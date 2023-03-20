E-bike Market size in Benelux to grow by 1,214.05 thousand units from 2022 to 2027, Driven by health and environmental benefits associated with the use of e-bikes - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-bike market size in Benelux is estimated to grow by 1214.05 thousand units from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 16.65% during the forecast period. The health and environmental benefits associated with the use of e-bikes, the declining cost of Li-ion Batteries, and the presence of government initiatives and availability of subsidies are driving the market growth, although factors such as lack of adequate infrastructure may impede the market growth.
What's New?
Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Leading Drivers -
The health and environmental benefits associated with the use of e-bikes are notably driving the market growth. Vehicular emissions are among the leading causes of air pollution. They cause several health-related issues like respiratory disorders and asthma. The rising focus on concerns related to human health and the environment led to the development and adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), including electric two-wheelers, such as e-bikes, e-motorcycles, and e-scooters, which are considered to be eco-friendly and reliable modes of transportation. Hence, e-bikes are a leading trend due to health concerns and global warming concerns.
E-bike Market in Benelux - Vendor Analysis
Vendor Landscape - The e-bike market in Benelux is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous players. Accell Group NV, Amsterdam Bicycle Co., Belgian Bicycle Group, Canyon Bicycles GmbH, Cowboy SA, Georg Fritzmeier GmbH and Co. KG, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Kruitbosch Zwolle BV, KSR Group GmbH, KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Pon Holdings BV, QWIC, Riese and Muller GmbH, SCOTT Sports SA, Smart Urban Mobility BV, Trek Bicycle Corp., VanMoof BV, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Volkswagen AG are some of the major players in the market.
Vendor Offerings -
Accell Group NV - The company offers e-bikes under its brands Haibike, and Winora.
Belgian Bicycle Group - The company offers e-bikes under its brand Veloske.
Georg Fritzmeier GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers e-bikes through its subsidiary M1-Sporttechnik GmbH and Co. KG.
E-bike Market In Benelux - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (lithium-ion battery and sealed lead acid battery) and platform (urban e-bikes, trekking e-bikes, eMTBs, cargo e-bikes, and others).
The market share growth by the lithium-ion battery segment will be significant during the forecast period. These batteries consist of electrodes made of lightweight lithium and carbon. Lithium is a highly reactive element and has high amounts of energy stored in its atomic bonds, providing Li-ion batteries with high energy density. For example, about 150 Wh of energy can be stored in 2.2-lbs (1 kg) of battery. E-bike manufacturers extensively use Li-ion batteries to enhance the performance and efficiency of bikes and reduce the impact of vehicular emissions on the environment. Hence, factors like the extensive use of Li-ion batteries are expected to positively impact the market growth.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global e-bike market in Benelux is segmented into Benelux. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global e-bike market in Benelux.
The Netherlands is a major revenue-generating country, accounting for a majority of the revenue of the e-bike market in Benelux. Recently, e-bike sales in the country have grown at a record pace. Market growth clearly underlines that e-bikes are increasingly being perceived as the next most popular mode of mobility, coupled with their use for leisure and sports. It has been observed that a majority of e-bikes in the country are used for commuting in cities.
E-bike Market In Benelux – Market Dynamics
Leading trends influencing the market
The development of technologically advanced and lightweight e-bikes is a key trend in market growth. Steel is the primary material used to manufacture e-bikes. But the need to improve their range and increase speed has compelled the manufacturers of e-bikes to reduce the weight of their e-bikes. Thus, utilizing lightweight materials such as aluminum and carbon fiber to manufacture key e-bike components such as frames and wheel rims is being followed. Advanced materials, such as carbon fiber are being used to offer various benefits in terms of design flexibility, strength, and weight savings.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
The lack of adequate infrastructure is a key challenge impeding the market growth. E-bikes, like EVs, require basic infrastructure to charge. The infrastructure that is required to operate electric bikes is vast. But the spending on the infrastructure required for the operation of e-bikes has been limited across regions. The governments of many countries initiated several projects to improve the infrastructure for electric cars, which necessitated significant spending, but they have not reduced traffic congestion in urban areas. Hence, the lack of such facilities limits the adoption of e-bikes and challenges the growth of the e-bike market in Benelux during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this E-bike Market In Benelux report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the e-bike market in Benelux between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the e-bike market in Benelux and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the e-bike market across Benelux
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the e-bike market in Benelux vendors
E-bike Market In Benelux Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.65%
Market growth 2023-2027
1,214.05 thousand units
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
16.32
Regional analysis
Benelux
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Accell Group NV, Amsterdam Bicycle Co., Belgian Bicycle Group, Canyon Bicycles GmbH, Cowboy SA, Georg Fritzmeier GmbH and Co. KG, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Kruitbosch Zwolle BV, KSR Group GmbH, KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Pon Holdings BV, QWIC, Riese and Muller GmbH, SCOTT Sports SA, Smart Urban Mobility BV, Trek Bicycle Corp., VanMoof BV, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Volkswagen AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 E-bike market in Benelux 2017 - 2021
4.2 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Technology
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Technology
6.3 Lithium-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Sealed lead acid battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Technology
7 Market Segmentation by Platform
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Platform
7.3 Urban e-bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Trekking e-bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 eMTBs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Cargo e-bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by Platform
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Belgium - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Luxembourg - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Accell Group NV
12.4 Belgian Bicycle Group
12.5 Georg Fritzmeier GmbH and Co. KG
12.6 Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
12.7 Kruitbosch Zwolle BV
12.8 KSR Group GmbH
12.9 KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd.
12.10 Merida Industry Co. Ltd.
12.11 Pon Holdings BV
12.12 QWIC
12.13 Riese and Muller GmbH
12.14 SCOTT Sports SA
12.15 Smart Urban Mobility BV
12.16 Volkswagen AG
12.17 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
