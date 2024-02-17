E. coli outbreak: Raw cheese linked to illnesses in 4 states, FDA, CDC investigation finds

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating a multistate outbreak of E. coli potentially linked to raw cheddar cheese.

Those federal agencies and state officials say the outbreak's source is likely Raw Farm-brand Raw Cheddar cheese made by Raw Farm LLC of Fresno, Calif., The Raw Farm Raw Cheddar blocks and shredded cheese products – Original Flavor and cheddar with added Cheddar with added Jalapeño Flavor – were sold nationwide, the FDA said.

10 patients have been hospitalized in the outbreak – four in California, three in Colorado, two in Utah and one in Texas. One patient developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure. HUS), a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure. No deaths have been reported, the FDA said.

The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections linked to RAW FARM-brand Raw Cheddar cheese made by RAW FARM, LLC, of Fresno, CA.

Illnesses in the outbreak reported range from Oct. 18, 2023, to Jan. 29, 2024, according to the CDC. Six of the eight patients interviewed said they had eaten Raw Farm brand raw cheddar cheese, state and local officials found, the FDA said.

Raw Farm has recalled certain lots of its cheese currently within shelf life, due to the investigation.

This outbreak is not to be confused with an ongoing listeria outbreak tied to cheese produced by Rizo-López Foods of Modesto, Calif., and products containing the cheese sold at stores including Albertsons, Costco, Harris Teeter, Trader Joe's, Walmart, Whole Foods and WinCo.

What is E. coli or Escherichia coli?

Most Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria are harmless and normally live in the intestines of people and animals. But eating or drinking food or water contaminated with certain types of E. coli can cause mild to life-threatening gastrointestinal illnesses.

E. coli contamination is typically spread when feces come into contact with food or water, the CDC says. Food handlers can spread infection when they do not use proper hand washing hygiene after using the restroom. Some wildlife and livestock may also spread E. coli to food and food crops.

What are the symptoms of E. coli infection?

E. coli infections typically occur three to four days after consuming the germ, according to the CDC. It can cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting for around five to seven days.

The outbreak's actual spread is likely larger as people recover from E. coli infection without medical care and are not tested for E. coli, the CDC says. And recent illnesses aren't recorded as it may take several weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak, officials say.

What should I do if I have Raw Farms raw cheese or have eaten some?

If you have some in your refrigerator or freezer, throw the product away. Do not eat or serve it. eat, sell, or serve RAW FARM-brand Raw Cheddar cheese products. Also if you froze some cheese without the original packaging and can’t identify the brand, throw it away, the FDA says.

Consumers, stores and restaurants that have had Raw Farm-brand Raw Cheddar cheese, including wholesale products, should carefully clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers that it touched. Here's the FDA’s safe handling and clean advice to reduce the risk of E. coli cross-contamination.

Anyone who ate any of the products and thinks they may have gotten ill – or had symptoms of E. coli infection –should contact their health care provider.

What is raw milk and raw cheese?

Raw milk is milk from cows, sheep, or goats that has not been pasteurized to kill harmful bacteria such as E. coli, listeria and salmonella, according to the FDA. Raw cheese is made from unpasteurized milk.

Some Americans (less than 1%, the FDA says) consume raw milk, rather than pasteurized milk, citing factors such as taste and nutritional and health benefits from raw milk. While 20 states prohibit raw milk sales in some form, 30 states allow raw milk sales within their state. An FDA regulation passed in 1987 prohibits the interstate sale of raw milk.

