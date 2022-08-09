U.S. markets closed

E-cigarette Market to Record a CAGR of 11.2%, Imperial Brands Plc and British American Tobacco Plc Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E-cigarette Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-cigarette Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
  • Companies: 10+ – Altria Group Inc., Axcentria Pharmaceuticals, British American Tobacco Plc, E VAPELAB, ePuffer International Inc., Imperial Brands Plc, Innokin Technology Ltd., Japan Tobacco Co., JUUL Labs Inc., KangerTech, Nicopure Labs, NJOY LLC, Philip Morris International Inc., PhixVapor, Shenzhen Eigate Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., Turning Point Brands Inc., Vapor4Life Inc., and White Cloud Electronic Cigarettes among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

  • Segments: Product (modular e-cigarettes, next-generation products, rechargeable e-cigarettes, and disposable e-cigarettes)

  • Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Get a comprehensive report summary covering all major aspects of the market. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the E-cigarette Market size is expected to grow by USD 15.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 11.2%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The e-cigarette market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Imperial Brands Plc - The company offers e-cigarettes that heat a portion or rod of tobacco, releasing nicotine and other tobacco emissions at substantially lower levels than cigarettes.

  • British American Tobacco Plc - The company offers e-cigarettes that play a major role in providing smokers with reduced risk as an alternative to cigarettes.

  • JUUL Labs Inc. - The company offers e-cigarettes that have replaceable capsules, which come in five flavors regular, menthol, cherry, berry mint, and vanilla.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Regional Market Outlook

The e-cigarette market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is the key market for e-cigarettes in the region. However, market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Factors such as the significant increase in the use of e-cigarettes among consumers in countries such as the US will drive the growth of the market in North America.

Learn about the contribution of each region summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Latest Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Driving the Market-

  • E-cigarette Market Driver:

Many vendors are also investing in emerging start-ups and e-cigarette distribution channels. For instance, in December 2018, Altria Group invested approximately USD12.8 billion in JUUL Labs and acquired nearly 35% stakes in the company. Similarly, in July 2017, British American Tobacco completed the acquisition of Reynolds American.

  • E-cigarette Market Trend:

The increasing availability of e-cigarettes across various distribution channels is one of the trends in the market. For instance,  in 2021, Japan Tobacco Inc. launched its next-generation heated tobacco device, Ploom X. Similarly, in August 2017, Innokin Technology launched a new battery technology for e-cigarettes.

  • E-cigarette Market Challenge:

The sale of other tobacco products (OTPs), such as smokeless tobacco, e-cigarettes, cigars, papers, and pipe tobacco, is increasing, which is challenging the growth of the e-cigarette market. For instance, in August 2017, Cipla launched nicotine patches under the brand Nicotex in India.

Technavio provides key trends, drivers, and challenges to help companies stay ahead of the competition. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Technavio can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Nicotine Gum Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Marijuana Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

E-cigarette Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.2%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 15.57 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.67

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, France, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Altria Group Inc., Axcentria Pharmaceuticals, British American Tobacco Plc, E VAPELAB, ePuffer International Inc., Imperial Brands Plc, Innokin Technology Ltd., Japan Tobacco Co., JUUL Labs Inc., KangerTech, Nicopure Labs, NJOY LLC, Philip Morris International Inc., PhixVapor, Shenzhen Eigate Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., Turning Point Brands Inc., Vapor4Life Inc., and White Cloud Electronic Cigarettes

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Research Reports

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Modular e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Next-generation products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Rechargeable e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Disposable e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Altria Group Inc.

  • 10.4 British American Tobacco Plc

  • 10.5 Imperial Brands Plc

  • 10.6 Japan Tobacco Co.

  • 10.7 JUUL Labs Inc.

  • 10.8 Nicopure Labs

  • 10.9 NJOY LLC

  • 10.10 Philip Morris International Inc.

  • 10.11 Shenzhen Eigate Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-cigarette-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-11-2-imperial-brands-plc-and-british-american-tobacco-plc-among-key-vendors---technavio-301600798.html

SOURCE Technavio

