E-Bike Market worth $80.6 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read
Chicago, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report “E-Bike Market by Class (Class-I, Class-II, Class-III), Speed (Up to 25km/h, 25-45 km/h), Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Lithium-ion Polymer, Lead Acid), Motor Type, Mode (Pedal Assist, Throttle), Component, Usage, Ownership and Region - Forecast to 2027”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the E-Bike Market size is projected to reach USD 80.6 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 49.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2027. The Electric Bike Market is expected to witness growth due to increase in demand for sustainable mobility solutions, rising traffic congestions, increasing fuel prices and growing interest in cycling as a fitness and recreational activity.

Browse in-depth TOC on “E-Bike Market
415 – Tables
65 – Figures
371 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=110827400

Lithium-ion polymer battery type segment is expected to be the highest growing segment during the forecast period.

The Lithium-ion polymer batteries are the future of the battery technology. Lithium-ion polymer batteries offer a better range and lesser weight than lithium-ion batteries. Another benefit is these batteries do not have free liquid, so the lithium-ion polymer batteries do not require to be protected by a heavy case which adds directly to the weight of the e-Bike. These batteries can be molded in different shape and size, thus, there is a strong market growth potential for lithium-ion polymer batteries exists during the forecast period.

City/Urban e-Bike segment is expected to be the largest segment from 2022 to 2027.

The city/urban e-Bikes are designed for frequent, short, moderate pace rides through relatively flat urban areas. The city/urban e-Bike segment is estimated to have the market share of ~60% in 2022 and is predicted to grow with by 2027. Rapid urbanization and traffic congestions are among the key factors contributing to the growth of the city/urban E-Bike Market. Most countries are also focusing on boosting the usage of city/urban e-Bikes through subsidies and regulations to reduce the stress on public transportation systems. China, Japan, India, and South Korea in Asia Oceania face traffic congestion due to high population and vehicle density. Thus, the city/urban e-Bike segment is estimated to have largest market share in Asia Oceania by 2027.

Request FREE Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=110827400

North America is estimated to be the fastest growing E-Bike Market from 2022 to 2027.

North America is estimated to be the fastest growing market for e-Bikes from 2022 to 2027 due to the increase in adoption of e-Bikes for daily commute usage by consumers. US and Canada are the majorly contributing to the sale of e-Bikes in North America. North America has witnessed a boost in e-Bike sales in 2020-2021 after the situations started to regularize due to increased vaccination rate post Covid-19. With the increased attraction for recreational activities, the mountain e-bikes segment is estimated to grow the fastest in North America by 2027. The quest to maintain the ecosystem and reduce the release of toxic elements into the atmosphere and carbon footprint is significant for the rapid response to North American e-Bike adoption. To reduce emissions, governments in North America are offering incentives to purchase cargo e-Bikes. These factors would increase the demand for e-Bikes in North America by 2027.

The E-Bike Market is dominated by major players such as Accell Group N. V (Netherlands), Pon.Bike (US), Merida Industry Co., Ltd (China), Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Yamaha Motor Company (Japan), Yadea Group Holdings Ltd (China), Pedego Electric Bikes (US), AIMA Technology Group Co., Ltd (China), Trek Bicycle Corporation (US) and Specilaized Bicycle Components, Inc (US).

Browse Related Reports:

In-Wheel Motor Market by Propulsion (BEV, HEV, PHEV & FCEV), Vehicle Type (PC & CV), Motor (Axial & Radial), Cooling (Air & Liquid), Power Output (Up to 60 kW, 60-90 kW & Above 90 kW), Vehicle Class, Motor Weight, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Electric Bus Market by Propulsion (BEV, PHEV & FCEV), Application (Intercity & Intra-city), Consumer, Range, Bus Length, Seating Capacity, Power Output, Battery Capacity, Component, Level of Autonomy, Battery type & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


