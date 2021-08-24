U.S. markets open in 7 hours 37 minutes

E-commerce Logistics Market in Air Freight & Logistics Industry is Expected to Register the Y-O-Y Growth Rate of 16.40% in 2021

·3 min read

The Positioning of Top Vendors- Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., and CEVA Logistics AG will be Dominant during the Forecast Period.

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-commerce Logistics Market by Service (Transportation, Warehousing, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The E-commerce logistics market from Industrials sector will showcase a NEGATIVE impact due to the pandemic. With rising cases of infections worldwide and gradually recovering economic activities across the globe, the E-commerce logistics market demand will show NEGATIVE growth during the next few years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-Commerce Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-Commerce Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "E-commerce Logistics Market Analysis Report by Service (Transportation, Warehousing, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts 2021-2025. Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/E-commerce-logistics-market-industry-analysis

The E-commerce logistics market is driven by an increase in cross-border E-commerce activities. The growth of the market will further be accelerated due to the rise in social commerce.

Major Five E-commerce Logistics Companies:

  • Aramex International LLC

  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

  • CEVA Logistics AG

  • Deutsche Post DHL Group

  • FedEx Corp.

E-commerce Logistics Market Service Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Transportation - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Warehousing - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

E-commerce Logistics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Warehouse and Storage Market in China by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The warehouse and storage market size in China will grow up to USD 17.35 billion at a CAGR of 7.01% during 2021-2025. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Third-party Logistics Market in China by End-user and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The third-party logistics market size in China is expected to reach a value of USD 73.78 billion, at a CAGR of 6.90% during 2021-2025. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44371

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-commerce-logistics-market-in-air-freight--logistics-industry-is-expected-to-register-the-y-o-y-growth-rate-of-16-40-in-2021--301360648.html

SOURCE Technavio

