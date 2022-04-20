U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

E-Bikes, Fleet Management, Traffic Management, LEDs and AI-Based Solutions Market Report 2022, Featuring AMS Osram, Cardillac, CATL, Eyedentify, HumanForest and Ridecell

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities In E-Bikes, Fleet Management, Traffic Management, LEDs, and AI-Based Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mobility Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) for 2022 covers innovations in E-bikes, fleet management, traffic management, LEDs and AI-based solutions. Some of the innovations profiled include E-bikes for ride-sharing services, Internet of Things (IoT)-based fleet management solution, AI-based AR solution, LEDs for automotive lighting, and AI-based eye tracking solutions for enhanced driver safety.

The purpose of the Mobility Technology TOE is to raise awareness of global technology innovations in self-propelled ground-based mobile platforms that are not only technically significant but potentially offer commercial value. Each monthly TOE provides subscribers with valuable descriptions and analyses of 10 noteworthy innovations. The main focus is on highway-licensed motor vehicles (light, medium, and heavy). Passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, scooters, and railway locomotives are within the product scope, energized by any fuel. Many of the innovations concern powertrains (internal combustion engines, turbines, battery electrics, fuel cell electrics, hybrid-electrics), as well as drivetrains (including transmissions), interiors--seating and displays, advanced materials--as for body/chassis, wireless connectivity, and self-driving technology that is currently receiving so much attention. The Mobility TOE outlines and evaluates each innovation, notes which organizations and developers are involved, projects the likely timing for commercialization, furnishes a patent analysis and provides valuable strategic insights for industry stakeholders.

The Advanced Manufacturing and Automation (AMA) Cluster covers technologies that enable clean, lean, and flexible manufacturing and industrial automation. Technologies such as three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) printing, wireless sensors and networks, information and communication technology, multimaterial joining, composites manufacturing, digital manufacturing, micro-and nano-manufacturing, lasers, advanced software, and printing techniques, are covered as part of this cluster. The technologies covered here impact a wide range of industries, such as the impact semiconductor, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, logistics, and electronics industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Growth Opportunities In E-Bikes, Fleet Management, Traffic Management, LEDs, and AI-Based Solutions

  • Innovations In Mobility

  • E-Bikes Track Telematics and Rider Speed

  • Delfast's Value Proposition

  • Delfast - Investor Dashboard

  • E-Bikes Enable Ride-Sharing Services

  • Humanforest - Investor Dashboard

  • Humanforest's Value Proposition

  • Internet Of Things - Based Fleet Management Solution

  • Ridecell's Value Proposition

  • Ridecell - Investor Dashboard

  • Advanced Traffic Management Solution

  • Valerann's Value Proposition

  • Valerann - Investor Dashboard

  • AI-Based AR Solution for the Automotive Industry

  • Phiar Technologies' Value Proposition

  • Phiar Technologies - Investor Dashboard

  • Driver Monitoring and Alerting Solution for the Automotive Industry

  • Eyedentify's Value Proposition

  • Eyedentify - Investor Dashboard

  • Light-Emitting Diode Brightens Automotive Front Lighting

  • AMS OSRAM's Value Proposition Reduces Footprint and Thermal Management Problems

  • AMS OSRAM - Investor Dashboard

  • Luxurious 2-Seater Autonomous Electric Vehicle

  • Cadillac's Value Proposition Makes Drivers Tourists With Updatable Functionalities

  • Cadillac - Investor Dashboard

  • Swappable Battery Solves Battery Electric Vehicle Conundrum

  • CATL's Value Proposition Scales Energy Storage To Match Needed Mileage

  • CATL's -Investor Dashboard

  • AI-Based Eye-Tracking Solution Enhances Driver Safety

  • Smart Eye's Value Proposition Accurate In All Light Conditions

  • Smart Eye - Investor Dashboard

2. Industry Contacts

Companies Mentioned

  • AMS Osram

  • Cadillac

  • CATL

  • Eyedentify

  • HumanForest

  • Phiar Technologies

  • Ridecell

  • Smart Eye

  • Valerann

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8qs9lv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


