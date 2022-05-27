U.S. markets closed

E-Commerce Logistics Market Size to Grow by USD 355.79 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

·10 min read

Emergence of supermarket mini distribution centers will be one of the key trends in the e-commerce logistics market growth during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-commerce logistics market is a part of the global air freight and logistics market within the global transportation market. Apart from the market in focus, Technavio's market analysis reports also provide in-depth coverage of the external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-Commerce Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
In this report, Technavio defines 2020 as the base year and 2021-2025 as the forecast period. The size of the e-commerce logistics market is anticipated to grow by USD 355.79 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.44% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.

Find additional market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster innovation and make effective decisions. View our Exclusive Sample Report

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

  • Overview of the Market

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Factors Impacting Market Growth

  • Vendor Analysis

We offer customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our analyst to gain access to a customized report based on your requirements

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation

Segments

Service

Transportation, warehousing, and others

Geography

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the E-Commerce Logistics Market?
The growth of the e-commerce logistics market will be driven by the increase in cross-border e-commerce activities. The rise in per capita income and the growing accessibility to foreign brands are leading to the preference for cross-border e-commerce. Trade corridors facilitate trading and promote economic development between geographic regions. Logistics plays a major role in cross-border e-commerce.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the E-Commerce Logistics Market?
The emergence of supermarket mini distribution centers is one of the key trends in the e-commerce logistics market. Shippers are moving storage and manufacturing closer to consumers owing to the growing demand for faster order fulfillment. This helps in speeding up the delivery process. As a large number of supermarkets and stores have started to act as mini distribution centers, e-commerce logistics are expected to become more efficient in the future.

Technavio helps businesses keep up with the key trends in the market. Download an Exclusive Sample Report

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the E-Commerce Logistics Market?
According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the e-commerce logistics market include Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?
The e-commerce logistics market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as innovative solutions and M&A to compete in the market. The major vendors in the market compete on various parameters, such as providing innovative solutions like fulfillment centers closer to the customer location.

Does Technavio Provide Any Subscription Offers?
Technavio provides two subscription offers, a Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000 and a Team Plan billed annually at USD 8500. Choose any offer that is the most suitable for you and make use of the vast repository of reports offered by Technavio to improve your business!

Related Reports

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Logistics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

E-Commerce Logistics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.44%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 355.79 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.40

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 57%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, UK, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Service

  • 5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aramex International LLC

  • 10.4 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

  • 10.5 CEVA Logistics AG

  • 10.6 Deutsche Post DHL Group

  • 10.7 FedEx Corp.

  • 10.8 Gati Ltd.

  • 10.9 Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

  • 10.10 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

  • 10.11 United Parcel Service Inc.

  • 10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-commerce-logistics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-355-79-billion--find-future-trends-analysis-and-insights--technavio-301555039.html

SOURCE Technavio

