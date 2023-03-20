U.S. markets open in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,925.00
    -22.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,848.00
    -223.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,597.75
    -47.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,727.20
    -11.20 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.90
    -1.84 (-2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    2,005.20
    +31.70 (+1.61%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.18 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0650
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.52
    +4.53 (+19.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2177
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6700
    -1.1330 (-0.86%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,219.85
    +1,249.48 (+4.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.00
    +41.99 (+7.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,286.97
    -48.43 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

E-bike Market size in Benelux to grow by 1,214.05 thousand units from 2022 to 2027, Driven by health and environmental benefits associated with the use of e-bikes - Technavio

PR Newswire
·18 min read

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-bike market size in Benelux is estimated to grow by 1214.05 thousand units from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 16.65% during the forecast period. The health and environmental benefits associated with the use of e-bikes, the declining cost of Li-ion Batteries, and the presence of government initiatives and availability of subsidies are driving the market growth, although factors such as lack of adequate infrastructure may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Benelux E-bike Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Benelux E-bike Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial  - buy the report!

Leading Drivers -

The health and environmental benefits associated with the use of e-bikes are notably driving the market growth. Vehicular emissions are among the leading causes of air pollution. They cause several health-related issues like respiratory disorders and asthma. The rising focus on concerns related to human health and the environment led to the development and adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), including electric two-wheelers, such as e-bikes, e-motorcycles, and e-scooters, which are considered to be eco-friendly and reliable modes of transportation. Hence, e-bikes are a leading trend due to health concerns and global warming concerns.

E-bike Market in Benelux - Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The e-bike market in Benelux is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous players. Accell Group NV, Amsterdam Bicycle Co., Belgian Bicycle Group, Canyon Bicycles GmbH, Cowboy SA, Georg Fritzmeier GmbH and Co. KG, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Kruitbosch Zwolle BV, KSR Group GmbH, KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Pon Holdings BV, QWIC, Riese and Muller GmbH, SCOTT Sports SA, Smart Urban Mobility BV, Trek Bicycle Corp., VanMoof BV, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Volkswagen AG are some of the major players in the market.

Vendor Offerings -

  • Accell Group NV - The company offers e-bikes under its brands Haibike, and Winora.

  • Belgian Bicycle Group - The company offers e-bikes under its brand Veloske.

  • Georg Fritzmeier GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers e-bikes through its subsidiary M1-Sporttechnik GmbH and Co. KG.

  • For more insights on vendors and their offerings - Request a Sample Report!

E-bike Market In Benelux - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (lithium-ion battery and sealed lead acid battery) and platform (urban e-bikes, trekking e-bikes, eMTBs, cargo e-bikes, and others).

  • The market share growth by the lithium-ion battery segment will be significant during the forecast period. These batteries consist of electrodes made of lightweight lithium and carbon. Lithium is a highly reactive element and has high amounts of energy stored in its atomic bonds, providing Li-ion batteries with high energy density. For example, about 150 Wh of energy can be stored in 2.2-lbs (1 kg) of battery. E-bike manufacturers extensively use Li-ion batteries to enhance the performance and efficiency of bikes and reduce the impact of vehicular emissions on the environment. Hence, factors like the extensive use of Li-ion batteries are expected to positively impact the market growth.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global e-bike market in Benelux is segmented into Benelux. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global e-bike market in Benelux.

  • The Netherlands is a major revenue-generating country, accounting for a majority of the revenue of the e-bike market in Benelux. Recently, e-bike sales in the country have grown at a record pace. Market growth clearly underlines that e-bikes are increasingly being perceived as the next most popular mode of mobility, coupled with their use for leisure and sports. It has been observed that a majority of e-bikes in the country are used for commuting in cities.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic market data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

E-bike Market In Benelux – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market 

The development of technologically advanced and lightweight e-bikes is a key trend in market growth. Steel is the primary material used to manufacture e-bikes. But the need to improve their range and increase speed has compelled the manufacturers of e-bikes to reduce the weight of their e-bikes. Thus, utilizing lightweight materials such as aluminum and carbon fiber to manufacture key e-bike components such as frames and wheel rims is being followed. Advanced materials, such as carbon fiber are being used to offer various benefits in terms of design flexibility, strength, and weight savings.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The lack of adequate infrastructure is a key challenge impeding the market growth. E-bikes, like EVs, require basic infrastructure to charge. The infrastructure that is required to operate electric bikes is vast. But the spending on the infrastructure required for the operation of e-bikes has been limited across regions. The governments of many countries initiated several projects to improve the infrastructure for electric cars, which necessitated significant spending, but they have not reduced traffic congestion in urban areas. Hence, the lack of such facilities limits the adoption of e-bikes and challenges the growth of the e-bike market in Benelux during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this E-bike Market In Benelux report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the e-bike market in Benelux between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the e-bike market in Benelux and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the e-bike market across Benelux

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the e-bike market in Benelux vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The e-bike battery market size is expected to increase by USD 1.64 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32%. The market is segmented by type (lead acid battery, li-ion battery, and nickel-metal hydride battery) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The long shelf life of Li-ion batteries when compared with other battery technologies is a major factor driving the global e-bike battery market growth.

The e-bike market size is expected to increase by 9.7 million units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81%. The market is segmented by type (SLA batteries and Li-ion batteries) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the global e-bike market is the declining cost of Li-ion batteries.

E-bike Market In Benelux Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.65%

Market growth 2023-2027

1,214.05 thousand units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

16.32

Regional analysis

Benelux

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Accell Group NV, Amsterdam Bicycle Co., Belgian Bicycle Group, Canyon Bicycles GmbH, Cowboy SA, Georg Fritzmeier GmbH and Co. KG, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Kruitbosch Zwolle BV, KSR Group GmbH, KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Pon Holdings BV, QWIC, Riese and Muller GmbH, SCOTT Sports SA, Smart Urban Mobility BV, Trek Bicycle Corp., VanMoof BV, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Volkswagen AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 E-bike market in Benelux 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 6.3 Lithium-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Sealed lead acid battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by Platform

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Platform

  • 7.3 Urban e-bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Trekking e-bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 eMTBs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Cargo e-bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Platform

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Belgium - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Luxembourg - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Accell Group NV

  • 12.4 Belgian Bicycle Group

  • 12.5 Georg Fritzmeier GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.6 Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • 12.7 Kruitbosch Zwolle BV

  • 12.8 KSR Group GmbH

  • 12.9 KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd.

  • 12.10 Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

  • 12.11 Pon Holdings BV

  • 12.12 QWIC

  • 12.13 Riese and Muller GmbH

  • 12.14 SCOTT Sports SA

  • 12.15 Smart Urban Mobility BV

  • 12.16 Volkswagen AG

  • 12.17 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Benelux E-bike Market 2023-2027
Benelux E-bike Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-bike-market-size-in-benelux-to-grow-by-1-214-05-thousand-units-from-2022-to-2027--driven-by-health-and-environmental-benefits-associated-with-the-use-of-e-bikes---technavio-301775116.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Move Customers Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • Oil Spread Slumps Most Since January in Latest Sign of Weakness

    (Bloomberg) -- A key barometer of oil market health has slumped as strikes in France worsened sentiment amid turmoil in the banking sector.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingBrent’s nearest timespread — a measure o

  • Oil falls more than $2 on banking concerns, likely Fed rate hike

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday to their lowest in 15 months on concerns risks in the global banking sector may cause a recession that would lead fuel demand to decline and ahead of a potential hike in U.S. interest rates this week. Brent crude futures for May settlement fell $2.32, or 3.2%, to $70.65 a barrel at 0710 GMT. Last week, Brent fell nearly 12%, its biggest weekly fall since December.

  • Canada Falls Short on Oil Promise It Made After Russia Started War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada increased oil production in the second half of last year, but came short of its pledge to boost output by 200,000 barrels a day to help nations trying to shift away from Russian supplies after the Ukraine invasion.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion Offer

  • Doubts Creep In at US Construction’s Big Show in Las Vegas

    (Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of diggers, road pavers and other machines were on display in Las Vegas this week for the US construction industry's first big trade show since the pandemic. Exhibitors relegated to reluctant elbow bumps in 2020 could once again shake hands. Demand is strong and order backlogs are long. At times, walking around all 55 acres of ConExpo almost felt like a party.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With

  • Why US regulators let banks lose billions — as long as losses are 'unrealized'

    The danger posed by paper losses on bonds is newly relevant with the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. The debate about their treatment goes back decades.

  • China’s Diesel Exports Rose Tenfold in First Two Months of Year

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s diesel exports surged more than tenfold at the start of the year — and gasoline shipments also climbed — as domestic demand eased during the Lunar New Year holiday and refiners used their export quotas.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Glo

  • Escalating Demand for Soybean Oil Hits Possible Slowdown

    Farmers and refiners are worried that a nascent boom in the market for soybean oil is being stalled by a challenge from an unexpected source: the Environmental Protection Agency. Prices for soybean oil, a byproduct left over after crushing the beans for animal feed, soared to records last year owing to growing government incentives to make it into diesel fuel. Then, in December, the EPA proposed to mandate less use of biomass-based diesel through 2025 than many had expected, pruning the value of credits the agency issues to makers of biofuels.

  • Two major banks in Europe look to regulators to stem contagion risk

    At least two major banks in Europe are examining scenarios of contagion in the region's banking sector and are looking to the Federal Reserve and the ECB for stronger signals of support, two senior executives close to the discussions told Reuters. The fallout from the crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse Group AG and the failure of two U.S. banks could ripple through the financial system next week, the two executives separately told Reuters on Sunday. The two banks have held their own internal deliberations on how soon the European Central Bank should weigh in to highlight banks' resilience, specifically their capital and liquidity positions, the people said.

  • Ford, GM Engage in China Price War as Car Sales Slump

    The American auto makers join their rivals in giving discounts in China as economic uncertainty hurts demand for vehicles.

  • Oil Steadies at Week’s Open After Moves to Ease Banking Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied at the week’s open as the world’s most powerful economies took aggressive steps to contain the worst global banking crisis since 2008, bolstering the allure of risk assets including commodities.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global

  • Europe Moves to Revive Mining to Cut Reliance on China

    Competition for supplies of minerals and metals—and anticipated battery demand—is pushing the European Union to jump-start an industrial sector that has declined this century.

  • After UBS buys Credit Suisse, here's where investors may focus next

    The crisis rolls right along, explains this strategist.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • HSBC Tumbles in Hong Kong as AT1 Debt Selloff Weighs on Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of European banks traded in Asia tumbled Monday, as investors weighed a collapse in the value of additional tier 1 bonds issued by lenders following the terms of the Credit Suisse Group AG’s rescue.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global C

  • US Banks on ‘Bumpy’ Path as First Republic’s Troubles Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- Just weeks ago, they were bit players in the giant US banking system. Now, a handful of regional lenders are at the heart of a crisis that’s shaken the country and engaged the likes of Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed

  • Investors dump Credit Suisse stock and bonds after UBS rescue

    LONDON/ZURICH (Reuters) -Investors dumped Credit Suisse shares and bonds on Monday after rival UBS agreed at the weekend to take over the 167-year old bank for just a fraction of its market value, with hefty backstops from the Swiss government. Credit Suisse shares slid by almost 62% in Swiss premarket trading to around 0.61 Swiss francs ($0.6578), while the value of its additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds - a type of contingent convertible bonds that is considered to be the riskiest type of debt banks can use - dropped as low as 1 cent on the dollar after the bank said 16 billion Swiss francs worth of the debt will be written down to zero. "In theory, there is no reason for the Credit Suisse crisis to extend, as what triggered the last quake for Credit Suisse was a confidence crisis – which doesn't concern UBS - a bank outside of the turmoil, with, in addition, ample liquidity and guarantee from the SNB (Swiss National Bank) and the government."

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • How a 44-year-old built up enough ‘f–k you money’ to retire early: ‘It’s not just avoid avocado toast’

    Charmagne Chi joined the FIRE movement two years ago to pursue her passions. Her advice: Question every financial decision.

  • Credit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now Worthless

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingHolders of Credit Suisse Group AG bonds suffered a historic loss when a takeover by UBS Group AG wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) worth of ri