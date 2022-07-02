E-cigarette Market Size in the UK to Grow by USD 1.20 billion | Safety of E-cigarettes Compared with Other Tobacco Products as Key Driver | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "E-cigarette Market in UK by Product and Distribution Channel- Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 12.20% in 2021 and will experience a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (modular e-cigarettes, rechargeable e-cigarettes, and disposable e-cigarettes) and distribution channel (offline and online).
Vendor Insights and Scope
The e-cigarette market in UK is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches and business expansions to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Innokin Technology Ltd., J WELL France Sarl, Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., Pax Labs Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., and Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd. among others.
The report also covers the following areas:
Key Segment Analysis
The modular e-cigarettes segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. There is a high demand for these cigarettes owing to their wide penetration in different markets, and this demand is expected to increase during the forecast period. The cost-effectiveness of e-cigarettes will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The safety of e-cigarettes compared with other tobacco products is driving the e-cigarette market growth in UK. E-cigarettes deliver nicotine without burning tobacco. Hence, they are considered less toxic and are safer alternatives to conventional cigarettes. Smokers in the UK are switching to e-cigarettes to reduce the aftereffects of smoking. In addition, several players are focusing on reducing the nicotine content in their products.
The presence of substitute products will challenge the e-cigarette market in UK during the forecast period. A few examples of these substitutes include cigarettes, nicotine patches, nicotine snus, nasal sprays, inhalers, chewing tobacco, and lozenges. Many people are attempting to quit smoking by trying other nicotine products. This will increase the demand for alternate nicotine products and, in turn, negatively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist e-cigarette market growth in UK during the next five years
Estimation of the e-cigarette market size in UK and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the e-cigarette market in UK
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-cigarette market vendors in UK
