E-commerce logistics market size to grow by USD 404.84 billion from 2022 to 2027; Driven by the increase in cross-border e-commerce activities - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-commerce logistics market by Usage, Service, and Geography - Forecast, and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the e-commerce logistics market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 404.84 billion. However, the growth momentum in the market will be decelerating at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. The increase in cross-border e-commerce activities is one of the key drivers supporting the global e-commerce logistics market growth. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027), Download a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-Commerce Logistics Market 2023-2027

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

E-Commerce Logistics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 404.84 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

19.52

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 57%

Key countries

US, China, India, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia,  and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Aramex International LLC, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, dotdigital Group Plc, DSV AS, eStore Logistics, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd, GXO Logistics Inc., Kenco Group Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Rhenus SE and Co. KG, SF Express Co. Ltd., Sinotrans Ltd, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. 

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver – The increase in cross-border e-commerce activities is one of the key drivers supporting the global e-commerce logistics market growth. Customers' preference for cross-border e-commerce is increasing owing to the rise in per capita income and the growing accessibility to foreign brands. The increasing cross-border trade is also leading to a rise in the number of trade corridors. These corridors comprise integrated infrastructure, such as railroads and highways, which link cities or countries. Moreover, in cross-border e-commerce, logistics plays a major role as the movement of goods depends on transportation and distribution networks. Hence, with the rise of cross-border e-commerce, a simultaneous increase in the demand for e-commerce logistics is expected during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenges – The high logistics cost is one of the factors hindering the global e-commerce logistics market growth. The shortage of skilled labor and the rising fuel prices are increasing the overall shipping cost for e-commerce logistics. The volatility in crude oil prices is one of the major cost determinants for the increase in transportation costs, reducing the profitability of e-commerce logistics service providers. Moreover, the constant demand for lower rates from customers creates pricing pressure on e-commerce logistics service providers. Further, there is an increase in reverse logistics. A high number of shipment returns due to product flaws and delivery failures also increases logistics costs. Such cost pressures are driving e-commerce logistics firms to switch to surface transit for deliveries, which, in turn, might affect market growth negatively.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Few Key Companies Covered

  • Aramex International LLC - The company offers designing an online storefront, updates online catalogs, and manages orders and payments. After creating an online platform, customers can begin purchases that can be delivered both domestically and internationally.

  • C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - The company offers e-commerce logistics for restaurants, retail stores as well as individual online shopping websites.

  • CMA CGM SA - The company offers e-commerce logistics for D2C, B2B, and B2C logistics through eCommerce and omnichannel fulfillment warehousing.

  • DB Schenker - The company offers Ecommerce logistics solutions from high volumes of delivery to orchestrating parcel delivery for small orders with omnichannel solutions covering all aspects of e-commerce warehousing services.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global e-commerce logistics market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Usage Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Services Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Usage

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Usage

  • 6.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 International - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Usage

7 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Service

  • 7.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Service

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Aramex International LLC

  • 12.4 C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

  • 12.5 CMA CGM SA

  • 12.6 DB Schenker

  • 12.7 Deutsche Post AG

  • 12.8 DSV AS

  • 12.9 FedEx Corp.

  • 12.10 Gati Ltd

  • 12.11 GXO Logistics Inc.

  • 12.12 Kuehne Nagel Management AG

  • 12.13 Nippon Express Holdings Inc.

  • 12.14 Rhenus SE and Co. KG

  • 12.15 SF Express Co. Ltd.

  • 12.16 United Parcel Service Inc.

  • 12.17 XPO Logistics Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-commerce-logistics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-404-84-billion-from-2022-to-2027-driven-by-the-increase-in-cross-border-e-commerce-activities---technavio-301760825.html

SOURCE Technavio

