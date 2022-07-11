E-Commerce Logistics Market Segmentation by Service and Geography, Key Drivers and Market Forecasts - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The E-commerce Logistics Market size in the Air Freight & Logistics industry is expected to grow by USD 355.79 billion during the forecasted period. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the e-commerce logistics market will progress at a CAGR of 20.44%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-Commerce Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the

overall market environment. Read Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The increase in cross-border e-commerce activities, rise in social commerce, and growth of e-commerce startups will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Download Sample Now!

E-Commerce Logistics Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the e-commerce logistics market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include:

Aramex International LLC

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx Corp.

Gati Ltd.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product

offerings, Read Latest Sample Report .

E-Commerce Logistics Market Segmentation

Service

Geography

Story continues

The transportation sector will significantly increase its market share in e-commerce logistics. Due to the utilization of many means of transportation, including road, rail, air, and water, transportation is predicted to have the greatest market share in the e-commerce logistics market. As numerous big and small logistics firms concentrate on last-mile delivery, the role of transportation in the entire chain of e-commerce logistics procedures is becoming increasingly important.

Detail Insights on impact of each segment and make informed business

decisions: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44371

E-Commerce Logistics Market Driver and Challenge

One of the main factors boosting the expansion of the global e-commerce logistics market is the rise in cross-border e-commerce operations. Countries like the US, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, France, Mexico, and India have very high levels of cross-border e-commerce. The number of trade corridors is also rising as a result of the expansion of cross-border trade.

Trade corridors are comprehensive transportation systems that connect different geographic areas and encourage trade while fostering economic growth. But one of the things that prevent the global e-commerce logistics business from growing is the high cost of logistics. The overall cost of shipping for e-commerce logistics is rising as a result of the labor shortage and rising fuel prices.

For more information on the market driver and trends – Click here for a sample now!

Related Reports:

Trolley Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Public Warehousing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

E-Commerce Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.44% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 355.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.40 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Service

5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aramex International LLC

10.4 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

10.5 CEVA Logistics AG

10.6 Deutsche Post DHL Group

10.7 FedEx Corp.

10.8 Gati Ltd.

10.9 Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

10.10 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

10.11 United Parcel Service Inc.

10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-commerce-logistics-market-segmentation-by-service-and-geography-key-drivers-and-market-forecasts---technavio-301582999.html

SOURCE Technavio