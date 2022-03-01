U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

E-commerce Food and Beverages Market Size Worth $566.0 Billion by 2028 - Million Insights

·6 min read

FELTON, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global e-commerce food and beverages market size is expected to reach USD 566.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth can be attributed to the growing demand for food and beverages on e-commerce portals from developed and emerging economies.

E-commerce Food & Beverages Market Report Highlights

  • Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the growing population and the rising demand from the millennial population in developing countries, such as China and India.

  • The food type segment held the largest revenue share of over 55.0% in 2020 owing to rising demand for these products from developed and developing regions.

  • Europe dominated the market with a revenue share of over 30.0% in 2020 owing to the rising demand for food and beverages on e-commerce as a result of high internet penetration and high purchasing power of consumers.

Rising health awareness amongst the population and increasing incidence of secondary diseases owing to poor eating habits and obesity are propelling the demand for fresh fruits and vegetables. The growing trend of exotic fruit products, coupled with the preference of people for a vegan diet, is aiding the market growth. The market growth is projected to remain strong as the industry trends are mainly influenced by health-conscious generation x and millennials.

The industry growth is anticipated to be more online than offline in the near future and online retail groceries will take up the foremost market chunk. The industry players are expected to take up product introductions and strategic joint ventures to keep ahead in the market and reinforce their position in the developing markets.

The food type segment is projected to observe lucrative growth over the forecast period. The food segment includes fresh and packaged foods, fruits, vegetables, pasta, snacks, sweets, and frozen food. This growth is credited to the accumulative demand for these products in developed regions, such as North America and Europe. A growing working population and consumer preference for ready-to-eat food are also some of the important factors augmenting the segment growth.

North America is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for fresh fruits and vegetables, coupled with alcoholic drinks, in countries such as the U.S., is anticipated to generate revenue in this region. The growth of the market in this region is accredited to massive investment in the U.S. in terms of technology and the quality of the products.

Read synopsis or request for a free sample of market research report, "E-commerce Food and Beverages Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Food, Soft Drinks & Alcoholic Drinks), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, CSA, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Million Insights.

E-commerce Food & Beverages Market Segmentation

Million Insights has segmented the global e-commerce food and beverages market on the basis of type and region:

E-commerce Food & Beverages Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Food

  • Soft Drinks & Alcoholic Drinks

E-commerce Food & Beverages Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • U.K.

  • France

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • Central & South America

  • Brazil

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

List of Key Players of E-commerce Food & Beverages Market

  • Walmart, Inc.

  • Amazon, Inc.

  • JD.com

  • Alibaba

  • eBay.com

  • Flipkart

  • Shopify

Browse more Research Reports published by Million Insights

  • E-commerce Sports and Outdoor Market - The global e-commerce sports and outdoor market size is expected to reach USD 254.2 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth can be attributed to the growing demand for sports and outdoor products from developed countries.

  • E-commerce Toys and Baby Products Market - The global e-commerce toys and baby products market size is expected to reach USD 375.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth can be attributed to the growing demand for baby care products from developed and emerging economies. The industry is escalating as a result of various causes, including the resurgence of conventional toys, parents' augmented interest in green toys, and rising awareness regarding the intellectual benefits of building toys. Additionally, manufacturers of these products are dynamically shifting their product offerings by retailing products through e-commerce platforms, such as eBay, Walmart Online, and Amazon, coupled with the introduction of e-stores.

  • E-commerce Consumer Electronics Market - The global e-commerce consumer electronics market size is expected to reach USD 707.8 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth can be attributed to the growing demand for consumer electronics from emerging economies owing to the increasing internet penetration.

  • E-Commerce Hobby and Stationery Market - The global e-commerce hobby and stationery market size is expected to reach USD 147.2 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Million Insights. This can be attributed to the growing demand for hobby and stationery products from developed nations across the world.

Explore Snapshots by Million Insights, for industry specific reports that provide real-time market trends and forecasts, by condensing the integral elements from our industry reports into bite-sized paragraphs, charts, and tables.

Access More Snapshot Reports and Press Releases.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive marketplace, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:
Ryan Manuel
Research Support Specialist, USA
Million Insights
Phone: 1-408-610-2300
Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085
Email: sales@millioninsights.com
Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-commerce-food-and-beverages-market-size-worth-566-0-billion-by-2028---million-insights-301492506.html

SOURCE Million Insights

