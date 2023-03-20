E-bike Market size in Benelux to grow by 1,214.05 thousand units from 2022 to 2027, Driven by health and environmental benefits associated with the use of e-bikes - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-bike market size in Benelux is estimated to grow by 1214.05 thousand units from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 16.65% during the forecast period. The health and environmental benefits associated with the use of e-bikes, the declining cost of Li-ion Batteries, and the presence of government initiatives and availability of subsidies are driving the market growth, although factors such as lack of adequate infrastructure may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Benelux E-bike Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Leading Drivers -

The health and environmental benefits associated with the use of e-bikes are notably driving the market growth. Vehicular emissions are among the leading causes of air pollution. They cause several health-related issues like respiratory disorders and asthma. The rising focus on concerns related to human health and the environment led to the development and adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), including electric two-wheelers, such as e-bikes, e-motorcycles, and e-scooters, which are considered to be eco-friendly and reliable modes of transportation. Hence, e-bikes are a leading trend due to health concerns and global warming concerns.

E-bike Market in Benelux - Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The e-bike market in Benelux is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous players. Accell Group NV, Amsterdam Bicycle Co., Belgian Bicycle Group, Canyon Bicycles GmbH, Cowboy SA, Georg Fritzmeier GmbH and Co. KG, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Kruitbosch Zwolle BV, KSR Group GmbH, KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Pon Holdings BV, QWIC, Riese and Muller GmbH, SCOTT Sports SA, Smart Urban Mobility BV, Trek Bicycle Corp., VanMoof BV, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Volkswagen AG are some of the major players in the market.

Vendor Offerings -

Accell Group NV - The company offers e-bikes under its brands Haibike, and Winora.

Belgian Bicycle Group - The company offers e-bikes under its brand Veloske.

Georg Fritzmeier GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers e-bikes through its subsidiary M1-Sporttechnik GmbH and Co. KG.

E-bike Market In Benelux - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (lithium-ion battery and sealed lead acid battery) and platform (urban e-bikes, trekking e-bikes, eMTBs, cargo e-bikes, and others).

The market share growth by the lithium-ion battery segment will be significant during the forecast period. These batteries consist of electrodes made of lightweight lithium and carbon. Lithium is a highly reactive element and has high amounts of energy stored in its atomic bonds, providing Li-ion batteries with high energy density. For example, about 150 Wh of energy can be stored in 2.2-lbs (1 kg) of battery. E-bike manufacturers extensively use Li-ion batteries to enhance the performance and efficiency of bikes and reduce the impact of vehicular emissions on the environment. Hence, factors like the extensive use of Li-ion batteries are expected to positively impact the market growth.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global e-bike market in Benelux is segmented into Benelux. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global e-bike market in Benelux.

The Netherlands is a major revenue-generating country, accounting for a majority of the revenue of the e-bike market in Benelux. Recently, e-bike sales in the country have grown at a record pace. Market growth clearly underlines that e-bikes are increasingly being perceived as the next most popular mode of mobility, coupled with their use for leisure and sports. It has been observed that a majority of e-bikes in the country are used for commuting in cities.

E-bike Market In Benelux – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The development of technologically advanced and lightweight e-bikes is a key trend in market growth. Steel is the primary material used to manufacture e-bikes. But the need to improve their range and increase speed has compelled the manufacturers of e-bikes to reduce the weight of their e-bikes. Thus, utilizing lightweight materials such as aluminum and carbon fiber to manufacture key e-bike components such as frames and wheel rims is being followed. Advanced materials, such as carbon fiber are being used to offer various benefits in terms of design flexibility, strength, and weight savings.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The lack of adequate infrastructure is a key challenge impeding the market growth. E-bikes, like EVs, require basic infrastructure to charge. The infrastructure that is required to operate electric bikes is vast. But the spending on the infrastructure required for the operation of e-bikes has been limited across regions. The governments of many countries initiated several projects to improve the infrastructure for electric cars, which necessitated significant spending, but they have not reduced traffic congestion in urban areas. Hence, the lack of such facilities limits the adoption of e-bikes and challenges the growth of the e-bike market in Benelux during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this E-bike Market In Benelux report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the e-bike market in Benelux between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the e-bike market in Benelux and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the e-bike market across Benelux

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the e-bike market in Benelux vendors

E-bike Market In Benelux Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.65% Market growth 2023-2027 1,214.05 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.32 Regional analysis Benelux Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accell Group NV, Amsterdam Bicycle Co., Belgian Bicycle Group, Canyon Bicycles GmbH, Cowboy SA, Georg Fritzmeier GmbH and Co. KG, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Kruitbosch Zwolle BV, KSR Group GmbH, KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Pon Holdings BV, QWIC, Riese and Muller GmbH, SCOTT Sports SA, Smart Urban Mobility BV, Trek Bicycle Corp., VanMoof BV, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Volkswagen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

