E-Commerce Logistics Market: Segmentation by Service (transportation, warehousing, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The E-Commerce Logistics Market is segmented into two categories based on the service (transportation, warehousing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The market share is expected to increase by USD 355.79 billion, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.44%.

Latest market research report titled E-Commerce Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read FREE Sample
Report.

E-Commerce Logistics Market Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2020-2025: USD 355.79 billion

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.44%

  3. YoY growth (%): 16.40%

  4. Performing market contribution: APAC at 57%

  5. Key consumer countries: China, US, Germany, UK, and India

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global e-commerce logistics market as a part of the global air freight and logistics market within the global transportation market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global E-Commerce Logistics Market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the E-Commerce Logistics Market throughout the forecast period, Buy Sample Report.

E-Commerce Logistics Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of the E-Commerce Logistics Market is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, Download Free
Sample Report.

E-Commerce Logistics Market Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are a few of the key vendors in the E-Commerce Logistics Market.

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions.

Geographical Highlights

APAC will account for 57% of market growth. China is APAC's most important e-commerce logistics market. The market in this region will grow more slowly than the market in South America. The increase in cross-border e-commerce activities will aid the expansion of the APAC e-commerce logistics market over the forecast period.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Service

  • Geography

The transportation segment's e-commerce logistics market share will expand significantly. Because of the utilization of various means of transportation such as road, rail, air, and water, transportation is predicted to have the greatest market share in the e-commerce logistics market. As numerous major and small logistics organizations focus on last-mile delivery, transportation is becoming increasingly important in the full chain of e-commerce logistics procedures.

Related Reports:

Fine Arts Logistics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The fine arts logistics market share is expected to increase by USD 779.34 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22%.

Wine Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The wine logistics market share is expected to increase to USD 4.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26%.

E-Commerce Logistics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.44%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 355.79 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.40

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 57%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, UK, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Service

  • 5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aramex International LLC

  • 10.4 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

  • 10.5 CEVA Logistics AG

  • 10.6 Deutsche Post DHL Group

  • 10.7 FedEx Corp.

  • 10.8 Gati Ltd.

  • 10.9 Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

  • 10.10 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

  • 10.11 United Parcel Service Inc.

  • 10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

