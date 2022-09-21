U.S. markets closed

E-cigarette Market in UK Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 1.20 Bn growth - Technavio

0
·6 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The E-cigarette Market size in the UK is growing at a CAGR of 13% and is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 1.20 billion between 2020 and 2025. The report analyses the market size, and growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-cigarette Market in UK
  • The report recognizes the following as the key players in the E-cigarette Market in the UK: British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Innokin Technology Ltd., J WELL France Sarl, Japan Tobacco Inc., and JUUL Labs Inc., among others.

  • The global E-cigarette Market in the UK structure is fragmented in nature.

  • Market to observe 12.20% YOY growth in 2021.

For additional highlights, Read Sample Report Here.

Key Segments

The E-cigarette Market in the UK is segmented by product (modular e-cigarettes, rechargeable e-cigarettes, and disposable e-cigarettes) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The fact that e-cigarettes are safer than other tobacco products is one of the key factors driving growth in the UK e-cigarette market.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The modular e-cigarettes market share in the UK will expand significantly. These e-cigarettes offer a better vaping experience due to their numerous customization choices. These enable control over vapor production, changeable voltage, battery power, and e-juice.

Due to their widespread market penetration, modular e-cigarette demand is now high and is anticipated to rise with the release of new products during the projection period. One of the key elements driving the segment's growth during the projection period is how affordable these e-cigarettes are.

Identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Buy Sample Report.

Market Dynamics

The fact that e-cigarettes are safer than other tobacco products is one of the main factors boosting the market growth in the UK. Another market trend in the UK that is anticipated to have a favorable effect over the next few years is the rise in the number of people trying to stop smoking. However, during the projection period, the availability of replacement goods will provide a significant challenge to the UK e-cigarette market.

The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth. Explore additional information by Downloading a Sample Report.

Vendor Landscape

The E-cigarette Market in the UK is fragmented due to the presence of several players and a few well-established players. To sustain the competition, vendors are launching various campaigns to train individual learners in the English language.

Here are some of the products offered by key vendors:

  • Imperial Brands Plc: The company deals with the distribution of tobacco and NGP products for tobacco and NGP product manufacturers, including Imperial Brands.

  • Innokin Technology Ltd.: The company offers various types of products such as ENDURA T22 PRO, SENSIS, EQ FLTR and other related products.

  • J WELL France Sarl: The company manufactures and is responsible for the sale of frozen and ambient processed foods, bakery products, and seasonings.

Related Reports

Herbal Cigarette Market in the US by Distribution Channel and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The herbal cigarette market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 315.53 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.75%.

Medical Marijuana Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The medical marijuana market share is expected to increase by USD 14.47 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.91%.

E-cigarette Market Scope in UK

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.20 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.20

Regional analysis

UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Innokin Technology Ltd., J WELL France Sarl, Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., Pax Labs Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., and Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Modular e-cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rechargeable e-cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Disposable e-cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Overview

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • British American Tobacco Plc

  • Imperial Brands Plc

  • Innokin Technology Ltd.

  • J WELL France Sarl

  • Japan Tobacco Inc.

  • JUUL Labs Inc.

  • Pax Labs Inc.

  • Philip Morris International Inc.

  • Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

E-cigarette Market in UK
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-cigarette-market-in-uk-research-report-by-technavio-predicts-usd-1-20-bn-growth---technavio-301628643.html

SOURCE Technavio

