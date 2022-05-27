E-Commerce Logistics Market Size to Grow by USD 355.79 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Emergence of supermarket mini distribution centers will be one of the key trends in the e-commerce logistics market growth during 2021-2025

E-Commerce Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

In this report, Technavio defines 2020 as the base year and 2021-2025 as the forecast period. The size of the e-commerce logistics market is anticipated to grow by USD 355.79 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.44% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments Service Transportation, warehousing, and others Geography APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the E-Commerce Logistics Market?

The growth of the e-commerce logistics market will be driven by the increase in cross-border e-commerce activities. The rise in per capita income and the growing accessibility to foreign brands are leading to the preference for cross-border e-commerce. Trade corridors facilitate trading and promote economic development between geographic regions. Logistics plays a major role in cross-border e-commerce.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the E-Commerce Logistics Market?

The emergence of supermarket mini distribution centers is one of the key trends in the e-commerce logistics market. Shippers are moving storage and manufacturing closer to consumers owing to the growing demand for faster order fulfillment. This helps in speeding up the delivery process. As a large number of supermarkets and stores have started to act as mini distribution centers, e-commerce logistics are expected to become more efficient in the future.

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the E-Commerce Logistics Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the e-commerce logistics market include Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The e-commerce logistics market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as innovative solutions and M&A to compete in the market. The major vendors in the market compete on various parameters, such as providing innovative solutions like fulfillment centers closer to the customer location.

E-Commerce Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.44% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 355.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.40 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

