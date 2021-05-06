U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,157.25
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,121.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,469.75
    -21.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,237.90
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.70
    +0.07 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.60
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    26.62
    +0.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2002
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    -0.0080 (-0.50%)
     

  • Vix

    19.15
    -0.33 (-1.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3895
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3720
    +0.1830 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,864.21
    +2,044.03 (+3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.87
    +59.56 (+4.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.30
    +116.13 (+1.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.64
    +520.04 (+1.80%)
     

E-commerce Aggregator, Una Brands, raises AUD50 million in Seed Round from heavy hitters to acquire and scale brands in Australia

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E-commerce startup, Una Brands, announced today a AUD50 million Seed Round to buy and scale e-commerce brands with majority of acquisitions happening in Australia. The round ranks amongst the highest ever seed investment raised by an Australian startup. The company uses advanced technology to optimise and automate company identification, product placement, and marketing across a broad range of distribution channels.

Una Brands (PRNewsfoto/Una Brands)
Una Brands (PRNewsfoto/Una Brands)

In 2020, Una Brands was founded by CEO Kiren Tanna, former CEO of Rocket Internet Asia and founder of foodpanda and ZEN Rooms. He is backed by four Co-Founders spread across APAC, namely Adrian Johnston, Kushal Patel, Tobias Heusch, and Srinivasan Shridharan.

Adrian, head of the Australia office, shared: "We estimate that there are more than 10 million third-party sellers on regional platforms across APAC. The COVID lockdown created a huge surge in e-commerce demand, with a peak demand increase of over 100 per cent in many cases."

Adrian adds that Una Brands can help progress companies to the next level. "When a business gets beyond a certain size, business owners find that they do not have the time to do what they love as they get bogged down in the operational process. By partnering with Una Brands, brands can turbocharge their growth into new markets and channels."

The funding round is backed by leading global investors: 500 Startups, Kingsway Capital, 468 Capital, Presight Capital, Global Founders Capital and others. Una Brands has also secured investment from Maximilian Bittner, currently CEO of Vestiaire Collective and former CEO of Lazada.

Una Brands will focus on acquiring companies with strong independent branding and annual revenue between AUD400,000 and AUD10 million. They are platform agnostic, acquiring businesses across leading e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Lazada, Shopee, Shopify and more.

About Una Brands

Una Brands was founded by e-commerce experts, to provide a fast and fair way for e-commerce business owners to sell their companies. Una Brands buys businesses with a long-term competitive advantage and strong brands and grows them in new markets and on new platforms. Una Brands is platform agnostic, acquiring businesses across leading e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Lazada, Shopee, Shopify and more. For more information on Una Brands, visit https://www.una-brands.com.

For press inquiries:

Asia PR Werkz
Kimberley Pereira
+65 9226 0061
kimberley@asiaprwerkz.com

SOURCE Una Brands

Recommended Stories

  • Russell Westbrook with a dunk vs the Milwaukee Bucks

    Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards) with a dunk vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 05/05/2021

  • Asia Stocks Pare Gains on China Trade Tensions: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks pared gains and U.S. futures dipped Thursday, while the Australian dollar tumbled after signs of a further souring in trade relations with China.Chinese and Australian shares dropped, and Hong Kong all but erased earlier gains. Stocks outperformed in Japan as trading resumed after a holiday. China said it was suspending a regular economic dialogue with Australia, in a move intended to signal Beijing’s growing frustration with Canberra. Earlier in the U.S., the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 ended in the red, while the S&P 500 notched a small gain. The dollar edged higher. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields edged higher. Oil fluctuated as traders assessed an increase in gasoline stockpiles.As the world’s largest economy rebounds, investors are increasingly focused on when the central bank might start throttling back its emergency support. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the Fed will announce a reduction in the pace of bond purchases in the fourth quarter. While Chair Jerome Powell hasn’t yet shifted from his message that it’s too soon to discuss such a move, policy makers have begun to address the issue more directly.Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren suggested that the U.S. mortgage market no longer needs as much support, advancing the debate on when the central bank might start tapering its monthly bond purchases. Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury’s auction schedule suggested the government’s financing needs may have peaked.With Covid-19 cases starting to roll over, “reopening prospects should improve again, and the reflation trade should gather steam again over the coming months,” Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, said in a note. “The medium-term supports for equities remain unchanged.”Meanwhile, the surge in commodity prices continues to fuel debate over whether price pressures could get out of hand. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index returned to its highest level since 2011 as growth bets boost demand, while poor weather and transportation bottlenecks threaten supply. U.S. lumber futures notched fresh record highs as sawmills try to keep up with rebounding demand.Here are some key events to watch this week:Bank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures slipped as of 12:18 p.m. in Tokyo. The index was little changedNasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2% after the gauge fell 0.3%Japan’s Topix Index rose 1.9%South Korea’s Kospi added 0.4%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.4%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was flat China’s CSI 300 Index lost 1.4%Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changedCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%The Japanese yen was at 109.35 per dollar, down 0.1%The offshore yuan was at 6.4822 per dollar, up 0.1%The euro was little changed at $1.1999BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose more than one basis point to 1.58%Australia’s 10-year yield slipped four basis points to 1.70%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $65.78 a barrelGold was at $1,789.79 an ounce, up 0.2%For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GE shareholders reject CEO Culp's $230 million pay in rare rebuke

    NEW YORK/CHICAGO (Reuters) -General Electric Co shareholders rejected top executives' compensation packages, including a payout of as much as $230 million to CEO Larry Culp, at the industrial conglomerate's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday. While the shareholder vote was non-binding, the move was a rare rebuke of a major corporation's handling of its executive pay. As part of an extension of Culp's employment contract to 2024, GE last August canceled old shares given to him and granted him new shares tied to lower financial targets.

  • Novogratz’s Galaxy Buys BitGo in $1.2 Billion Crypto Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Holdings agreed to buy crypto custodian BitGo Inc. in a cash and stock transaction valued at about $1.2 billion.Galaxy is paying $265 million in cash and is issuing 33.8 million shares to finance the acquisition. BitGo shareholders will own 10% of the company. The deal broadens Galaxy’s offerings and geographic reach.“The acquisition of BitGo establishes Galaxy Digital as a one-stop-shop for institutions and significantly accelerates our mission to institutionalize digital asset ecosystems and blockchain technology,” Novogratz, Galaxy’s New York-based chief executive officer and founder, said in a statement.Cryptocurrency prime broker BitGo was founded in 2013 by Mike Belshe, an engineer who’s previously worked on Google’s Chrome. He’s joining Galaxy as deputy chief executive officer and will become a member of the company’s board of directors.“Joining Galaxy Digital represents an exciting new chapter for our business, as our current clients gain access to a wide set of financial solutions,” Belshe said in a release.BitGo, with over 400 institutional clients, has more than $40 billion in assets under custody and serves over 150 exchanges, according to a press release. The company processes roughly 30 billion transactions per month and supports the custody of more than 400 coins and tokens.“We’ve built this company where we invested in all things blockchain, we traded and participated on top of the blockchain, and now with the 60-plus blockchain engineers, we actually get to build the infrastructure of the future,” Novogratz said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.It’s the second high-profile acquisition in the crypto space in recent days. Coinbase Global Inc., the newly public crypto firm, at the end of April acquired Skew, a data analytics and trade execution platform focused on cryptocurrency derivatives.The cryptosphere has grown in recent months as institutional and retail investors take a greater interest amid a red-hot rally in digital-asset prices. Bitcoin, the largest digital coin, has gained more than 500% over the past year. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which tracks multiple cryptocurrencies, is up nearly 800% over the same period.(Updates with comments from BTV interview.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Buffett's ESG snub risks alienating Wall Street

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders can accept Chairman Warren Buffett's hostility to bitcoin, blank-check acquisition firms and wild bets on trading app Robinhood. Buffett and his board opposed two shareholder resolutions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting last week that called for annual reports on how its companies are responding to the challenge of climate change, as well as reports on diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

  • Equinox Discusses Going Public Via Social Capital SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Equinox Holdings, the luxury gym operator popular among financiers and celebrities, has held talks to go public by merging with a blank-check company backed by investor Chamath Palihapitiya, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Negotiations between Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and Equinox, which also operates SoulCycle and Blink Fitness, aren’t finalized and it’s possible that discussions may not result in a deal, said one of the people, asking not to be identified because the information is private. A transaction could value the combined entity at more than $7.5 billion, one of the people said. That would include a meaningful injection from a so-called private investment in public equity, or PIPE, deal.A representative for Equinox declined to comment on the talks and didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the specific Social Capital vehicle. A representative for Social Capital Hedosophia declined to comment.Equinox, which was forced to shutter many locations last year due to the pandemic, reported a loss of around $350 million on about $650 million in revenue last year and had drawn interest from SPACs valuing it at $7 billion or more, Bloomberg News reported last month. Founded in 1991, it expanded into hospitality, opening its first hotel in 2019 in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood.Led by executive Chairman Harvey Spevak, Equinox struck a funding deal with private equity firm Silver Lake last year to build out its Equinox+ digital platform. L Catterton, the consumer-focused private equity firm, also owns a minority stake.Palihapitiya, in partnership with Ian Osborne of Hedosophia, has raised six special purpose acquisition companies, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Social Capital Hedosophia SPACs have merged with companies to form Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., Opendoor Technologies Inc. and Clover Health Investments Corp.. Another Palihapitiya-Osborne vehicle has agreed to merge with Social Finance Inc., or SoFi.Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI raised $1.15 billion in an October initial public offering. Its shares closed on Tuesday at $10.43.(Updates potential valuation in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Don’t look now, but mortgage rates are plunging again

    The 30-year fixed rate hasn’t been this low since February.

  • Why trouble may loom for stock market if Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF fails to bounce

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund is significantly oversold and due for a bounce, but if it doesn't come the popular fund risks suffering a “waterfall” decline, says one chart watcher.

  • Bezos Sells $2.5 Billion of Amazon and Signals More Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos sold about $2.5 billion of Amazon.com Inc. stock, his first big disposal this year after offloading more than $10 billion worth of shares in 2020.Bezos sold around 739,000 shares this week under a pre-arranged trading plan, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. He plans to sell as many as 2 million shares, according to a separate filing.The world’s richest person continues to hold more than 10% of Amazon.com, the primary source of his $191.3 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In the 15 years after Amazon.com went public in 1997, Bezos sold about a fifth of the online retailer for roughly $2 billion. The value of his stake has ballooned in recent years to such an extent that he can now sell relatively small amounts for billions of dollars.Amazon stock is little changed this year after rallying 76% in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic kept people away from physical stores and encouraged online shopping.The Amazon founder has used stock sales to fund rocket company Blue Origin, while he’s committed $10 billion to the “Bezos Earth Fund” to help counter the effects of climate change.The rocket maker said Wednesday it has set July 20 for its first mission carrying people to space and plans to auction off one seat on its New Shepard rocket.Bezos would be far richer if it weren’t for his divorce from MacKenzie Scott. She received a 4% stake in Amazon as part of the split and quickly became one of the world’s most important philanthropists.(Updates with Blue Origin plans in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Complaints about mortgage servicers are soaring as millions of Americans still can’t make their monthly payments

    A year into the pandemic, some homeowners say loan servicers aren't giving them clear information about mortgage forbearance.

  • Kevin O’Leary on cryptocurrency: ‘I don’t own random ETFs with blood coin in them’

    It appears that Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary no longer thinks bitcoin is “garbage.” The chairman of O’Shares ETF told Yahoo Finance Live that he’s allocated 3% of his portfolio to the world’s largest cryptocurrency after his native Canada, and a handful of other countries, eased restrictions on institutional buying of the asset.

  • As dogecoin extends record rise, Galaxy’s Novogratz says ‘it’s dangerous being a speculator’ in the crypto

    Wealthy investor Mike Novogratz says that the run-up in dogecoin is a reflection of the disenchantment of younger investors in the current state of financial markets and the economy and cautioned that trying to bet on the parody coin at these current levels is dangerous.

  • $1 Dogecoin looks almost inevitable now

    The cryptocurrency that no one was meant to take seriously spiked to just under 70¢ before losing a little ground.

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Dogecoin? Here’s the crypto with the largest gain this year—and it isn’t even close

    Since January, the price of Bitcoin has surged 89%. But another major cryptocurrency has posted even larger returns.

  • Caesars stock spikes after execs say ‘weekends in Las Vegas are sold out for the foreseeable future’

    Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares spiked in after-hours trading Tuesday after the casino company revealed another big loss in the first quarter, but outlined a strong rebound in the works in Las Vegas.

  • When will child tax credit payments start? Checks set to roll out in July, IRS says

    In July, the IRS will begin sending monthly payments of $250 or $300 to low- and moderate-income families who qualify for the child tax credit.

  • Robinhood goes bust just as Dogecoin goes boom

    The trading app experienced issues with crypto trading, and users are furious.

  • Why Morgan Stanley is convinced the housing market isn’t in a bubble

    The housing market is red hot at the moment, with the Case-Shiller index soaring. But Morgan Stanley has some good reasons why the current situation isn't a bubble.

  • These companies are jacking up prices because of exploding inflation

    Some of your favorite consumer brands want more of your money because of surging inflation.

  • Crypto Mania Sends Doge Soaring, Crashes Robinhood Token Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are piling back into some of the fringe corners of the cryptocurrency world, with the frenzy sending Dogecoin surging more than 50% again and crashing Robinhood’s trading app.Other so-called altcoins also took off, with Dash spiking 18% over a 24-hour period through the European morning on Wednesday and Ethereum Classic rising almost 45%. In the world of DeFi, tokens such as Force DAO and Tierion surged more than 1,000% on Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap.com data. Meanwhile, Robinhood said it resolved earlier issues with crypto trading on its platform.“You have money looking for a home and this is one of those areas of the market where there is speculation happening, there is significant appreciation happening in a short period of time,” said Chad Oviatt, director of investment management at Huntington Private Bank. “You get that excitement there.”The rallies defied easy explanation and continued a trend that’s seen the value of all digital tokens surge past $2.3 trillion. Doge, created as a joke in 2013, has been used in marketing gimmicks -- the latest by the Oakland A’s baseball team, which offered two seats to games this week for 100 Dogecoin. The Gemini crypto exchange backed by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss said it now supports Doge, and will soon enable trading of it.Dogecoin’s red-hot advance from around 0.002 cents a year ago -- when it was worth about $300 million -- has captured the interest of many on Wall Street. It’s even caught the attention of the Federal Reserve -- the central bank’s chairman last week answered “some of the asset prices are high” when asked if things like GameStop Corp.’s and Dogecoin’s supercharged rallies created threats to financial stability.As a sign of Dogecoin’s rising popularity, the Robinhood app is among the top 10 downloads at the Apple App Store. Meanwhile, Coinbase Global, the largest U.S. crypto exchange -- which doesn’t offer Doge trading -- saw its shares fall 4.6% Tuesday, its lowest close since its market debut last month.“It’s pretty amazing that something that started out as a joke has become so popular,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co.Though interest in digital assets has picked up in recent months as more traditional firms who were long hesitant to the crypto space warm up to cryptocurrencies, it’s alternative coins that have captured the most attention in recent days. Bitcoin has taken a backseat following record-setting rallies from Ether and Doge, wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.“The Dogecoin bubble should have popped by now, but institutional interest is trying to take advantage of this momentum and that could support another push higher,” he said in a note. “Dogecoin is surging because many cryptocurrency traders do not want to miss out on any buzz that stems from Elon Musk’s hosting of Saturday Night Live.”Elsewhere, a new Ether ETF trading in Canada called the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (ETHX) broke its record volume on Tuesday. It’s up more than 20% in the first two days of the week.Bitcoin rose modestly on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak. It was up 0.8% to $55,213 as of 9:29 a.m. in London on Wednesday.Meanwhile, many -- including famed crypto investor Mike Novogratz -- have warned that the rallies could be unsustainable. Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital Holdings, said recently he’d be “very, very worried” were one of his friends to invest in Doge.“It seems that investors are careening from one hot dot to another, like a pinball game,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “My sense is this speculative wave will suffer the same fate as the GME and other Robinhood ‘flash-in-the-pan’ stocks. Cryptocurrencies may have become a new asset class, like precious metals, but surges such as these seem unsustainable.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.