The e-bike sales outnumbered the regular bicycle sales as more people moved from leisure buying to long-distance everyday use of e-bikes.

Competitive Landscape

The e-bike market is highly fragmented, with major players, including Giant Bicycles, Merida, Trek Bikes, Riese & Muller, and Yamaha a low share of the total market. Giant Bicycles is the largest player in the market.

The presence of these companies is majorly concentrated in China, with Europe and North America being the other important markets. The companies are diversifying their product portfolios through innovations and new launches to continue being the market leaders. For instance,

Momentum, Giant Group’s “lifestyle-inspired” cycling brand has launched two new electric bicycles the Voya E+1 and Voya E+3. The Voya E+1 takes the form of a drop bar urban bike with an 11-speed Shimano GRX derailleur, while the Voya E+3 has typical flat bars and a 9-speed microSHIFT ADVENT derailleur. The 250 Wh battery claims to provide a range of between 40-72 km (25-45 miles) on a single charge. A provided 4A fast charger can give the battery an 80% charge in less than two hours.
Yamaha announced introducing of two all-new, class 3, power assist bicycles: the Wabash RT and the CrossCore RC, e-Bikes with the all-new Yamaha PWSeries ST drive unit, frame and internally integrated batteries.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06271871/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Analyst on Musk buying Twitter: ‘It’ll be really interesting to see’ how advertisers react

    Ron Josey, senior internet sector analyst at Citi, discusses Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter and how advertisers might react to changes in free speech policies.

  • Report: Netflix faces more than just a subscriber problem as stock declines hurt employees

    It's bad enough that Los Gatos-based Netflix has lost nearly 39% of its value in the past week. Now, it's facing another big hit with plunging employee morale, according to one published report.

  • These 5 Oil Companies Enter Earnings Season With Big Momentum

    Marathon Petroleum, Occidental, and the others have been winning the biggest upgrades to earnings estimates among large energy companies.

  • Asian Buyers Trying to Back Out of Purchases of Russian Oil Grade

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian oil refiners are shunning a major export grade from the Russian Far East due to sanctions on a tanker company that ships the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayBuyers are now try

  • Shiba Inu Owners Flock to Burn Portal With 11B Tokens Removed

    SHIB valued about $251,000 have been burned in the first 24 hours of operation, data show.

  • It’s Getting Too Expensive to Export Soybeans From Top Grower Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s getting very expensive to export soybeans from Brazil, the world’s top supplier.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayThat’s according to Cargill Inc., one of the biggest global shippers of

  • Big Oil’s Huge Russia Writedowns Eased by Cash From $100 Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Big Oil is walking away from tens of billions of dollars of Russian assets, but $100 crude is easing the sting.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayThe invasion of Ukraine forced the global supe

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • UK households face £271 rise in food bills

    Grocery prices were 5.9% higher in April compared to a year before – the biggest increase since December 2011

  • UPS Tops Q1 Earnings Forecast, Plans $2 Billion Share Buyback Target

    "The agility of our network and the continued execution of our strategy, putting us on our way to achieving our 2022 consolidated financial targets," said CEO Carol Tomé.

  • P&G to create 135 high-paying jobs at its largest Ohio manufacturing plants

    Cincinnati-based Procter and Gamble won approval for tax credits from the state of Ohio to expand one of its largest manufacturing facilities in the state, creating 135 new jobs. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority on April 25 approved a 1.8%, nine-year tax credit for P&G (NYSE: PG) to expand its manufacturing plant in Bath Township, Ohio, in the northern Allen County. P&G would also be expected to retain $52 million in existing payroll and retain 749 jobs at the site by 2026.

  • Big Tech earnings ‘will be a mixed bag,’ analyst says

    TECHnalysis Research Pres. & Chief Analyst&nbsp;Bob O’Donnell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings expectations for Big Tech companies like Apple amid supply chain concerns.

  • Electric vehicle demand spurs ‘white gold’ rush at California's largest lake

    The U.S. path to a future of electric vehicles runs through lithium-rich Imperial Valley, a region better known for its environmental degradation than as a model for sustainability.

  • GM confirms electric Corvette is coming

    Ford may have a big week coming up with the Lightning, but General Motors is stealing some of its thunder. In a tweet on Monday morning, Chevrolet announced it will be releasing a “fully electric version” of its Corvette sports car. Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks it down.

  • Ford Hurries Out F-150 Lightning to Grab Share of Electrics Market

    The battery-powered version of the F-150 pickup, America’s bestselling vehicle for decades, marks a major step in the company’s move toward electrification.

  • Oil falls on demand concerns as China's Beijing expands COVID-19 testing

    LONDON -Oil prices fell on Tuesday as China's capital Beijing expanded its COVID mass testing, heightening demand concerns and outweighing the prospect of supply disruptions. Brent crude futures were down 56 cents, or 0.5%, at $101.76 a barrel at 0935 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate contracts were down 82 cents, or 0.8%, at $97.72 per barrel. China's capital Beijing has expanded its COVID-19 mass testing from one district this week to most of the city of nearly 22 million, as the population braced for an imminent lockdown similar to Shanghai's stringent curbs.

  • AMD Could Overcome Slowing Demand for Semis. It’s a Strong Buy, Analyst Says.

    Advanced Micro Devices could be well-positioned to ride out a tough cycle for semiconductor stocks amid slowing consumer demand, according to Raymond James. Analyst Chris Caso upgraded Advanced Micro Devices (ticker: AMD ) on Monday to Strong Buy from Outperform, boosting the shares by 3.2% to $91.01. “As we have become more concerned about cycle risks given potential for slowing consumer demand and elevated inventory levels at customers, we favor those semi companies with strong secular drivers, more muted cyclical exposure and attractive valuations, for which AMD appears well positioned,” Caso wrote in a research note.

  • JPMorgan’s Stock Has Taken a Blow. Now Is the Time to Buy.

    Investors are unhappy with the bank’s increased spending and its reduced stock buybacks. That just means you can buy a powerful banking franchise on the cheap.

  • Russia’s War Is Turbocharging the World’s Addiction to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- In Germany and Italy, coal-fired power plants that were once decommissioned are now being considered for a second life. In South Africa, more coal-laden ships are embarking on what’s typically a quiet route around the Cape of Good Hope toward Europe. Coal burning in the U.S. is in the midst of its biggest revival in a decade, while China is reopening shuttered mines and planning new ones.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Li

  • Oil just dropped below $98 a barrel and analysts are now backing away from their $200 predictions, saying war and COVID may ‘calm high prices’

    Prices may soon get cheaper at the pump as oil drops below $98 and analysts say we may be close to peak oil.