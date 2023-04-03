E-Bike Market worth $77.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E-bike Market is projected to reach USD 77.2 billion by 2028 from USD 51.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2028, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth in the E-Bike industry is expected mainly because E-Bikes offer a healthy, eco-friendly solution for commuting at a much lower price than electric two-wheelers and help deal with increasing traffic congestion. The E-Bikes are mainly popular in European and American countries where governments have invested in dedicated bicycle lanes and incentivized the E-Bikes to promote emission-free transport. e-MTBs have witnessed a rapid increase in demand compared to other E-Bike types, such as city/urban and cargo E-Bikes, in recent years. It is suitable for off-road, as its robustness provides safety even on wet and slippery terrain.

Browse in-depth TOC on "E-bike Market".

E-bike Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 77.2 billion in 2028 Growth Rate 8.4% of CAGR Largest Market Asia Oceania Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Class, By Speed, By Motor type, By Mode, By Component, By Usage, By Battery type, By Battery Capacity, By Ownership, By Motor Weight, By Region. Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Oceania Report Highlights Updated financial information/Company Evaluation Quadrant Key Market Opportunities The trend toward connected e-bikes Key Market Drivers Government support to increase e-bike sales to lower CO2 emissions

Lithium-ion is expected to be the largest E-Bike battery segment during the forecast period.

The E-Bikes with lithium-ion batteries are estimated to account for the largest share of E-Bike due to the various benefits offered by these batteries, such as being eco-friendly, having a better lifecycle, and generating more power-to-weight ratio than other battery types. These batteries have also shown a sharp decline in price in recent years. Overall, lithium-ion battery prices have declined by almost 90% approx. Economies of scale have a significant role in reducing battery prices. Due to the growing demand for batteries, manufacturers can invest more in production facilities, resulting in a low cost per unit. Increased competition in the market has put pressure on manufacturers to reduce prices to remain competitive. With the growth of the E-Bike industry, the lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow and explore this new technology. In 2019, the output of high-end products such as lithium-ion battery E-Bikes stood at nearly 5 million units, accounting for ~14% of total E-Bike output in China. The efforts of manufacturers to produce lightweight E-Bikes have also resulted in the higher adoption of lithium-ion batteries.

City/Urban bikes are expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

The city/urban e-bikes are mostly used for daily commutes in metro areas; these are low-step frame bicycles designed for gentle terrain and trips around cities and urban areas. The price range of city/urban e-bikes ranges between USD 1,500-USD 5,000, depending on their features. China, Japan, India, and South Korea in Asia Oceania face traffic congestion due to high population and vehicle density. Government policies and rebates are driving the market of city/urban E-Bikes. Additionally, Asia Oceania is considered the major exporter of E-Bikes across the globe. Hence Asian region holds the largest market for City E-Bikes due to the increased use of e-bikes for daily commuting, recreation, and fitness activities. Pedego (City commuter), Rad Power Bikes (Rad city 5 plus), Vanmoof S3 are some top-selling city E-Bikes.

Asia Oceania estimated to be the largest city/urban e-bike market.

Asia Oceania is the largest e-Bike market in terms of production and sale. In Asia Oceania, China was the largest market for e-Bikes in 2022, followed by Japan and India. China's e-bike market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 45%, contributing to global e-bike sales. City/Urban segment is expected to lead the e-bike market in this region. China witnessed a growth in E-Bike sales in 2022. E-Bikes are slowly being adopted in China, where the Chinese government introduced regulations in some cities, increasing e-bikes sales by 2%. Despite declining sales during the forecast period, China is still predicted to lead the e-Bike market in Asia Oceania.

The demand for mountain and trekking bikes is increasing due to their robustness and better performance. Japan was the second-largest market for e-Bikes in terms of volume in 2022 in the Asia-Oceania region. Japan caters only to Class-I e-Bikes, which can be ridden on streets, bike lanes, multi-use bike paths, and roads. In India, E-Bike caters to Class-I and Class-II e-Bikes with a speed of 25 km/h-45km/h and 250 watts motor. The e-Bike market in India is at a nascent stage. The e-Bike market in South Korea is growing due to increased consumer health consciousness, high traffic congestion, and government initiatives to promote cycling to reduce carbon emissions. In Australia, Mountain/trekking has the highest market share in terms of volume and value during the forecasted period for the e-bikes market. Yamaha Motor Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Shimano, Yoku, Phylion, Yadea are some battery suppliers from Asia contributing to the Asian e-bike market. Considering all this, Asia Oceania is the largest market for city/urban e-bikes.

Automotive Operating System Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Government support to increase e-bike sales to reduce CO2 emissions. Growing popularity of e-MTB. Increase in e-bike exports to EU from Asia.

Restraints:

Increased lead time of components and supply chain challenges. Government regulations and lack of infrastructure.

Opportunities:

Trend toward connected e-bikes. Development of lightweight electrical energy storage systems. Development in drive motors for improved performance of e-bikes.

Challenges:

High cost of e-bikes. Challenges in importing to EU and US from China.



Key Market Players:

Major players operating e-bike market are Accell Group NV (Netherlands), Pon Bike (Netherlands), Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd (Taiwan), Yamaha Motor Company (Japan), Merida Industry Co. (Taiwan), and Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. (US).

Recent Developments:

In Oct 2022, Yadea Group launched the Y80 e-bike feature with a 350W engine delivering 100Nm torque powered by a 36V 10.5Ah large-capacity battery that can reach up to 80km of range.

In April 2022, Pedego Electric Bikes opened a store in Orlando, Florida, which offers sales, rentals, and services for the growing market in the region.

In Jan 2022, Yamaha introduced two new models of an e-bike for all-terrain mobility under the sports electric-assist bicycle product range.

In Sep 2022, Pedego launched the Pedego Avenue features with 500-watt motor features, balanced frame geometry, and an integrated battery, which gives the rider comfort on pesky hills.

In Jan 2022, Giant unveiled the all-new Trance X E+, a versatile and adaptable E-MTB designed to extend the rider's capabilities on various terrains.

