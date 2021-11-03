U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,624.25
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,934.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,974.00
    +12.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,364.40
    +5.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.72
    -1.19 (-1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.40
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0260 (-1.65%)
     

  • Vix

    16.03
    -0.38 (-2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3626
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9190
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,091.50
    +1,924.85 (+3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,554.99
    +55.83 (+3.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.81
    -13.81 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

E-commerce aggregator Una Brands raises $15M Series A five months after its launch

Catherine Shu
·2 min read

Una Brands, the e-commerce aggregator focused on Asia-Pacific brands, announced today it has raised $15 million for its Series A. The full-equity round was co-led by White Star Capital and Alpha JWC, along with participation from returning investors and Ninjavan co-founder Alvin Teo.

This news comes only five months after Una launched with a $40 million equity and debt seed round. The startup has not disclosed the ratio of debt and equity (like many other e-commerce aggregators, Una uses debt funding to buy brands because it is non-dilutive). Co-founder and chief executive officer Kiren Tanna told TechCrunch the Series A is a priced round with a valuation more than five times Una’s last funding. Besides raising equity, Una also extended its debt facility size from Claret Capital.

“We have a very strong pipeline of brands across APAC that we are working on, and as we have done some deals already, we are seeing larger and larger brands that are approaching us,” said Tanna. The Series A was raised to accelerate the growth of its brand portfolio and Una’s operations, and it plans to raise further debt and equity, he added. The company now has 90 team members in seven offices across the Asia-Pacific: Singapore, Australia, India, China, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Una Brands launches with $40M to roll up brands on multiple Asia-Pacific e-commerce platforms

Unlike many other e-commerce aggregators that focus on Amazon sellers, Una describes itself as “sector agnostic” because of the number of marketplaces used across APAC, including Tokopedia, Lazada, Shopee, Rakuten and eBay. Una looks for profitable brands that make between $1 million and $50 million in revenue per year. After acquisitions, Una grows brands by adding new distribution channels or expanding them into new countries.

Since launching, Una has bought more than 15 brands, and says the first ones it acquired have seen a 50% increase in sales and profits. The average EBITDA of its acquired brands are about 26%, putting the company on a path toward profitability, said Tanna.

He added that Una is building technology to help its brands scale. Since most aren’t on Amazon and many are seller-fulfilled, sometimes from their homes, Una transitions them to its professional warehouse fulfillment infrastructure. Tanna said the company is building its own technology to get transaction-level data from multiple channels to integrate it into its ERP system and track operational performance.

In a statement, Alpha JWC managing partner Jefrey Joe said, “Digitally native brands in APAC is a secular trend growing at 4x the rate of those in the West. We believe Una’s value proposition will resonate with brands across the region and further propel the growth of D2C in countries such as Indonesia.”

E-commerce aggregator Rainforest raises $20M just months after its last funding

E-commerce roll-ups are the next wave of disruption in consumer packaged goods

Recommended Stories

  • Kroger, Bed Bath & Beyond shares soar on e-commerce tieup

    Announcement from U.S. retailers includes an e-commerce experience and plans to expand Kroger's home product space.

  • Why Dell Stock Got Cut in Half Today

    If you haven't been paying close attention to Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock lately, you may have woken up to a shock today. At a share price of $55.12 as of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Dell shares seem to have been cut in half overnight, after closing at $111.51 per share Monday evening. Instead, what happened is that yesterday after close of trading, Dell completed the spinoff of its 81% stake in VMware (NYSE: VMW), effectively dividing the company into two stand-alone companies and distributing a total of 310.9 million shares of VMware (and a boatload of cash) among Dell shareholders.

  • Tesla down after Musk tweet, Avis shares spike over 150%

    Mixed signals from invested parties in the Tesla-Hertz partnership, while Avis Car Rental continues to soar. Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Will Probably Soar Tomorrow -- but Shouldn't

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) have skyrocketed close to 550% year to date. Here's why the stock will probably soar even more tomorrow -- but shouldn't. Tomorrow -- Nov. 3, 2021 -- a World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group is scheduled to meet to review the data for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for a potential Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • What's Going On With Novavax Shares Today?

    Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading higher by 14% at $196.43. The company and Serum Institute of India recently received Emergency Use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine in Indonesia, with Novavax saying it expects other countries to make a decision within weeks. "Access to supply of a safe and highly effective vaccine, coupled with the ease of its distribution, should be a critical enabler to help Indonesia control the current coronavirus outbreak," said Adar Poonawalla, Chief Exe

  • The Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Former Schering-Plough Scientist Cites Theranos Founder’s ‘Cagey’ Behavior

    The jury heard testimony that Theranos altered a document to show investors that its technology had been validated by a major pharmaceutical company.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood likes to hit the new trading week running. The ARK Invest CEO added to some of her positions on Monday. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Toast (NYSE: TOST), and Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) are three stocks (down 45%, 25%, and 13% from their highs, respectively) that found their way into Wood's buy orders.

  • Zillow to shut down Zillow Offers, lay off 25% of company

    The news is the latest in an abrupt turn of fortune for the Seattle-based company's iBuying service. The move is sure to have ripple effects for housing markets across the U.S., as Zillow has purchased thousands of homes through its Zillow Offers program.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 100%, Says Oppenheimer

    What happens when headwinds meet tailwinds? In meteorology, head-on collisions of opposite air masses gives birth to thunderstorms; add some Coriolis force, and the storm becomes cyclonic. As historian Bruce Catton once described such action, in a political context, ‘tornado weather: sultriest and most menacing.’ But it seems, for now, that we’ve missed that bullet. As Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus writes, “While economic data continues to show persistently high levels

  • Low enrollments are crushing textbook supplier Chegg's stock

    Jefferies Equity Analyst Brent Thill breaks down the slowdown textbook distributor Chegg is experiencing as sentiment towards the education sector worsens.

  • Here is Why the Bank Chapter Will Transform SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had its "buy the rumor "moment yesterday after the stock rallied almost 13%. The main driver behind the move is likely the expectation that the company will get the regulatory green light for its bank charter. We can expect more volatility as the earnings report date is closing in, set for November 10.

  • 10 Best High Risk Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high risk stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Risk Stocks to Buy Right Now. Retail investors have poured billions of dollars into meme stocks this year as they scramble to […]

  • Avis shares go wild, close 108% higher after earnings beat

    Avis (CAR) shares went parabolic on Tuesday, spiking 200% before giving back some of those gains in intraday trading on Tuesday.

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Zillow Quits Its Homebuying Business as Losses Mount. The Stock Is Plunging.

    The company plans to shut down the program over several quarters and will lay off 25% of its staff in the process.

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • Zillow Shuts Home-Flipping Business After Racking Up Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is pulling the plug on its tech-powered home-flipping operation, after an ambitious effort to transform the company collapsed when its vaunted pricing algorithms proved unequal to the task.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’China’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutB

  • Why Mosaic Stock Crashed Despite a 50% Dividend Hike

    This is just one of those days when Mosaic shareholders would be best served to ignore the market's noise.

  • Why Apple Stock Could Be Headed Back For All-Time Highs

    On Tuesday, Apple, Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) broke up bullishly from an inside bar pattern Benzinga pointed out on Monday. The stock has been working to erase the losses caused when Apple printed a fourth-quarter revenue miss on Oct. 28, which caused the stock to fall about 4% the following day before rebounding. Apple has also seen some unusual option activity, and on CNBC’s “Halftime Report,” Pete Najarian noted traders had purchased 50,000 call contracts with a strike price of $152.50 and a Nov. 5 e