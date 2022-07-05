U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,813.25
    -14.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,958.00
    -103.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,554.50
    -56.75 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,718.90
    -9.60 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.91
    -0.52 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.30
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.79
    +0.12 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0301
    -0.0123 (-1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.03
    -0.68 (-2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2029
    -0.0076 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9890
    +0.3290 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,749.30
    +269.19 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.49
    +9.35 (+2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.03
    -64.62 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

The e-Bike market size is projected to reach USD 80.6 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 49.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

With the growth in automotive industry, there has been rise in the air pollution. To control the emission rate, inclination towards green and clean mobility solutions for daily commute is growing. This is leading to increased demand for e-Bikes globally.

New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "E-Bike Market by Class, Speed, Battery Type, Motor Type, Mode, Component, Usage, Ownership and Region - Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05754128/?utm_source=GNW
Asia Oceania is forecasted to lead the e-Bike market.
e-Bikes assist in optimum utilization of space and helps in faster commute in urban and highly populated areas. Governments of many countries in Europe, North America, and Asia Oceania are working toward supporting the usage of e-Bikes through subsidies and regulatory changes to reduce the stress of traffic congestion which is ultimately helping to decrease the emissions and improving the air quality. For instance, in Italy, the government offers a subsidy of up to USD 527 in municipalities with a population of over 50,000 inhabitants to purchase new bicycles and e-Bikes. Therefore, such initiatives are attracting the consumers for the use of e-Bikes.

Rising popularity for last mile delivery to spur the adoption of cargo e-Bikes
Due to growing competition, customer satisfaction is majorly focused by delivery companies. To attain the same, companies are opting for faster and last mile delivery solutions. A study by the World Economic Forum estimates that the demand for last-mile delivery is expected to increase by nearly 78% till 2030 across the world. Due to its sleek design and small size compared to other delivery vehicles, cargo e-Bikes have come up as a solution for the last mile delivery process. In December 2021, Toronto ran a pilot project for cargo e-Bikes and received positive results, with e-Bikes proving nearly 6% faster than the electric vans in city areas.
The government of different countries have also stepped in to support the usage of cargo e-Bikes as it helps to regulate the emissions and also reduce the traffic congestion situations.For example, the French government provides the highest incentive of USD 1,400 for purchasing cargo e-Bikes.

Thus, the rising popularity of the last mile delivery would drive the growth of cargo e-Bikes segment.

Increased demand for low maintenance commute to lead the adoption of Pedal Assist e-Bikes
In pedal assist mode, the major advantage is the prolonged life of both battery and the motor because in full throttle assist mode, a lot of strain is developed on the motor and the battery, impacting the life cycle of the battery.Many major e-Bike manufacturers and new startups are developing the best-performing pedal assist e-Bikes.

For instance, in January 2022, VAAN Electric Moto (India) launched new series of pedal assist e-Bikes in India. Thus, as pedal-assist e-Bikes have a longer life and require low maintenance, there is an increased demand for the adoption of pedal assist e-Bikes.

Europe is anticipated to be the second largest market for e-Bikes in 2022
According to MarketsandMarkets statistics, Europe is projected to hold the second largest share of the e-Bikes market by 2027 because of the European consumers’ preference for greener e-mobility solutions over buying cars and using public transport for the daily commute.This has resulted in nearly 52% increase in sales in 2020.

Europe has been among the most developed market in terms of development of infrastructure such as bicycle paths for the usage of e-Bikes. As per the Confederation of the European Bicycle Industry (CONEBI), investments in innovations and development in Europe for the e-Bike market topped an amount of nearly USD 1.72 billion, up from USD 1.6 billion in 2019. Rising air pollution, fuel prices, traffic congestions and government incentives for purchase of e-Bikes are some of the primary factors leading to the high penetration of e-Bikes in the European mobility ecosystem. The technology transfer has led to growth in the number of local players which is expected to reduce the cost of e-Bikes adaptation in the region. Hence the region is expected to increase its share during the forecast period.

In-depth interviews were conducted with CXOs, VPs, directors from business development, marketing, product development/innovation teams, independent consultants, and executives from various key organizations operating in this market.
• By Company Type: OEM - 70%, Tier I - 30%
• By Designation: D Level - 30%, C Level - 60%, and Others - 10%
• By Region: Asia Oceania - 50%, Europe - 20%, and North America - 30%
The e-Bike market comprises of prominent players such as Accell Group NV (Netherlands), Pon.Bike (US), Merida Industry Co. Ltd. (China), Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and Yamaha Motor Company (Japan).

Research Coverage:
The study segments the e-Bike market and forecasts the market size based on Class (Class-I, Class-II, Class-III), Speed (Up to 25 km/h, 25-45 km/h), Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Lithium-ion Polymer, Lead Acid, and Others), Motor Type (Hub, Mid), Mode (Pedal Assist, Throttle), Component (Batteries, Electric Motors, Frames With Forks, Wheels, Crank Gears, Brake Systems, and Motor Controller), Usage (Mountain, Trekking, City/Urban, Cargo, and Others), Ownership (Shared, Personal) and Region (Asia Oceania, Europe and North America).
The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall e-Bike market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05754128/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold War

    (Bloomberg) -- One morning in early June, a fire broke out at an obscure facility in Texas that takes natural gas from US shale basins, chills it into a liquid and ships it overseas. It was extinguished in 40 minutes or so. No one was injured.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBiden Close to Rollback of

  • Biden Dropping China Tariffs Could Be Good News for Tech Stocks

    100s of flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend, sanctions hurt Russia but Putin also threatens food supplies, Tesla is no longer the world’s largest EV seller, and other news to start your day.

  • Car quality is slipping: These are the brands with the most and least complaints, study finds

    KELLEY BLUE BOOK New car owners are experiencing more problems in the first 90 days of ownership than ever before. Buick took the top spot in the 2022 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, but the headline isn’t the winner this year.

  • Over $300,000 raised for Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift

    Over $300,000 was raised for a Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift.

  • Chip crunch to cut Stellantis' Italy 2022 output by up to 220,000 vehicles -union

    A global crunch in semiconductor supply could cost Stellantis up to 220,000 vehicles this year in terms of lost output in Italy, the FIM CISL union said, adding this would mark the fifth year in a row of declining production in the country. FIM CISL said in its periodic report on the group's production in Italy that Stellantis produced 351,890 vehicles in the first half of this year, almost 14% less than in the same period last year, with the key Melfi plant and the Sevel van-making facility being the most affected sites.

  • Coal Makes a Comeback as the World Thirsts for Energy

    Tight supplies of commodities following Russia’s war in Ukraine lead countries back to the dirtiest fossil fuel, despite commitments to tackle climate change.

  • Musk forced to halt Tesla assembly line in struggling Berlin plant for 2 weeks over production problems

    Tesla's new factory near Berlin will reportedly have to be shutdown for two weeks as the company undertakes improvements that should boost output.

  • Russia's Crude Oil Shipments to Crucial Asian Markets Falter

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports in the seven days to July 1 rebounded from the previous week’s plunge, but shipments to Asia are slipping, even as flows are diverted to the country’s Black Sea terminal to cut the voyage distance to India.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUS Futures, Europ

  • 10 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best bargain stocks to buy right now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now. Oaktree Capital’s co-founder and hedge fund manager, Howard Marks, announced on June 26 that the market is hot to invest in “bargains” amid […]

  • Glut of Goods at Target, Walmart Is a Boon for Liquidators

    The excess inventory piling up at large retailers is proving a boon for liquidators and other companies that help dispose of the oversupply.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Receives TSX Approval For Normal Course Issuer Bid

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has approved the notice of Vermilion's intention to commence a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), New York Stock Exchange and other alternative trading platforms in Canada and USA.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Absolutely Trouncing the Stock Market

    Berkshire Hathaway has returned to trouncing the market in 2022. Roughly halfway through the year, CEO Warren Buffett's company is down roughly 9%, while the S&P 500 index has slid roughly 21% across the stretch. Read on for a look at two companies in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that are posting eye-catching performance despite the tough market conditions in 2022.

  • Oil falls as recession fears boost demand concerns

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains, as concerns of a possible global recession curtailing fuel demand outweighed supply disruption fears, highlighted by an expected production cut in Norway. The official selling price (OSP) for August-loading Arab Light to Asia was raised by $2.80 a barrel from July to $9.30 a barrel over Oman/Dubai quotes, people familiar with the matter said, close to the record high premium of $9.35 per barrel hit in May.

  • Nervous staff and no bankers: Western firms struggle to exit Russia

    For foreign companies still working out what to do with their stranded Russian assets, President Vladimir Putin's seizure of a major oil and gas project is a powerful warning: Move fast or else. Finnish coffee boss Rolf Ladau was one of the early movers. When Western governments started slapping sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in late February, the CEO of Paulig realised the coffee roasting business there was no longer viable.

  • Have $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The bull cases for these Berkshire portfolio components are wildly different, but both stocks look like winners.

  • Believe it or not, gas prices have been edging down this Fourth of July — here’s why

    As record-breaking numbers of Americans pack their cars and travel to Fourth of July barbecues that will cost them more than last year, they’ll fill up at gas stations where they are likely to be paying just a little less at the pump. Believe it or not, national gas price averages recently have been declining. On Sunday, the average edged down again to $4.81, down from the record high of $5.01 set in mid-June, AAA said.

  • Norwegian oil and gas output falls as workers go on strike

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian offshore oil and gas workers went on strike over pay on Tuesday, the first day of planned industrial action that could cut the country's gas output by almost a quarter and exacerbate supply shortages in the wake of the Ukraine war. About 15% of Norway's oil output could also be cut by Saturday, according to a Reuters calculation based on the plans of union members to gradually escalate their action over the coming days. Oil and gas from Norway, Europe's second-largest energy supplier after Russia, is in high demand as the country is seen as a reliable and predictable supplier, especially with Russia's Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline due to shut from July 11 for 10 days.

  • Iran Slashes Cost of Its Oil to Compete With Russia in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran is being forced to discount its already cheap crude even more as a top ally gains a bigger foothold in the key Chinese market.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapIllinois Police Name Person of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed SixChina has

  • Chip Boom Loses Steam on Slowing PC Sales, Crypto Rout

    Intel and Nvidia are among the semiconductor makers warning of rockier times ahead after two years of surging demand across their product lineups, pointing to a chillier consumer climate.

  • It's Not Too Late to Buy These 3 Top Dividend Stocks

    It's hard to buy good companies when their stock prices keep going up -- especially in a bear market when most stocks are going down. Investing in equal parts of each stock gives an investor a dividend yield of 2.9%. Daniel Foelber (Chevron): Share prices of Chevron stock are now down over 20% in less than a month as the energy sector pulls back from recent highs due to concerns that demand will weaken in an economic downturn.