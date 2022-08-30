U.S. markets open in 7 hours 10 minutes

E-Commerce Logistics Market | Improved Relationships Between Supplier & Customers Have Fueled the Market Growth - Here's Why - MDC Research

Market Data Centre
·8 min read
Market Data Centre
Market Data Centre

E Commerce Logistics Market 2022 - 2030 - Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MDC Research

Pune, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Commerce Logistics Market by Vendor Assessment, Technology Assessment, Partner & Customer Ecosystem, type/solution, service, organization size, end-use verticals, and Region – Global E Commerce Logistics Market Forecast to 2030, published by Market Data Centre, The E Commerce Logistics Market is projected to grow at a solid pace during the forecast period. The presence of key players in the ecosystem has led to a compsetitive and diverse market. The advancement of digital transformation initiatives across multiple industries is expected to drive the worldwide E Commerce Logistics Market during the study period.

This COVID-19 analysis of the report includes COVID-19 IMPACT on the production and, demand, supply chain. This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global E Commerce Logistics Market from 2017-to 2021 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022 to 2030 by region/country and subsectors. The report covers the revenue, sales volume, price, historical growth, and future perspectives in the E Commerce Logistics Market.


Download Free Sample PDF@ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/samplepdf/16805

                                                                                                                                         

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of Geography, the Global E Commerce Logistics Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to hold a considerable share in the global E Commerce Logistics Market. Due to increasing investment for research and development process and adoption of solutions in the region whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecasted period.

The growing number of E Commerce Logistics Market players across regions is expected to drive market growth further. Moreover, increasing investments by prominent vendors in product capabilities and business expansion is expected to fuel the market during the study period. Many market players are finding lucrative opportunities in emerging economies like China and India, where the large populations are coupled with new innovations in numerous industries.

List of the Companies Covered in the E Commerce Logistics Market Report:

  • DHL International GmbH

  • Gati Limited

  • Aramex International

  • Kenco Group, Inc.

  • Clipper Logistics Plc.

  • XPO Logistics Plc.

  • Agility Public Wearehousing Company K.S.C.P.

  • United Parcel Service, Inc.

  • Ceva Holdings LLC

  • Among others.

Market Assessment

Technology Assessment

Vendor Assessment

Market Dynamics

Key Innovations

Product Breadth and Capabilities

Trends and Challenges

Adoption Trends and Challenges

Technology Architecture

Drivers and Restrains

Deployment Trends

Competitive Differentiation

Regional and Industry Dynamics

Industry Applications

Price/Performance Analysis

Regulations and Compliance

Latest Upgrardation

Strategy and Vision


In deep ToC includes

233 – Tables

45  – Figures

300 – Pages

The U.S. economy will likely tip into recession during the first quarter of 2023 and shrink 0.4% for the full year as the combination of high inflation and tightening monetary policy bedevils consumers and businesses, Experts forecast for growth this year to 0.1% from 1.2%. However the Europe Market reacts to a dip by up to 6%, predominantly Hungary, Slovakia, Italy and Czech Republic. Shut down on Russian gas supply would negate the GDP by 6% for EU Countries to lead them to recession.

Talk to our experts to know more about the investment in coming span of time.


To Know more speak to our Domain experts - https://www.marketdatacentre.com/analyst/16805

                                                                                                                                                      

Table of Contents                                                                           

1.      INTRODUCTION
1.1.   Market Definition
1.2.   Market Segmentation
1.3.   Geographic Scope
1.4.   Years Considered: Historical Years – 2017 & 2020; Base Year – 2021; Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030
1.5.   Currency Used
2.      RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1.   Research Framework
2.2.   Data Collection Technique
2.3.   Data Sources
2.3.1.      Secondary Sources
2.3.2.      Primary Sources
2.4.   Market Estimation Methodology
2.4.1.      Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2.      Top-Down Approach
2.5.   Data Validation and Triangulation
2.5.1.      Market Forecast Model
2.5.2.      Limitations/Assumptions of the Study
3.      ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY
4.      MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT
4.1.   Overview
4.2.   Drivers
4.3.   Barriers/Challenges
4.4.   Opportunities
5.      VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
6.      PRICING ANALYSIS
7.      SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
8.      MARKET SIZING AND FORECASTING
8.1.   Global - E Commerce Logistics Market Analysis & Forecast, By Region
8.2.   Global - E Commerce Logistics Market Analysis & Forecast, By Segment
8.2.1.      North America E Commerce Logistics Market, By Segment
8.2.2.      North America E Commerce Logistics Market, By Country
8.2.2.1.            US
8.2.2.2.            Canada
8.2.3.      Europe E Commerce Logistics Market, By Segment
8.2.4.      Europe E Commerce Logistics Market, By Country
8.2.4.1.            Germany
8.2.4.2.            UK
8.2.4.3.            France
8.2.4.4.            Rest of Europe (ROE)
8.2.5.      Asia Pacific E Commerce Logistics Market, By Segment
8.2.6.      Asia Pacific E Commerce Logistics Market, By Country
8.2.6.1.            China
8.2.6.2.            Japan
8.2.6.3.            India
8.2.6.4.            Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)
8.2.7.      Rest of the World (ROW) E Commerce Logistics Market, By Segment
8.2.8.      Rest of the World (ROW) E Commerce Logistics Market, By Country
8.2.8.1.            Latin America
8.2.8.2.            Middle East & Africa

ToC can be modified as per clients' business requirements*


Read Overview of the Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/E-commerce-logistics-market-16805

                                                                

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How does our product and services portfolio compare to leading competitors?

  • What are the key developments in customer demand given the changing economy?

  • What are the new pricing and consumption models in the marketplace and how should we align our portfolio?

  • What are the key decision drivers for services buyers?

  • How can we accelerate our bidding process?

  • What is the potential of the E Commerce Logistics Market?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global E Commerce Logistics Market?

  • What are the top strategies that companies adopting in E Commerce Logistics Market?

  • What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in E Commerce Logistics Market?

  • Which region has the highest investments in E Commerce Logistics Market?

  • What are the latest research and activities in E Commerce Logistics Market?

  • Who are the prominent players in E Commerce Logistics Market?

  • What is the potential of the E Commerce Logistics Market?

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing  the demand in the E Commerce Logistics Market. The MDC CompetetiveScape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's CompetitiveScape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's CompetitiveScape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency.Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.

Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete  and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.


Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/sample/16805

                                  

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Report Coverage

E Commerce Logistics Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the E Commerce Logistics Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, E Commerce Logistics Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.


Buy Exclusive Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/checkout/16805

                                                                                                                          

About MDC:

Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited)

Market Data Centre offers complete solutions for market research reports in miscellaneous businesses.These decisions making process depend on wider and systematic extremely important information created through extensive study as well as the most recent trends going on in the industry.The company also attempts to offer much better customer-friendly services and appropriate business information to achieve our clients’ ideas.

CONTACT: Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited) Office 808, Amar Business Park, S.No. 105, Baner Road, Pune 411045, India Email: sales@marketdatacentre.com Phone: +1-916-848-6986 (US) Website: https://www.marketdatacentre.com/


