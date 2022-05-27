E-Commerce Logistics Market Size to Grow by USD 355.79 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio
Emergence of supermarket mini distribution centers will be one of the key trends in the e-commerce logistics market growth during 2021-2025
NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-commerce logistics market is a part of the global air freight and logistics market within the global transportation market. Apart from the market in focus, Technavio's market analysis reports also provide in-depth coverage of the external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years.
In this report, Technavio defines 2020 as the base year and 2021-2025 as the forecast period. The size of the e-commerce logistics market is anticipated to grow by USD 355.79 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.44% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.
What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?
Overview of the Market
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Factors Impacting Market Growth
Vendor Analysis
What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?
Segmentation
Segments
Service
Transportation, warehousing, and others
Geography
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the E-Commerce Logistics Market?
The growth of the e-commerce logistics market will be driven by the increase in cross-border e-commerce activities. The rise in per capita income and the growing accessibility to foreign brands are leading to the preference for cross-border e-commerce. Trade corridors facilitate trading and promote economic development between geographic regions. Logistics plays a major role in cross-border e-commerce.
What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the E-Commerce Logistics Market?
The emergence of supermarket mini distribution centers is one of the key trends in the e-commerce logistics market. Shippers are moving storage and manufacturing closer to consumers owing to the growing demand for faster order fulfillment. This helps in speeding up the delivery process. As a large number of supermarkets and stores have started to act as mini distribution centers, e-commerce logistics are expected to become more efficient in the future.
Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the E-Commerce Logistics Market?
According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the e-commerce logistics market include Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. among others.
Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?
The e-commerce logistics market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as innovative solutions and M&A to compete in the market. The major vendors in the market compete on various parameters, such as providing innovative solutions like fulfillment centers closer to the customer location.
E-Commerce Logistics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.44%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 355.79 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
16.40
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 57%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, UK, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
