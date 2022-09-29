U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,731.50
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,746.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,546.25
    -9.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,721.70
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.08
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,665.40
    -4.60 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    18.84
    -0.03 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9694
    -0.0045 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • Vix

    30.18
    -2.42 (-7.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0809
    -0.0077 (-0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3030
    +0.1810 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,468.89
    +350.29 (+1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.83
    +16.05 (+3.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,347.36
    +173.38 (+0.66%)
     

E-commerce aggregator Una Brands gets $30M to acquire more APAC brands

Catherine Shu
·1 min read

Una Brands, an e-commerce aggregator focused on brands in the Asia-Pacific region, announced the first close of its Series B round at $30 million today. The funding was led by White Star Capital and Alpha JWC Ventures.

Headquartered in Singapore, Una Brands has a presence in Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, China and the United States, and over 200 employees. It launched in 2021 with $40 million in funding, and has now raised a total of about $100 million.

Over the last year, Una Brands has acquired more than 20 e-commerce brands in six countries, including ergonomic furniture vendors ErgoTune and EverDesk+. After taking over operations, Una Brands expanded those brands into Australia and grew revenue by over 40% in less than a year. In total, Una Brands says it now has annualized revenue of more than $50 million and is expected to achieve group profitability by the end of this year.

While many other e-commerce roll-up companies (like Thrasio) focus on brands that sell on Amazon, Una Brands covers multiple e-commerce platforms to reflect how fragmented the industry is in Asia. For example, it looks for brands on Shopify, Shopee, Lazada and Tokopedia, in addition to Amazon.

Una Brands will use its new funding on more acquisitions in categories like home and living, mother and baby, and beauty and personal care. The capital will also be used to further the development of its proprietary technology for expanding e-commerce brands across multiple channels. Its tech stack includes tools for brand management, marketing, supply chain and accounting, and process automation and advanced analytics.

Enterprise e-commerce in 2022: As TAM expands, the platform wars are heating up

