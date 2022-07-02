U.S. markets closed

E-cigarette Market Size in the UK to Grow by USD 1.20 billion | Safety of E-cigarettes Compared with Other Tobacco Products as Key Driver | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "E-cigarette Market in UK by Product and Distribution Channel- Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 12.20% in 2021 and will experience a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (modular e-cigarettes, rechargeable e-cigarettes, and disposable e-cigarettes) and distribution channel (offline and online).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-cigarette Market in UK by Product and Distribution Channel- Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vendor Insights and Scope

The e-cigarette market in UK is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches and business expansions to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Innokin Technology Ltd., J WELL France Sarl, Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., Pax Labs Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., and Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd. among others.

The report also covers the following areas:

Key Segment Analysis

The modular e-cigarettes segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. There is a high demand for these cigarettes owing to their wide penetration in different markets, and this demand is expected to increase during the forecast period. The cost-effectiveness of e-cigarettes will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The safety of e-cigarettes compared with other tobacco products is driving the e-cigarette market growth in UK. E-cigarettes deliver nicotine without burning tobacco. Hence, they are considered less toxic and are safer alternatives to conventional cigarettes. Smokers in the UK are switching to e-cigarettes to reduce the aftereffects of smoking. In addition, several players are focusing on reducing the nicotine content in their products.

The presence of substitute products will challenge the e-cigarette market in UK during the forecast period. A few examples of these substitutes include cigarettes, nicotine patches, nicotine snus, nasal sprays, inhalers, chewing tobacco, and lozenges. Many people are attempting to quit smoking by trying other nicotine products. This will increase the demand for alternate nicotine products and, in turn, negatively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist e-cigarette market growth in UK during the next five years

  • Estimation of the e-cigarette market size in UK and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the e-cigarette market in UK

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-cigarette market vendors in UK

E-cigarette Market Scope in UK

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.20 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.20

Regional analysis

UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Innokin Technology Ltd., J WELL France Sarl, Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., Pax Labs Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., and Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Modular e-cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rechargeable e-cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Disposable e-cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Overview

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • British American Tobacco Plc

  • Imperial Brands Plc

  • Innokin Technology Ltd.

  • J WELL France Sarl

  • Japan Tobacco Inc.

  • JUUL Labs Inc.

  • Pax Labs Inc.

  • Philip Morris International Inc.

  • Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-cigarette-market-size-in-the-uk-to-grow-by-usd-1-20-billion--safety-of-e-cigarettes-compared-with-other-tobacco-products-as-key-driver--technavio-301578880.html

SOURCE Technavio

