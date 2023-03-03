E-commerce logistics market size to grow by USD 404.84 billion from 2022 to 2027; Driven by the increase in cross-border e-commerce activities - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-commerce logistics market by Usage, Service, and Geography - Forecast, and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the e-commerce logistics market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 404.84 billion. However, the growth momentum in the market will be decelerating at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. The increase in cross-border e-commerce activities is one of the key drivers supporting the global e-commerce logistics market growth. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027), Download a Sample Report.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver – The increase in cross-border e-commerce activities is one of the key drivers supporting the global e-commerce logistics market growth. Customers' preference for cross-border e-commerce is increasing owing to the rise in per capita income and the growing accessibility to foreign brands. The increasing cross-border trade is also leading to a rise in the number of trade corridors. These corridors comprise integrated infrastructure, such as railroads and highways, which link cities or countries. Moreover, in cross-border e-commerce, logistics plays a major role as the movement of goods depends on transportation and distribution networks. Hence, with the rise of cross-border e-commerce, a simultaneous increase in the demand for e-commerce logistics is expected during the forecast period.
Market Challenges – The high logistics cost is one of the factors hindering the global e-commerce logistics market growth. The shortage of skilled labor and the rising fuel prices are increasing the overall shipping cost for e-commerce logistics. The volatility in crude oil prices is one of the major cost determinants for the increase in transportation costs, reducing the profitability of e-commerce logistics service providers. Moreover, the constant demand for lower rates from customers creates pricing pressure on e-commerce logistics service providers. Further, there is an increase in reverse logistics. A high number of shipment returns due to product flaws and delivery failures also increases logistics costs. Such cost pressures are driving e-commerce logistics firms to switch to surface transit for deliveries, which, in turn, might affect market growth negatively.
Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report
