E.C.D. Automotive Design Announces Restored Jaguar E-Types Now Available in the United Arab Emirates

E.C.D. Automotive Design
·5 min read
E.C.D. Automotive Design
E.C.D. Automotive Design

The world’s leading luxury restomod company to remaster vintage E-types on an unprecedented scale, unleashing bespoke vehicles optimized for the middle east

E.C.D. Automotive Design's Restored Jaguar E-Type

E.C.D. Automotive Design to remaster vintage Jaguar E-types into bespoke luxury builds.
E.C.D. Automotive Design to remaster vintage Jaguar E-types into bespoke luxury builds.
E.C.D. Automotive Design
E.C.D. Automotive Design


KISSIMMEE, Fla., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.C.D. Automotive Design (E.C.D.), the world’s largest restoration company specializing in restoring classic Defenders and original Range Rover Classics into bespoke luxury vehicles, shares the availability of vintage restored Jaguar E-Types to the United Arab Emirates. The vintage sports cars were sourced and exported stateside from Belgium, Germany and the U.K. by E.C.D.’s international logistics facility and are to be used as base vehicles for E.C.D.’s gorgeous, made-to-order restored Jaguar E-types. Images of these stunning vehicles can be viewed HERE.

After becoming the foremost leader in old Defender and Range Rover restorations in less than a decade thanks to its client-first approach, eye for perfection and culture of innovation, E.C.D. recently announced the addition of restored E-Types (also called XK-Es) to its model range. This product expansion was brought about by E.C.D.’s upgrade to a new, state-of-the-art 100,000-square-foot restoration facility with two production lines that will scale production exponentially.

“An international icon in terms of power, style, and luxury, famous names like George Harrison, Steve McQueen, Frank Sinatra and Sir Elton John all chose the E-Type as their preferred set of wheels,” said Tom Humble, co-founder of E.C.D. “Owning this gem today is like owning a piece of history. But at E.C.D. you’re getting more than just a British classic, you’re getting the masterpiece of your dreams personalized just for you via our meticulous 2,200-hour restoration process. It also features the option of our all-electric drivetrain or our power-packed GM V8 engine lineup.”

E.C.D.’s Jaguar E-Type restoration process is a highly customized journey, beginning with the selection of a Series 2 or Series 3 and the choice of either a roadster or coupe – with the coupe offering a two or four-seater option. For many classic car enthusiasts, the roadster’s retractable top is the preferred option, allowing for breezy drives on scenic routes. On the other hand, the coupe’s hard top with stunningly engineered curves creates a memorable look and a comfortable driving experience any time of the year. Once the make and body style are finalized, clients decide on sports exhausts, braking systems suspension options, and most importantly, one of three iconic drivetrain options.

For those wanting pure power and performance, the GM LT1 packs a perfect punch while those looking for an eco-friendly twist can opt for a Tesla all-electric motor. Others wanting a purist restoration that stays true to its vintage look and feel can select a historic Jaguar engine with the 4.2L inline in the series II, or the V12 in the series III. On the cosmetic side, clients customize the exterior with eye-catching historic Jaguar colors like Carmine Red and Pearl Grey. For the interior, clients have a wide selection of leather, stitching and carpet colors, dash upgrades and more to create something truly individual and unforgettably stylish. Once the design is finalized, a video is then created with a photorealistic 3D model, teasing the upcoming build.

From there, E.C.D. goes on a global hunt for the perfect base vehicle and brings it to its Rover Dome facility for a ground-up, 18-month-long restoration. With the precision of doctors in the surgery room, E.C.D.’s expert team of master technicians and craftsmen carefully tear down, transform and customize the restored E-Type with subtle enhancements and luxury touchpoints while staying true to the original high-quality craftsmanship that introduced the 1960 Jaguar E-Type. From electronic upgrades like cutting-edge audio and in-dash navigation systems to cosmetic options like seat upholstery stitching and newly finished chromework – no detail ever goes unnoticed during the Jaguar XK-E restoration process.

The first restored Jaguar E-Type is slated for completion in spring/summer 2023 and will have an electric Tesla drivetrain. With over nine restored E-types already on order, E.C.D. expects to complete 10 to 12 of these refined builds a year. For more information on how to build your own vehicle please visit ecdautodesign.com.

About E.C.D. Automotive Design
E.C.D. Automotive Design (E.C.D.) is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Each vehicle produced by E.C.D. is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified ASE craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “petrol heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. E.C.D.’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Fla. that is home to 63 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. E.C.D. has a logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration.

Media Contact
Uproar PR for E.C.D. Automotive Design
Ericka Rivera
erivera@uproarpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e8c6537-cd93-4f35-b51c-bb2be65231d6


