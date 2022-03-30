U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,613.00
    -12.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,113.00
    -77.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,177.50
    -60.25 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,124.90
    -6.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.48
    +2.24 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.20
    +6.20 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.98
    +0.24 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1148
    +0.0056 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.54
    -0.09 (-0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3150
    +0.0052 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8870
    -0.9790 (-0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,249.38
    -348.68 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.16
    +1.79 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.77
    +5.52 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

E-Cigarettes Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the e-cigarettes market are Philip Morris International, MCIG Inc, Altria Group Inc, British American Tobacco plc, Japan Tobacco Inc, Imperial Tobacco Group, Njoy Inc, International Vapor Group, Reynolds American Inc, and VMR Product.

New York, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "E-Cigarettes Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248549/?utm_source=GNW


The global E-cigarettes market is expected to grow from $18.15 billion in 2021 to $21.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $38.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.5%.

The e-cigarettes market consists of sales of e-cigarettes.An E-cigarette is a handheld battery-operated electronic device that contains a solution of nicotine, glycerine, and flavorings which turns into a mist that can be inhaled by the user.

These are available in various flavors such as mint, menthol, and chocolate.

The main product types of e-cigarettes are Disposable, Rechargeable, Modular.A disposable product is intended to be thrown away after use.

The composition used is tobacco, flavors, nicotine-free. The distribution channels include specialist e-cig shops, online, supermarkets, tobacconists, others.

Rising awareness of health issues caused by smoking conventional tobacco cigarettes among the smoking population is driving the growth of the e-cigarettes market.Conventional tobacco cigarettes release toxic compounds that adversely affect the health of the individual.

The e-cigarettes are less toxic and safer compared to conventional tobacco cigarettes.For instance, the British American Tobacco company released the Vype iSwitch and Vype iSwitch Maxx based on Puretech blade technology, which involves using an ultra-slim stainless-steel blade to heat e-liquid and create vapor.

The vapor products do not burn tobacco, the vapor contains significantly lower levels of toxicants in the smoke created when burning tobacco. Therefore, e-cigarettes have reduced risk properties compared to traditional cigarettes.

Increased government regulations on the ban on e-cigarettes are restraining the growth of the e-cigarettes market.Many countries have banned the sale and manufacture of e-cigarettes to protect young people and children from the harmful effects and addiction of e-cigarettes.

For instance, in December 2019, the Indian government has passed the prohibition of electronic cigarettes (production, manufacture, sale, distribution, import, export, transport, storage, and advertisement) bill 2019 that imposed the ban on e-cigarettes. The government banned the e-cigarettes as the manufacturing companies were promoting them as a way to get people out of smoking habits but research studies have shown that most people are addicted to them.

An increasing number of mergers and acquisitions between traditional cigarette and e-cigarette manufacturers is trending in the e-cigarettes market.Traditional cigarette manufacturing companies and e-cigarette manufacturers are collaborating for product development or to improve their presence in the global market.

For instance, British American Tobacco plc, (BAT) an American British multinational cigarette and tobacco manufacturing company, acquired Reynolds American Inc. for $49 billion. The acquisition favored BAT to have a stable presence in high-growth emerging markets and high profitability developed markets. Reynolds American Inc is an American tobacco company that manufactures tobacco products and e-cigarettes.

In August 2019, Philip Morris, Swiss-American multinational cigarette and tobacco manufacturing company merged with Altria’s for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition is aimed at dominating the fast-growing electronic-cigarette market.

Altria Group, Inc is a US-based company and one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of tobacco, and cigarettes.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The countries covered in the e-cigarettes market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248549/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • Coronavirus: FDA authorizes fourth COVID shots from Moderna and Pfizer

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani details the latest COVID vaccines for various age groups authorized by the FDA, in addition to commenting on booster shot discussions and the Omicron BA.2 variant.

  • RMD Age Stands to Rise to 75 as House Passes Secure Act 2.0. Here’s What to Know.

    The bipartisan retirement bill includes provisions to gradually boost the age for required minimum distributions, increase catch-up contributions for some savers, and make auto-enrollment in 401(k)s mandatory going forward. The Senate is considering similar legislation.

  • LNG Vessels Idling Off Top Exporter Qatar Worsen Global Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of empty liquefied natural gas tankers outside one of the world’s biggest exporters of the fuel has risen to the highest in almost a year, exacerbating a global shortage. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Bi

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • NXP Semiconductors Is Poised to Rally

    NXP Semiconductors was last reviewed on November 1 ahead of earnings, where we wrote that "I have no special knowledge about what NXPI is going to report, but the charts are positive and NXPI looks ready to break out of its long sideways consolidation pattern.

  • Dollar plunges 10% against Russian ruble after latest round of Russia-Ukraine talks

    The U.S. dollar was plunging against the Russian ruble as Russia and Ukraine negotiators completed a round of talks in Turkey. The dollar fetched 85.13 rubles, down from 95 rubles, as reports from Russian news wires suggested some progress in the negotiations. U.S. stock futures also extended gains.

  • Coke vs. Pepsi Market Share: Who Controls the Beverage Industry?

    Find out how much of the global non-alcoholic beverage industry is controlled by the two major companies, Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

  • Oil rebounds on tight supply, prospects of new Russia sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices clawed back heavy losses to rise more than 2% on Wednesday on supply tightness and the growing prospect of new Western sanctions against Russia even as signs of progress emerged from peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv. Brent crude futures were up $2.48, or 2.3%, at $112.71 by 1003 GMT, reversing a 2% loss in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $2.72, or 2.6%, to $106.96 a barrel, erasing a 1.6% drop on Tuesday.

  • What Percent of Your Salary Should Go Toward Retirement

    There’s no way to accurately predict your retirement needs, but educated assumptions based on historical data provide fairly clear benchmarks.

  • Facebook advertisers can pursue class action over ad rates

    The decision by U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco allows potentially millions of individuals and businesses that paid for ads on Facebook and its photo-sharing app Instagram since Aug. 15, 2014 to sue as a group. Meta did not immediately respond to a request for a comment. The lawsuit began in 2018, as DZ Reserve and other advertisers accused Facebook of inflating its advertising reach, by increasing the number of potential viewers by as much as 400%, and charging artificially high premiums for ad placements.

  • How would the economy handle $200 oil? Here’s what one simulation found

    Oil has been one of the most volatile assets since the Russian invasion of Ukraine as traders balance the impact of sanctions with both the likelihood of increased production elsewhere and the possibility that high prices would knock demand.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    When investors hear the name Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX), e-commerce probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind. Since its inception, Wix has been best known for its no-code, drag-and-drop platform that allows anyone to quickly and easily build a website. Over the last several years, Wix has been expanding its available tools for users and building out the necessary functionality to run a business online.

  • Avocado Prices Surge to a 24-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Avocado prices jumped to the highest in more than two decades amid tightening supplies in Mexico, the world’s biggest exporter of the fruit, signaling pricier guacamole. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Biggest Crypto

  • Dubai's new crypto regulator brings UAE firm BitOasis under its wing

    BitOasis, a Middle East-focused crypto exchange based in the United Arab Emirates, has received provisional approval from Dubai's new crypto regulator, as the UAE pushes to become a centre for the virtual asset sector. Dubai, one of the UAE's seven emirates and the region's trade hub, this month issued its first law governing digital assets and formed the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) to oversee the sector. Dubai this month granted virtual asset licences to Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and FTX Europe, which will set up a regional headquarters in the city.

  • Justice Department backs Big Tech antitrust bill targeting Google, Amazon, Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dan Howley discusses the American Innovation and Choice Online Act.

  • Senators Plan Bipartisan Retirement Package as House Poised to Pass Secure 2.0

    As Secure 2.0 nears the finish line in the House, lawmakers in the upper chamber are finalizing their own bill that could make it easier for savers to annuitize their retirement savings.

  • Saudis May Hike Oil Price to Record as War Reroutes Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia, the largest oil exporter, will likely boost pricing of its main crude variety to a record as the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reverberates through markets more than a month after the assault.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksRoman Abramovich ‘Suffered Symptoms of Suspected Poisoning’ After Ukraine TalksLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosBiden’s $5.8 Trillion Budget Would Hike Taxes o

  • Factbox-What happens if Russia turns off gas to Germany?

    Germany has activated the first stage of an emergency plan to manage gas supplies in Europe's largest economy in preparation for a possible disruption or halt in natural gas supplies from Russia. Russia accounted for 55% of Germany's gas imports in 2021 and 40% in the first quarter of 2022. Economy Minister Robert Habeck has said Germany will not achieve full independence from Russian supplies before mid-2024.

  • China regulator denies rumours about probes on Xiaomi-invested firms

    China's securities watchdog denied market rumours on Tuesday that Chinese regulators had launched probes on companies in Xiaomi Corp's industrial chain or restricted such firms' listing plans. The China Securities Regulatory Commision (CSRC) was responding to social media articles claiming regulators were stepping up scrutiny over Xiaomi-invested companies, some of which are seeking listings. CSRC said it would continue to vet initial public offering (IPO) plans according to relevant rules and regulations, saying it would treat all applicants fairly and keep policy expectations stable.